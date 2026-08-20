MIC Global and inDrive Expand Insurance Partnership to 18 Countries, Extending Protection to Millions of Drivers and Passengers Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIC Global, a leading provider of parametric micro insurance for the gig economy, and inDrive, the global mobility and delivery platform, today announced the expansion of their partnership to 18 countries. The trip-level policy covers drivers and passengers against several risks, including medical expenses in the event of an accident during a ride.

On New Year's Eve 2012, temperatures in Yakutsk, Siberia, dropped to -45°C. Local taxi companies tripled their prices. Stranded residents organized rides and agreed on fair fares via social media - and from that act of defiance, inDrive was born. Today it operates in more than 1,200 cities across 48 countries.

The Gap Nobody Was Closing

Traditional insurers assume static risks, predictable schedules and single geographies - a poor fit for a marketplace app spanning continents, with thousands of drivers completing billions of trips a year in cities where out-of-pocket medical costs can be catastrophic.

MIC Global is built for exactly this: short duration, event-driven, automated claims and embedded insurance. Its triggers are binary and platform-verified, so claims are adjudicated using data the platform already holds - no forms, no underwriter judgment call.

The Partnership

The partnership launched in 2024, when MIC Global began covering inDrive drivers and passengers across three countries, active only during trips booked through the app. inDrive was founded to challenge injustice; MIC Global, to deliver a safety net for short-term income loss. Each does what it does best: MIC Global owns underwriting, compliance and claims, leaving inDrive free to focus on connecting drivers and passengers at fair prices.

The Challenges of Going Global

Scaling from three countries to eighteen in under two years is a compliance, actuarial, claims and relationship challenge as much as a technology one. Every market has its own insurance regulatory framework, and MIC maintains full local compliance while running a single, consistent underwriting spine - standard policy architecture per vertical, bespoke wording and actuarial basis per geography, and a reinsurance structure providing capital across all markets at once. Andries Smit, Chief Growth Business Officer, inDrive: "inDrive was built on the idea that platforms should serve people, not extract them. Extending real financial protection to drivers and passengers across 25 countries is that principle in practice. For a driver completing multiple trips a day in a market where a serious accident could mean financial ruin for their entire family, this is not a marginal product, its a safety net."

Mike Eksteen, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of MIC Global, said: "We fast-track innovation. It starts with a deep dive into our partner's business, how they operate, where their risk sits, what their people actually need. Once we understand that, our AI-enabled technology and underwriting innovation let us package a protection solution built precisely for it: standard policy architecture per vertical, local licensing and actuarial work per market, reinsured through Lloyd's and MIC Re. Built once, ready everywhere. So, when inDrive moved into a new country, we moved with them. That's how our partners grow and thrive: protection that scales as fast as the platform does."

About MIC Global

MIC Global is an AI-enabled global protection layer built to close the world's income protection gap. Its MiIncome suite of parametric income protection products is live in over 25 countries, fully embedded into some of the world's largest platform partners.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and delivery platform with over 400 million app downloads, operating in more than 1,200 cities across 48 countries. Beyond ride-hailing, it offers intercity transportation, delivery and financial services. Driven by its mission to challenge injustice through fair choices, inDrive supports local communities through its core business and its impact programs.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

SOURCE MIC Global