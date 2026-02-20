MIC Global Accelerates GCC Expansion from Doha, Secures Qatar Approval for MiIncome and Deepens Strategic Partnership with QIC

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIC Global, a leading full-stack embedded micro-insurance provider and Lloyd's Coverholder, today announced a major expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), anchored in Doha and delivered in close strategic partnership with Qatar Insurance (QIC). The milestone marks a significant step in building a new category of income-protection insurance designed specifically for the region's fast-growing digital, financial services, remittance, and telecommunications ecosystems.

Central to this expansion is regulatory approval in Qatar for MIC Global's flagship MiIncome product - an embedded income-protection solution that safeguards individuals against short-term income disruption and delivers fast, digital payouts when customers need them most. Following Qatar, MIC Global expects sequential rollout across Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, supporting regional scale through deep integration with enterprise distribution partners.

The partnership between MIC Global and QIC is focused on closing one of the most significant protection gaps in the GCC: the absence of accessible, everyday income protection for digitally connected consumers and workers. Powered by MiIncome's globally pre-priced, API-first infrastructure, the collaboration enables financial institutions, remittance platforms, and telcos to embed insurance seamlessly into customer journeys - unlocking new revenue streams while strengthening customer resilience and loyalty.

Over the past 12 months, MIC Global has expanded rapidly from 6 to 24 countries, now protecting tens of millions of individuals across mobility, property, and digital platform ecosystems worldwide. With Qatar established as a strategic regional base, the company expects accelerated growth across the GCC and into broader Asian markets, positioning Doha as a hub for next-generation embedded insurance innovation.

"This is a defining moment for income protection in the GCC," said Jamie Crystal, Co-founder & CEO at MIC Global. "With regulatory approval in Qatar and the strength of our partnership with QIC, we are creating a new, scalable insurance category - one that is digital, accessible, and built for how people earn today. From Doha, we see extraordinary momentum to expand across the region and into Asia."

Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC said: "Our collaboration with MIC Global reflects QIC's commitment to innovation and financial inclusion. Together, we are enabling a modern form of protection that meets the real needs of individuals and families across the GCC, while supporting the region's rapidly evolving digital economy."

As MIC Global continues to scale globally, the company remains focused on delivering embedded protection that is simple, fast, and meaningful - ensuring that income security becomes a standard feature of everyday financial life across the GCC and beyond.

About MIC Global: MIC Global is a global full-stack micro-insurance company and Lloyd's Coverholder, providing end-to-end embedded insurance solutions spanning product design, pricing, technology, and claims. Active in 24+ countries, MIC Global's flagship MiIncome product protects individuals against short-term income shocks through seamless digital distribution and rapid payouts, helping partners monetise customer relationships while improving financial resilience.

About Qatar Insurance (QIC)

Qatar Insurance Q.S.P.C (QIC) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 6.6 billion.

