MIC Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Strategic Update

- Financial results in line with expectations:

-- Net income of $46.8 million, up 43.4%

-- Adjusted Proportionately Combined EBITDA excluding non-cash items of $178.7 million, broadly in line with the prior comparable period

-- Cash generated by operating activities of $144.1 million, up 12.9%

-- Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $135.9 million, down 7.5% from $146.9 million in the prior comparable period and flat with the $135.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017

- Announces core priorities to build long-term value:

-- Progress repurposing of a portion of capacity and repositioning of International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT)

-- Efficient portfolio and capital management including strategic review of Contracted Power and the potential sale of a portion or all of the Bayonne Energy Center (BEC)

-- Increased balance sheet strength and flexibility through lower leverage

- Reaffirms EBITDA guidance for 2018 of $690 million to $720 million

- 2018 growth capital deployment expectations revised to approximately $300 million

- Authorizes cash dividend of $1.00 per share for the first quarter of 2018, consistent with guidance

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) today announced its first quarter 2018 financial results including an increase in net income of 43.4% to $46.8 million from $32.6 million in the prior comparable period on lower taxes and unrealized gains on derivative instruments.

Adjusted Proportionately Combined EBITDA excluding non-cash items of $178.7 million was broadly in line with the $180.2 million recorded in the prior comparable period.

Cash generated by operating activities of $144.1 million increased 12.9% over the $127.6 million recorded in the prior comparable period largely due to favorable movements in working capital.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which excludes certain one-time items including transaction related costs, was $135.9 million, down 7.5% from $146.9 million in the prior comparable period and flat on the $135.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decline was due primarily to increased maintenance capital expenditures and higher interest expense.

MIC also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share, consistent with guidance provided in February 2018.

MIC Chief Executive Officer Christopher Frost said: "MIC's financial results for the first quarter of 2018 reflect the underlying strength and diversity of our portfolio of infrastructure businesses."

"Atlantic Aviation maintained its strong performance and Contracted Power delivered a better than anticipated contribution. This performance was offset by the previously forecast and disclosed reduction in contribution from IMTT and higher expenses at MIC Hawaii.  We have also taken meaningful steps to address the enhancements required at IMTT with respect to certain storage assets."

Drivers of first quarter 2018 segment results included:

  • IMTT generated EBITDA of $78.1 million, down 6% compared with the first quarter in 2017, driven by the expected decline in average capacity utilization to 88.1% in the quarter versus 96.3% in the prior comparable period;
  • Atlantic Aviation generated EBITDA of $70.9 million, up 9.3% over the prior comparable period, on increases in general aviation flight activity and contributions from fixed base operations acquired in 2017;
  • Contracted Power generated EBITDA of $17.9 million, up 24.8% versus the prior comparable period, on better than anticipated demand for peaking power in New York and improved operating performance of wind facilities; and,
  • MIC Hawaii generated EBITDA of $14.8 million, down 23.3% compared with the first quarter in 2017, driven by higher expenses.

Core Priorities

MIC provided the following additional information concerning its core priorities.

Repurposing and Repositioning of IMTT

In February 2018, MIC announced that it was undertaking initiatives related to the repurposing and repositioning of certain IMTT assets in response to shifts in global demand and trade flows impacting on IMTT's Lower Mississippi River and New York Harbor terminal locations.

The Company anticipates repurposing approximately three million barrels of storage capacity at IMTT away from primarily heavy and residual oils to gasoline and distillates, ethanol, chemicals and vegetable and/or tropical oils. Capacity utilization at IMTT is expected to average in the mid-80s percent in 2018 and to increase to the low 90s percent range in 2020, both subject to market conditions.

In 2018, IMTT is expected to invest approximately $15 million in the repurposing of storage capacity. IMTT is also expected to deploy an additional $10 to $20 million on projects designed to reposition or increase the capacity and enhance the capability of the business.

"As repurposing initiatives continue to be evaluated and the scope of capital projects refined, the forecast level of spending at IMTT in 2018 has decreased modestly.  However, we continue to expect that up to $225 million will be deployed by IMTT on repurposing and repositioning in 2018 through 2020," said Frost.

Portfolio and Capital Management

MIC noted in its fourth quarter 2017 results release that it expected to deploy approximately $350 million of capital in growth projects across all of its businesses in 2018.

Through the end of March 2018 MIC had deployed or committed to deploy approximately $50 million on projects including the acquisition (on-field consolidation) of a fixed base operation by Atlantic Aviation and the ongoing development of additional power generating capacity at BEC.

With the refinement of investment at IMTT together with revised scoping of other capital projects, MIC now believes that its growth capital deployment in 2018 will be approximately  $300 million.

MIC's construction of additional power generating capacity at BEC is nearing completion and, as announced  in February, the Company continues to evaluate strategic options regarding its Contracted Power businesses including  the sale of a portion  or all of BEC.

On April 24, 2018, IMTT closed on the sale of its OMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. subsidiary. The oil spill cleanup business had generated negative EBITDA in each of the past eight quarters. After transaction costs and other payments, IMTT is expected to receive net cash of approximately $11 million subject to adjustments for changes in working capital.

Balance Sheet Strength

Proceeds from the sale of any portion of BEC, or from smaller, non-core  assets generally, would likely be used to accelerate the de-levering of MIC from its current 4.9 times net debt to EBITDA (trailing twelve months adjusted for the full year impact of acquisitions) to a level closer to its low- to mid- four times target.

"We expect to fund our 2018 capital spending with a combination of Free Cash Flow not used to support our dividend, together with proceeds from the sale of any portion of BEC or smaller  assets in our portfolio. Any additional sale proceeds will strengthen our balance sheet and increase our financial  flexibility," commented Frost.

Guidance Reaffirmed 

MIC reiterated its guidance for 2018 EBITDA in a range between $690 and $720 million, broadly in line with 2017. The guidance reflects both the seasonality in certain businesses and the previously forecast decline in average storage utilization at IMTT over the balance of the year.

The Company also provided the following segment level buildup of its 2018 EBITDA guidance:

IMTT:                                               

$285 – $295 million

Atlantic Aviation: 

$265 – $275 million

Contracted Power: 

$95 – $100 million

MIC Hawaii:

$60 – $65 million

Corporate/Other:

$(15) – $(15) million

First Quarter 2018 Dividend

The MIC board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.00 per share, or $4.00 annualized, for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable May 17, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2018. The Company reaffirmed its previous guidance for a distribution of $1.00 per share in each quarter in 2018.

"Given financial and operational performance of our businesses in the quarter that were consistent with our guidance, we believe that a dividend of $1.00 per share, per quarter, is sustainable through 2018," said Frost. "As we make progress against initiatives tied to our priorities, and subject to market conditions, we believe we will be well-positioned  for future dividend growth."

Summary Financial Information







Quarter Ended
March 31,

Change
Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

($ In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

GAAP Metrics








Net income

$      46,795

$       32,638

14,157

43.4

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
  basic 

84,821,453

82,138,168

2,683,285

3.3

Net income per share attributable to MIC

$          0.91

$           0.44

0.47

106.8

Cash provided by operating activities(1)

144,102

127,594

16,508

12.9

MIC Non-GAAP Metrics






EBITDA excluding non-cash items(2)

$     180,919

$      180,315

604

0.3

Shared service implementation costs(3)


2,354

(2,354)

(100.0)

Investment and acquisition costs(3)

944


944

NM

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash items(3)

$     181,863

$     182,669

(806)

(0.4)

Cash interest(4)

$      (29,813)

$      (25,874)

(3,939)

(15.2)

Cash taxes

(3,871)

(3,721)

(150)

(4.0)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(9,862)

(4,476)

(5,386)

(120.3)

Noncontrolling interest(5)

(2,431)

(1,671)

(760)

(45.5)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(3)

$     135,886

$     146,927

(11,041)

(7.5)









NM — Not meaningful


(1) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted  Cash. See Note 2, "Basis  of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

(2) EBITDA excluding non-cash items is calculated as net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation  and amortization expense, management fees, pension expense and other non-cash (income) expense recorded in the consolidated statement of operations.  See below  for reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA excluding non-cash items.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding  non-cash items and Adjusted Free Cash Flow exclude costs relating to certain investment and acquisition activities for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and exclude costs relating to implementation of our shared services center for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

(4) Cash interest is calculated as interest expense, net, excluding  the impact of non-cash adjustments for unrealized (gains) losses from derivative instruments, amortization of deferred financing costs and the amortization  of debt discount recorded in the consolidated statement of operations.

(5) Noncontrolling interest adjustment represents the portion of Free Cash Flow not attributable to MIC's ownership interest.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals; an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation; entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution  segment, MIC Hawaii; and entities comprising  a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics

In addition to MIC's results under U.S. GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures to assess the performance and prospects of its businesses. In particular, MIC uses EBITDA excluding  non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and certain proportionately combined financial  metrics. Proportionately combined financial  metrics, including  Free Cash Flow, reflect MIC's proportionate interest in its wind and solar facilities.

MIC measures EBITDA excluding  non-cash items as a reflection of its businesses' ability to effectively manage the volume of products sold or services provided, the operating margin earned on those transactions and the management of operating expenses independent of the capitalization  and tax attributes of those businesses. The Company believes investors use EBITDA excluding non-cash items primarily as a measure  to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to make comparisons with the operating performance of other businesses whose depreciation  and amortization expense may vary widely from MIC's, particularly where acquisitions and other non-operating factors are involved. MIC defines EBITDA excluding  non-cash items as net income (loss) or earnings — the most comparable GAAP measure — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash items including impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, adjustments for other non-cash items and pension expense reflected in the statements of operations. EBITDA excluding non-cash items also excludes base management fees and performance fees, if any, whether paid in cash or stock.

Given MIC's varied ownership levels in its Contracted Power and MIC Hawaii segments, together with obligations to report the results of these businesses on a consolidated basis, GAAP measures such as net income (loss) do not fully reflect all of the items management considers in assessing the amount of cash generated based on its ownership interest in its businesses. The Company notes that the proportionately combined metrics used may be calculated in a different manner by other companies and may limit their usefulness as a comparative measure. Therefore, proportionately combined metrics should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of financial results reported under GAAP.

The Company's  businesses can be characterized as owners of high-value, long-lived assets capable of generating substantial Free Cash Flow. MIC defines Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities — the most comparable GAAP measure — which includes cash paid for interest, taxes and pension contributions, less maintenance capital expenditures, which includes principal repayments on capital lease obligations  used to fund maintenance capital expenditures, and excludes changes in working capital.

Management uses Free Cash Flow as a measure of its ability to provide investors with an attractive risk-adjusted return by sustaining and potentially increasing MIC's quarterly cash dividend and funding a portion  of the Company's growth. GAAP metrics such as net income (loss) do not provide MIC management with the same level of visibility to into the performance and prospects of the business as a result of: (i) the capital intensive nature of MIC's businesses and the generation of non-cash depreciation and amortization; (ii) shares issued to the Company's external manager under the Management Services Agreement, (iii) the Company's ability to defer all or a portion  of current federal income taxes; (iv) non-cash unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments; (v) amortization of tolling liabilities; (vi) gains (losses) on disposal of assets, and (vii) pension expense. Pension expenses primarily consist of interest expense, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. Any cash contributions to pension plans are reflected as a reduction to Free Cash Flow and are not included in pension expense. Management believes that external consumers of its financial statements, including investors and research analysts, use Free Cash Flow both to assess the Company's performance and as an indicator of its success in generating an attractive risk-adjusted return.

In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company has disclosed Free Cash Flow on a consolidated basis and for each of its operating segments and MIC Corporate. Management believes that both EBITDA excluding  non-cash items and Free Cash Flow support a more complete and accurate understanding of the financial and operating performance of its businesses than would otherwise be achieved using GAAP results alone.

Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration required payments on indebtedness and other fixed obligations or other cash items that are excluded from MIC's definition of Free Cash Flow. Management notes that Free Cash Flow may be calculated differently by other companies thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Free Cash Flow should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of its financial results reported under GAAP.

See "Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to EBITDA excluding non-cash items and a Reconciliation from Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow" below.

Classification of Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Growth Capital Expenditures

MIC categorizes capital expenditures as either maintenance capital expenditures or growth capital expenditures. As neither maintenance capital expenditure nor growth capital expenditure is a GAAP term, the Company has adopted a framework to categorize specific capital expenditures. In broad terms, maintenance capital expenditures primarily maintain MIC's businesses at current levels of operations, capability, profitability or cash flow, while growth capital expenditures primarily provide new or enhanced levels of operations, capability, profitability or cash flow. Management considers a number of factors in determining whether a specific capital expenditure will be classified as maintenance or growth.

MIC does not bifurcate specific capital expenditures into growth and maintenance components. Each discrete capital expenditure is considered within the above framework  and the entire capital expenditure is classified as either maintenance or growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. MIC may, in some cases, use words such as "project", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "should", "would", "could", "potentially", or "may" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond MIC's control including, among other things: changes in general economic or business conditions;  its ability to service, comply with the terms of and refinance debt, successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses, retain or replace qualified employees, manage growth, make and finance future acquisitions, and implement its strategy; risks associated with development, investment and expansion in the power industry; its regulatory environment establishing rate structures and monitoring  quality of service; demographic trends, the political environment, the economy, tourism, construction and transportation costs, air travel, environmental costs and risks; fuel and gas and other commodity costs; its ability to recover increases in costs from customers, cybersecurity risks, work interruptions or other labor stoppages; risks related to its shared services initiative; reliance on sole or limited source suppliers, risks or conflicts of interests involving its relationship with the Macquarie Group and changes in U.S. federal tax law.

MIC's actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks of which MIC is not currently  aware could also cause its actual results to differ. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release. MIC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

"Macquarie Group" refers to the Macquarie Group of companies, which comprises Macquarie Group Limited and its worldwide subsidiaries and affiliates. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and its obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in Thousands, Except Share Data)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$     76,021

$        47,121

Restricted cash

26,622

24,963

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,073 and $895, respectively

 

153,419

 

158,152

Inventories

38,743

36,955

Prepaid expenses

13,086

14,685

Fair value of derivative instruments

13,398

11,965

Other current assets

17,254

13,804

Total current assets

338,543

307,645

Property, equipment, land and leasehold improvements, net

4,644,350

4,659,614

Investment in unconsolidated business

9,408

9,526

Goodwill

2,068,799

2,068,668

Intangible assets, net

902,933

914,098

Fair value of derivative instruments

30,799

24,455

Other noncurrent assets

30,465

24,945

Total assets

$ 8,025,297

$   8,008,951

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Due to Manager – related party

$       7,550

$          5,577

Accounts payable

52,424

60,585

Accrued expenses

87,800

89,496

Current portion of long-term debt

51,208

50,835

Fair value of derivative instruments

974

1,710

Other current liabilities

51,266

47,762

Total current liabilities

251,222

255,965

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,608,812

3,530,311

Deferred income taxes

644,143

632,070

Fair value of derivative instruments

2,449

4,668

Tolling agreements – noncurrent

50,651

52,595

Other noncurrent liabilities

184,344

182,639

Total liabilities

4,741,621

4,658,248

Commitments and contingencies


MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS – (continued)
($ in Thousands, Except Share Data)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)




Stockholders' equity(1)






Common stock ($0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 84,902,562 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 84,733,957 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017)                                    

$           85

$             85

Additional paid in capital 

1,728,712

1,840,033

Accumulated other comprehensive loss    

(31,357)

(29,993)

Retained earnings  

1,420,401

1,343,567

Total stockholders' equity   

3,117,841

3,153,692

Noncontrolling  interests 

165,835

197,011

Total equity   

3,283,676

3,350,703

Total Liabilities and equity

$ 8,025,297

$ 8,008,951








(1) The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000  shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share. At March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, no preferred stock were issued or outstanding.  The Company had 100 shares of special stock issued and outstanding to its Manager at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)


Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Revenue


Service revenue

$    402,609

$     363,804

Product revenue

98,947

87,653

Total revenue

501,556

451,457




Costs and expenses


Cost of services

187,470

154,706

Cost of product sales

53,385

47,225

Selling, general and administrative

86,957

76,952

Fees to Manager – related party

12,928

18,223

Depreciation

61,358

57,681

Amortization of intangibles

17,216

17,693

Total operating expenses

419,314

372,480

Operating income

82,242

78,977




Other income (expense)


Interest income

80

34

Interest expense(1)

(18,790)

(25,482)

Other income, net

42

1,182

Net income before income taxes

63,574

54,711

Provision for income taxes

(16,779)

(22,073)

Net income

$      46,795

$      32,638

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(30,039)

(3,377)

Net income attributable to MIC

$      76,834

$      36,015

Basic income per share attributable  to MIC

$         0.91

$         0.44

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:  basic

84,821,453

82,138,168

Diluted  income per share attributable to MIC

$         0.88

$         0.44

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:  diluted

92,793,852

82,147,763

Cash dividends declared per share

$         1.00

$          1.32

1) Interest expense includes gains on derivative  instruments of $15.1 million and $954,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
($ In Thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,


2018

2017(1)

Operating activities


Net income

$   46,795

$     32,638




Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

61,358

57,681

Amortization of intangible assets

17,216

17,693

Amortization of debt financing costs

3,049

2,202

Amortization of debt discount

897

619

Adjustments to derivative instruments

(10,732)

1,972

Fees to Manager – related party

12,928

18,223

Deferred taxes

12,908

18,352

Pension expense

2,253

2,694

Other non-cash expense (income),  net

563

(1,354)

Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

4,242

1,059

Inventories

(2,141)

(3,718)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,798)

(7,559)

Due to Manager – related party

(68)

11

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(5,945)

(12,382)

Income taxes payable

1,559

1,341

Other, net

1,018

(1,878)

Net cash provided by operating activities

144,102

127,594




Investing activities


Acquisitions of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired

(11.433)

Purchases of property and equipment

(48,181)

(59,869)

Loan to project developer

(10,800)

(8,000)

Loan repayment from project developer

5,217

Other, net

86

50

Net cash used in investing activities

(65,111)

(67,819)

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS – (continued)
(Unaudited)
($ In Thousands)





Quarter Ended March 31,


2018

2017(1)




Financing activities




Proceeds from long-term debt  

$ 141,500

$   104,000

Payment of long-term debt 

(63,848)

(72,634)

Proceeds from the issuance of shares  

125

2,049

Dividends paid to common stockholders  

(122,259)

(107,714)

Contributions received from noncontrolling interests 

271

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

(1,397)

(1,351)

Offering and equity raise costs paid 


(69)

Debt financing costs paid 

(2,595)

(435)

Payment of capital lease obligations

(22)

(21)

Net cash used in financing activities

(48,225)

(76,175)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 

(207)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

30,559

(16,400)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 

72,084

61,257

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 102,643

$     44,857




Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information




Non-cash investing and financing activities:




    Accrued equity offering costs     

$          80

$           93

    Accrued financing costs 

$        233

$           —

    Accrued purchases of property and equipment   

$   19,038

$     25,598

    Issuance of shares to Manager  

$   10,887

$     18,462

    Conversion of convertible senior notes to shares   

$           6

$           17

    Distributions payable to noncontrolling interests  

$          33

$           29

Taxes paid, net  

$     2,040

$       2,379

Interest paid 

$   25,986

$     26,764




(1) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted  Cash. See Note 2, "Basis  of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated condensed balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts presented in the consolidated condensed statements of cash flows:


As of March 31,


2018

2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$    76,021

$     29,618

Restricted cash – current

26,622

15,169

Restricted cash – non-current(2)


70

Total of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the
    consolidated condensed statement of cash flows

 

$  102,643

 

$     44,857

(2) Restricted cash - non-current is included in Other noncurrent assets in the consolidated condensed balance sheet.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – MD&A


Quarter Ended March 31,

Change Favorable/
(Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

Revenue






Service revenue

$     402,609

$     363,804

38,805

10.7

Product revenue

98,947

87,653

11,294

12.9

Total revenue

501,556

451,457

50,099

11.1

Costs and expenses






Cost of services

187,470

154,706

(32,764)

(21.2)

Cost of product sales

53,385

47,225

(6,160)

(13.0)

Selling, general and administrative

86,957

76,952

(10,005)

(13.0)

Fees to Manager – related party

12,928

18,223

5,295

29.1

Depreciation

61,358

57,681

(3,677)

(6.4)

Amortization of intangibles

17,216

17,693

477

2.7

Total operating expenses

419,314

372,480

(46,834)

(12.6)

Operating income

82,242

78,977

3,265

4.1

Other income (expense)






Interest income

80

34

46

135.3

Interest expense(1)

(18,790)

(25,482)

6,692

26.3

Other income, net

42

1,182

(1,140)

(96.4)

Net income before income taxes

63,574

54,711

8,863

16.2

Provision for income taxes

(16,779)

(22,073)

5,294

24.0

Net income

$       46,795

$       32,638

14,157

43.4

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(30,039)

 

(3,377)

 

26,662

NM

Net income attributable to MIC

$       76,834

$       36,015

40,819

113.3

Basic income per share attributable  to MIC

$           0.91

$           0.44

0.47

106.8

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:






basic

84,821,453

82,138,168

2,683,285

3.3



NM — Not meaningful

(1) Interest expense includes gains on derivative  instruments of $15.1 million and $954,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

  

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO EBITDA EXCLUDING
NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW










Quarter Ended March 31,


Change
Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net income

$      46,795

$      32,638

Interest expense, net(1)

18,710

25,448

Provision for income taxes

16,779

22,073

Depreciation

61,358

57,681

Amortization of intangibles

17,216

17,693

Fees to Manager-related party

12,928

18,223

Pension expense(2)

2,253

2,694

Other non-cash expense, net(3)

4,880

3,865

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

$     180,919

$     180,315

604

0.3

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

$     180,919

$     180,315



Interest expense, net(1)

(18,710)

(25,448)



Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in interest expense(1)

 

(15,049)

 

(3,247)



Amortization of debt financing costs(1)

3,049

2,202



Amortization of debt discount(1)

897

619



Provision for current income taxes

(3,871)

(3,721)



Changes in working capital(4)

(3,133)

(23,126)



Cash provided by operating activities

144,102

127,594



Changes in working capital(4)

3,133

23,126



Maintenance capital expenditures

(9,862)

(4,476)



Free cash flow

$     137,373

$     146,244

(8,871)

(6.1)


1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of deferred financing  fees and non- cash amortization of debt discount related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023.

(2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

(3) Other non-cash expense, net, primarily includes non-cash amortization of tolling liabilities, unrealized gains (losses) on commodity hedges and non-cash gains (losses) related to disposal of assets. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion.

(4) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted  Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW TO
PROPORTIONATELY COMBINED FREE CASH FLOW










Quarter Ended March 31,


 

Change Favorable/ (Unfavorable)


2018

2017

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow – Consolidated basis

$ 137,373

$ 146,244

(8,871)

(6.1)

100% of Contracted Power Free Cash Flow included in
  consolidated Free Cash Flow

 

(14,527)

 

(9,839)



MIC's share of Contracted Power Free Cash Flow

12,099

8,171



100% of MIC Hawaii Free Cash Flow included in
  consolidated Free Cash Flow

 

(10,750)

 

(14,936)



MIC's share of MIC Hawaii  Free Cash Flow

10,747

14,933



Free Cash Flow – Proportionately Combined basis

$ 134,942

$ 144,573

(9,631)

(6.7)

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA
EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED
BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW







IMTT













Quarter Ended March 31,



2018

2017

Change Favorable/
(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Revenue

139,389

138,817

572

0.4

Cost of services

54,425

49,846

(4,579)

(9.2)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,306

9,038

(268)

(3.0)

Depreciation and amortization

33,249

31,520

(1,729)

(5.5)

Operating income

42,409

48,413

(6,004)

(12.4)

Interest expense, net(1)

(7,739)

(8,757)

1,018

11.6

Other income, net

296

708

(412)

(58.2)

Provision for income taxes

(9,686)

(16,548)

6,862

41.5

Net income

25,280

23,816

1,464

6.1

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding
  non-cash items and a reconciliation of cash provided
  by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:





Net income

25,280

23,816


Interest expense, net(1)

7,739

8,757


Provision for income taxes

9,686

16,548


Depreciation and amortization

33,249

31,520


Pension expense(2)

2,080

2,416


Other non-cash expense, net

94

68


EBITDA excluding non-cash items

78,128

83,125

(4,997)

(6.0)

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

78,128

83,125


Interest expense, net(1)

(7,739)

(8,757)


Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in





interest expense(1)

(4,042)

(1,320)


Amortization of debt financing costs(1)

411

411


Provision for current income taxes

(4,276)

(2,258)


Changes in working capital

5,089

736


Cash provided by operating activities

67,571

71,937


Changes in working capital

(5,089)

(736)


Maintenance capital expenditures

(6,989)

(2,460)


Free cash flow

55,493

68,741

(13,248)

(19.3)

1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees.

(2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest  cost, expected  return  on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

 


Atlantic Aviation 







Quarter Ended March 31,




2018

2017

Change Favorable/
(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Revenue    

247,202

212,753

34,449

16.2

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
  shown separately below)                            

116,693

93,922

(22,771)

(24.2)

    Gross margin               

130,509

118,831

11,678

9.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses  

59,939

53,890

(6,049)

(11.2)

Depreciation and amortization      

25,479

25,033

(446)

(1.8)

Operating income     

45,091

39,908

5,183

13.0

Interest expense, net(1)      

(69)

(3,446)

3,377

98.0

Other income (expense), net  

56

(86)

142

165.1

Provision for income taxes    

(12,111)

(14,550)

2,439

16.8

Net income     

32,967

21,826

11,141

51.0

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding non-cash
  items and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating
  activities to Free Cash Flow:






Net income           

32,967

21,826



Interest expense, net(1)   

69

3,446



Provision for income taxes       

12,111

14,550



Depreciation and amortization       

25,479

25,033



Pension expense(2)      

5

5



Other non-cash expense, net    

312

62



EBITDA excluding non-cash items     

70,943

64,922

6,021

9.3

EBITDA excluding non-cash items   

70,943

64,922



Interest expense, net(1)   

(69)

(3,446)



    Convertible  senior notes interest(3)               

(2,012)

(1,744)



    Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in interest
      expense(1)                        

(4,367)

133



    Amortization of debt financing costs(1) 

279

314



Provision for current income taxes    

(6,533)

(2,872)



Changes in working capital  

6,019

(6,116)



Cash provided by operating activities   

64,260

51,191



Changes in working capital              

(6,019)

6,116



Maintenance capital expenditures          

(1,302)

(925)



    Free cash flow        

56,939

56,382

557

1.0








(1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees.

(2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest  cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

(3) Represents the cash interest expense reclassified from MIC Corporate related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023, proceeds of which were used to pay down a portion of Atlantic Aviation's credit facility in October 2016.

                                                                           

Contracted Power















Quarter Ended March 31,




2018

2017

Change
Favorable/(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Product revenue

35,287

28,070

7,217

25.7

Cost of product sales

5,837

4,859

(978)

(20.1)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,512

5,165

(2,347)

(45.4)

Depreciation and amortization

15,527

15,340

(187)

(1.2)

Operating income

6,411

2,706

3,705

136.9

Interest expense, net(1) 

(885)

(5,383)

4,498

83.6

Other income, net

1,005

765

240

31.4

Provision for income taxes

(950)

(27)

(923)

NM

Net income (loss)

5,581

(1,939)

7,520

NM

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(30,056)

(3,349)

26,707

NM

Net income attributable to MIC

35,637

1,410

34,227

NM

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA
  excluding non-cash items and a reconciliation of
  cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash
  Flow:








Net income (loss)

5,581

(1,939)



Interest expense, net(1)

885

5,383

Provision for income taxes

950

27

Depreciation and amortization

15,527

15,340

Other non-cash income, net(2)

(1,888)

(2,024)

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

21,055

16,787

4,268

25.4

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

21,055

16,787



Interest expense, net(1)

(885)

(5,383)



Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in


interest expense(1)

(5,970)

(1,834)



Amortization of debt financing costs(1)

379

379



Provision for current income taxes

(16)

(88)



Changes in working capital(3)

919

(585)



Cash provided by operating activities

15,482

9,276



Changes in working capital(3)

(919)

585



Maintenance capital expenditures

(36)

(22)



Free cash flow

14,527

9,839

4,688

47.6

NM — Not meaningful

(1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees.

(2) Other non-cash income, net, primarily includes amortization of tolling liabilities. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion.

(3) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted  Cash. See Note 2, "Basis  of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

MIC Hawaii







Quarter Ended March 31,




2018

2017

Change
Favorable/(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Product revenue

63,660

59,583

4,077

6.8

Service revenue

17,249

13,457

3,792

28.2

Total revenue

80,909

73,040

7,869

10.8

Cost of product sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown






separately below)  

47,548

42,366

(5,182)

(12.2)

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

16,352

 

10,940

 

(5,412)

 

(49.5)

Cost of revenue – total

63,900

53,306

(10,594)

(19.9)

Gross margin

17,009

19,734

(2,725)

(13.8)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,229

6,085

(1,144)

(18.8)

Depreciation and amortization

4,155

3,481

(674)

(19.4)

Operating income

5,625

10,168

(4,543)

(44.7)

Interest expense, net(1)

(1,290)

(1,711)

421

24.6

Other expense, net

(1,319)

(205)

(1,114)

NM

Provision for income taxes

(805)

(3,379)

2,574

76.2

Net income

2,211

4,873

(2,662)

(54.6)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

17

(28)

(45)

(160.7)

Net income attributable to MIC

2,194

4,901

(2,707)

(55.2)

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding non-cash items






and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to Free
Cash Flow:






Net income

2,211

4,873



Interest expense, net(1)

1,290

1,711



Provision for income taxes

805

3,379



Depreciation and amortization

4,155

3,481



Pension expense(2)

127

273



Other non-cash expense, net(3)

6,199

5,571



EBITDA excluding non-cash items

14,787

19,288

(4,501)

(23.3)

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

14,787

19,288



Interest expense, net(1)

(1,290)

(1,711)



Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in interest expense(1)

(670)

(226)



Amortization of debt financing costs(1)

97

105



Provision for current income taxes

(639)

(1,451)



Changes in working capital(4)

(6,139)

(8,727)



Cash provided by operating activities

6,146

7,278



Changes in working capital(4)

6,139

8,727



Maintenance capital expenditures

(1,535)

(1,069)



Free cash flow

10,750

14,936

(4,186)

(28.0)

NM — Not meaningful

(1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments related to interest rate swaps and non-cash amortization  of deferred financing fees.

(2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest  cost, expected  return  on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

(3) Other non-cash expense, net, primarily includes non-cash adjustments related to unrealized gains (losses) on commodity hedges and non-cash gains (losses) related to disposal of assets. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation  and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion.

(4) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted  Cash. See Note 2, "Basis  of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Corporate and Other















Quarter Ended March 31,






2018

2017

Change
Favorable/(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Fees to Manager-related party

12,928

18,223

5,295

29.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses(1)

4,202

3,995

(207)

(5.2)

Depreciation

164


(164)

NM

Operating loss

(17,294)

(22,218)

4,924

22.2

Interest expense, net(2)

(8,727)

(6,151)

(2,576)

(41.9)

Other income, net

4


4

NM

Benefit for income taxes

6,773

12,431

(5,658)

(45.5)

Net loss

(19,244)

(15,938)

(3,306)

(20.7)

Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA excluding non-cash items and a reconciliation of cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow:






Net loss

(19,244)

(15,938)



Interest expense, net(2)

8,727

6,151



Benefit for income taxes

(6,773)

(12,431)



Depreciation

164





Fees to Manager-related party

12,928

18,223



Pension expense(3)

41





Other non-cash expense

163

188



EBITDA excluding non-cash items

(3,994)

(3,807)

(187)

(4.9)

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

(3,994)

(3,807)



Interest expense, net(2)

(8,727)

(6,151)



Convertible  senior notes interest(4)

2,012

1,744



Amortization of debt financing costs(2)

1,883

993



Amortization of debt discount(2)

897

619



Benefit for current income taxes

7,593

2,948



Changes in working capital

(9,021)

(8,434)



Cash used in operating activities

(9,357)

(12,088)



Changes in working capital

9,021

8,434



Free cash flow

(336)

(3,654)

3,318

90.8

NM — Not meaningful

(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, selling, general and administrative expenses included  $944,000 of costs incurred in connection with the evaluation of various investment and acquisition opportunities. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, selling, general and administrative expenses included  $2.3 million of costs related to the implementation of a shared service center.

(2) Interest expense, net, included non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-cash amortization  of debt discount related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023.

(3) Pension expense primarily consists of interest  cost, expected  return  on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

(4) Represents the cash interest expense reclassified to Atlantic Aviation related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023, proceeds of which were used to pay down a portion of Atlantic Aviation's credit facility in October 2016.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA
EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING
ACTIVITIES TO PROPORTIONATELY COMBINED FREE CASH FLOW

















For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018




IMTT

Atlantic
Aviation

Contracted
Power(1)

MIC
Hawaii (1)

MIC
Corporate

Proportionately
Combined(2)

Contracted
Power
100%

MIC
Hawaii
100%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Net income (loss)

25,280

32,967

4,268

2,210

(19,244)

45,481

5,581

2,211

Interest expense, net(3)

7,739

69

896

1,292

8,727

18,723

885

1,290

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

9,686

 

12,111

 

950

 

805

 

(6,773)

 

16,779

 

950

 

805

Depreciation and amortization














of intangibles

33,249

25,479

13,644

4,150

164

76,686

15,527

4,155

Fees to Manager-related party





12,928

12,928


Pension expense(4)

2,080

5


127

41

2,253


127

Other non-cash expense (income), net(5)

 

94

 

312

 

(1,884)

 

6,199

 

163

 

4,884

 

(1,888)

 

6,199

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

78,128

70,943

17,874

14,783

(3,994)

177,734

21,055

14,787

items

78,128

70,943

17,874

14,783

(3,994)

177,734

21,055

14,787

Interest expense, net(3)

(7,739)

(69)

(896)

(1,292)

(8,727)

(18,723)

(885)

(1,290)

Convertible senior notes














interest(6)


(2,012)



2,012



Adjustments to derivative














instruments recorded in














interest expense, net(3)

(4,042)

(4,367)

(5,201)

(667)


(14,277)

(5,970)

(670)

Amortization of debt














financing costs(3)

411

279

365

97

1,883

3,035

379

97

Amortization of debt














discount(3)





897

897


(Provision) benefit for current
















income taxes

(4,276)

(6,533)

(16)

(639)

7,593

(3,871)

(16)

(639)

Changes in working capital

5,089

6,019

1,189

(6,139)

(9,021)

(2,863)

919

(6,139)

Cash provided by (used in)














operating activities

67,571

64,260

13,315

6,143

(9,357)

141,932

15,482

6,146

Changes in working capital

(5,089)

(6,019)

(1,189)

6,139

9,021

2,863

(919)

6,139

Maintenance capital














expenditures

(6,989)

(1,302)

(27)

(1,535)


(9,853)

(36)

(1,535)

Proportionately Combined Free Cash Flow

55,493

56,939

12,099

10,747

(336)

134,942

14,527

10,750


















For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2017




IMTT

Atlantic
Aviation

Contracted Power(1)

MIC
Hawaii(1)

MIC
Corporate

Proportionately
Combined(2)

Contracted
Power
100%

MIC
Hawaii
100%

($ in Thousands) (Unaudited)



Net income (loss)

23,816

21,826

(1,954)

4,875

(15,938)

32,625

(1,939)

4,873

Interest expense, net(3)

8,757

3,446

4,790

1,710

6,151

24,854

5,383

1,711

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

16,548

 

14,550

 

27

 

3,379

 

(12,431)

 

22,073

 

27

 

3,379

Depreciation and amortization














of intangibles

31,520

25,033

13,461

3,476


73,490

15,340

3,481

Fees to Manager-related party





18,223

18,223


Pension expense(4)

2,416

5


273


2,694


273

Other non-cash expense(income), net(5)

 

68

 

62

 

(2,003)

 

5,571

 

188

 

3,886

 

(2,024)

 

5,571

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

83,125

64,922

14,321

19,284

(3,807)

177,845

16,787

19,288
















EBITDA excluding non-cash














items

83,125

64,922

14,321

19,284

(3,807)

177,845

16,787

19,288

Interest expense, net(3)

(8,757)

(3,446)

(4,790)

(1,710)

(6,151)

(24,854)

(5,383)

(1,711)

Convertible senior notes














interest(6)


(1,744)



1,744



Adjustments to derivative














instruments recorded in














interest expense, net(3)

(1,320)

133

(1,614)

(226)


(3,027)

(1,834)

(226)

Amortization of debt














financing costs(3)

411

314

364

105

993

2,187

379

105

Amortization of debt














discount(3)





619

619


(Provision) benefit for current income taxes

(2,258)

(2,872)

(88)

(1,451)

2,948

(3,721)

(88)

(1,451)

Changes in working capital(7)

736

(6,116)

(879)

(8,726)

(8,434)

(23,419)

(585)

(8,727)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

71,937

 

51,191

 

7,314

 

7,276

 

(12,088)

 

125,630

 

9,276

 

7,278

Changes in working capital(7)

(736)

6,116

879

8,726

8,434

23,419

585

8,727

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

(2,460)

 

(925)

 

(22)

 

(1,069)

 

 

(4,476)

 

(22)

 

(1,069)

Proportionately Combined Free Cash Flow 

68,741

56,382

8,171

14,933

(3,654)

144,573

9,839

14,936

(1) Represents MIC's proportionately combined interests in the businesses comprising these reportable segments.

(2) The sum of the amounts attributable to MIC in proportion to its ownership.

(3) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of deferred financing  fees and non- cash amortization  of debt discount related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023.

(4) Pension expense primarily consists of interest  cost, expected  return  on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

(5) Other non-cash expense (income), net, primarily includes non-cash amortization of tolling liabilities, unrealized gains (losses) on commodity hedges and non-cash gains (losses) related to disposal of assets. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization  (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion.

(6) Represents the cash interest expense reclassified from MIC Corporate to Atlantic Aviation related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023, proceeds of which were used to pay down a portion of Atlantic Aviation's credit facility in October 2016.

(7) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted  Cash. See Note 2, "Basis  of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

           

