MIC Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Strategic Update

Cash generated by operating activities of $144.1 million increased 12.9% over the $127.6 million recorded in the prior comparable period largely due to favorable movements in working capital.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which excludes certain one-time items including transaction related costs, was $135.9 million, down 7.5% from $146.9 million in the prior comparable period and flat on the $135.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decline was due primarily to increased maintenance capital expenditures and higher interest expense.

MIC also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share, consistent with guidance provided in February 2018.

MIC Chief Executive Officer Christopher Frost said: "MIC's financial results for the first quarter of 2018 reflect the underlying strength and diversity of our portfolio of infrastructure businesses."

"Atlantic Aviation maintained its strong performance and Contracted Power delivered a better than anticipated contribution. This performance was offset by the previously forecast and disclosed reduction in contribution from IMTT and higher expenses at MIC Hawaii. We have also taken meaningful steps to address the enhancements required at IMTT with respect to certain storage assets."

Drivers of first quarter 2018 segment results included:

IMTT generated EBITDA of $78.1 million , down 6% compared with the first quarter in 2017, driven by the expected decline in average capacity utilization to 88.1% in the quarter versus 96.3% in the prior comparable period;

, down 6% compared with the first quarter in 2017, driven by the expected decline in average capacity utilization to 88.1% in the quarter versus 96.3% in the prior comparable period; Atlantic Aviation generated EBITDA of $70.9 million , up 9.3% over the prior comparable period, on increases in general aviation flight activity and contributions from fixed base operations acquired in 2017;

, up 9.3% over the prior comparable period, on increases in general aviation flight activity and contributions from fixed base operations acquired in 2017; Contracted Power generated EBITDA of $17.9 million , up 24.8% versus the prior comparable period, on better than anticipated demand for peaking power in New York and improved operating performance of wind facilities; and,

, up 24.8% versus the prior comparable period, on better than anticipated demand for peaking power in and improved operating performance of wind facilities; and, MIC Hawaii generated EBITDA of $14.8 million , down 23.3% compared with the first quarter in 2017, driven by higher expenses.

Core Priorities

MIC provided the following additional information concerning its core priorities.

Repurposing and Repositioning of IMTT

In February 2018, MIC announced that it was undertaking initiatives related to the repurposing and repositioning of certain IMTT assets in response to shifts in global demand and trade flows impacting on IMTT's Lower Mississippi River and New York Harbor terminal locations.

The Company anticipates repurposing approximately three million barrels of storage capacity at IMTT away from primarily heavy and residual oils to gasoline and distillates, ethanol, chemicals and vegetable and/or tropical oils. Capacity utilization at IMTT is expected to average in the mid-80s percent in 2018 and to increase to the low 90s percent range in 2020, both subject to market conditions.

In 2018, IMTT is expected to invest approximately $15 million in the repurposing of storage capacity. IMTT is also expected to deploy an additional $10 to $20 million on projects designed to reposition or increase the capacity and enhance the capability of the business.

"As repurposing initiatives continue to be evaluated and the scope of capital projects refined, the forecast level of spending at IMTT in 2018 has decreased modestly. However, we continue to expect that up to $225 million will be deployed by IMTT on repurposing and repositioning in 2018 through 2020," said Frost.

Portfolio and Capital Management

MIC noted in its fourth quarter 2017 results release that it expected to deploy approximately $350 million of capital in growth projects across all of its businesses in 2018.

Through the end of March 2018 MIC had deployed or committed to deploy approximately $50 million on projects including the acquisition (on-field consolidation) of a fixed base operation by Atlantic Aviation and the ongoing development of additional power generating capacity at BEC.

With the refinement of investment at IMTT together with revised scoping of other capital projects, MIC now believes that its growth capital deployment in 2018 will be approximately $300 million.

MIC's construction of additional power generating capacity at BEC is nearing completion and, as announced in February, the Company continues to evaluate strategic options regarding its Contracted Power businesses including the sale of a portion or all of BEC.

On April 24, 2018, IMTT closed on the sale of its OMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. subsidiary. The oil spill cleanup business had generated negative EBITDA in each of the past eight quarters. After transaction costs and other payments, IMTT is expected to receive net cash of approximately $11 million subject to adjustments for changes in working capital.

Balance Sheet Strength

Proceeds from the sale of any portion of BEC, or from smaller, non-core assets generally, would likely be used to accelerate the de-levering of MIC from its current 4.9 times net debt to EBITDA (trailing twelve months adjusted for the full year impact of acquisitions) to a level closer to its low- to mid- four times target.

"We expect to fund our 2018 capital spending with a combination of Free Cash Flow not used to support our dividend, together with proceeds from the sale of any portion of BEC or smaller assets in our portfolio. Any additional sale proceeds will strengthen our balance sheet and increase our financial flexibility," commented Frost.

Guidance Reaffirmed

MIC reiterated its guidance for 2018 EBITDA in a range between $690 and $720 million, broadly in line with 2017. The guidance reflects both the seasonality in certain businesses and the previously forecast decline in average storage utilization at IMTT over the balance of the year.

The Company also provided the following segment level buildup of its 2018 EBITDA guidance:

IMTT: $285 – $295 million Atlantic Aviation: $265 – $275 million Contracted Power: $95 – $100 million MIC Hawaii: $60 – $65 million Corporate/Other: $(15) – $(15) million

First Quarter 2018 Dividend

The MIC board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.00 per share, or $4.00 annualized, for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable May 17, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2018. The Company reaffirmed its previous guidance for a distribution of $1.00 per share in each quarter in 2018.

"Given financial and operational performance of our businesses in the quarter that were consistent with our guidance, we believe that a dividend of $1.00 per share, per quarter, is sustainable through 2018," said Frost. "As we make progress against initiatives tied to our priorities, and subject to market conditions, we believe we will be well-positioned for future dividend growth."

Summary Financial Information















Quarter Ended

March 31,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

($ In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) GAAP Metrics













Net income $ 46,795

$ 32,638

14,157

43.4 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

basic 84,821,453

82,138,168

2,683,285

3.3 Net income per share attributable to MIC $ 0.91

$ 0.44

0.47

106.8 Cash provided by operating activities(1) 144,102

127,594

16,508

12.9 MIC Non-GAAP Metrics













EBITDA excluding non-cash items(2) $ 180,919

$ 180,315

604

0.3 Shared service implementation costs(3) —

2,354

(2,354)

(100.0) Investment and acquisition costs(3) 944

—

944

NM Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash items(3) $ 181,863

$ 182,669

(806)

(0.4) Cash interest(4) $ (29,813)

$ (25,874)

(3,939)

(15.2) Cash taxes (3,871)

(3,721)

(150)

(4.0) Maintenance capital expenditures (9,862)

(4,476)

(5,386)

(120.3) Noncontrolling interest(5) (2,431)

(1,671)

(760)

(45.5) Adjusted Free Cash Flow(3) $ 135,886

$ 146,927

(11,041)

(7.5)

















NM — Not meaningful

(1) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. (2) EBITDA excluding non-cash items is calculated as net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, management fees, pension expense and other non-cash (income) expense recorded in the consolidated statement of operations. See below for reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA excluding non-cash items. (3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Adjusted Free Cash Flow exclude costs relating to certain investment and acquisition activities for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and exclude costs relating to implementation of our shared services center for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. (4) Cash interest is calculated as interest expense, net, excluding the impact of non-cash adjustments for unrealized (gains) losses from derivative instruments, amortization of deferred financing costs and the amortization of debt discount recorded in the consolidated statement of operations. (5) Noncontrolling interest adjustment represents the portion of Free Cash Flow not attributable to MIC's ownership interest.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics

In addition to MIC's results under U.S. GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures to assess the performance and prospects of its businesses. In particular, MIC uses EBITDA excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and certain proportionately combined financial metrics. Proportionately combined financial metrics, including Free Cash Flow, reflect MIC's proportionate interest in its wind and solar facilities.

MIC measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items as a reflection of its businesses' ability to effectively manage the volume of products sold or services provided, the operating margin earned on those transactions and the management of operating expenses independent of the capitalization and tax attributes of those businesses. The Company believes investors use EBITDA excluding non-cash items primarily as a measure to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to make comparisons with the operating performance of other businesses whose depreciation and amortization expense may vary widely from MIC's, particularly where acquisitions and other non-operating factors are involved. MIC defines EBITDA excluding non-cash items as net income (loss) or earnings — the most comparable GAAP measure — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash items including impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, adjustments for other non-cash items and pension expense reflected in the statements of operations. EBITDA excluding non-cash items also excludes base management fees and performance fees, if any, whether paid in cash or stock.

Given MIC's varied ownership levels in its Contracted Power and MIC Hawaii segments, together with obligations to report the results of these businesses on a consolidated basis, GAAP measures such as net income (loss) do not fully reflect all of the items management considers in assessing the amount of cash generated based on its ownership interest in its businesses. The Company notes that the proportionately combined metrics used may be calculated in a different manner by other companies and may limit their usefulness as a comparative measure. Therefore, proportionately combined metrics should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of financial results reported under GAAP.

The Company's businesses can be characterized as owners of high-value, long-lived assets capable of generating substantial Free Cash Flow. MIC defines Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities — the most comparable GAAP measure — which includes cash paid for interest, taxes and pension contributions, less maintenance capital expenditures, which includes principal repayments on capital lease obligations used to fund maintenance capital expenditures, and excludes changes in working capital.

Management uses Free Cash Flow as a measure of its ability to provide investors with an attractive risk-adjusted return by sustaining and potentially increasing MIC's quarterly cash dividend and funding a portion of the Company's growth. GAAP metrics such as net income (loss) do not provide MIC management with the same level of visibility to into the performance and prospects of the business as a result of: (i) the capital intensive nature of MIC's businesses and the generation of non-cash depreciation and amortization; (ii) shares issued to the Company's external manager under the Management Services Agreement, (iii) the Company's ability to defer all or a portion of current federal income taxes; (iv) non-cash unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments; (v) amortization of tolling liabilities; (vi) gains (losses) on disposal of assets, and (vii) pension expense. Pension expenses primarily consist of interest expense, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. Any cash contributions to pension plans are reflected as a reduction to Free Cash Flow and are not included in pension expense. Management believes that external consumers of its financial statements, including investors and research analysts, use Free Cash Flow both to assess the Company's performance and as an indicator of its success in generating an attractive risk-adjusted return.

In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company has disclosed Free Cash Flow on a consolidated basis and for each of its operating segments and MIC Corporate. Management believes that both EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow support a more complete and accurate understanding of the financial and operating performance of its businesses than would otherwise be achieved using GAAP results alone.

Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration required payments on indebtedness and other fixed obligations or other cash items that are excluded from MIC's definition of Free Cash Flow. Management notes that Free Cash Flow may be calculated differently by other companies thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Free Cash Flow should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of its financial results reported under GAAP.

See "Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to EBITDA excluding non-cash items and a Reconciliation from Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow" below.

Classification of Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Growth Capital Expenditures

MIC categorizes capital expenditures as either maintenance capital expenditures or growth capital expenditures. As neither maintenance capital expenditure nor growth capital expenditure is a GAAP term, the Company has adopted a framework to categorize specific capital expenditures. In broad terms, maintenance capital expenditures primarily maintain MIC's businesses at current levels of operations, capability, profitability or cash flow, while growth capital expenditures primarily provide new or enhanced levels of operations, capability, profitability or cash flow. Management considers a number of factors in determining whether a specific capital expenditure will be classified as maintenance or growth.

MIC does not bifurcate specific capital expenditures into growth and maintenance components. Each discrete capital expenditure is considered within the above framework and the entire capital expenditure is classified as either maintenance or growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. MIC may, in some cases, use words such as "project", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "should", "would", "could", "potentially", or "may" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond MIC's control including, among other things: changes in general economic or business conditions; its ability to service, comply with the terms of and refinance debt, successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses, retain or replace qualified employees, manage growth, make and finance future acquisitions, and implement its strategy; risks associated with development, investment and expansion in the power industry; its regulatory environment establishing rate structures and monitoring quality of service; demographic trends, the political environment, the economy, tourism, construction and transportation costs, air travel, environmental costs and risks; fuel and gas and other commodity costs; its ability to recover increases in costs from customers, cybersecurity risks, work interruptions or other labor stoppages; risks related to its shared services initiative; reliance on sole or limited source suppliers, risks or conflicts of interests involving its relationship with the Macquarie Group and changes in U.S. federal tax law.

MIC's actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks of which MIC is not currently aware could also cause its actual results to differ. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release. MIC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

"Macquarie Group" refers to the Macquarie Group of companies, which comprises Macquarie Group Limited and its worldwide subsidiaries and affiliates. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and its obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in Thousands, Except Share Data)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,021

$ 47,121 Restricted cash 26,622

24,963 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,073 and $895, respectively 153,419

158,152 Inventories 38,743

36,955 Prepaid expenses 13,086

14,685 Fair value of derivative instruments 13,398

11,965 Other current assets 17,254

13,804 Total current assets 338,543

307,645 Property, equipment, land and leasehold improvements, net 4,644,350

4,659,614 Investment in unconsolidated business 9,408

9,526 Goodwill 2,068,799

2,068,668 Intangible assets, net 902,933

914,098 Fair value of derivative instruments 30,799

24,455 Other noncurrent assets 30,465

24,945 Total assets $ 8,025,297

$ 8,008,951 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Due to Manager – related party $ 7,550

$ 5,577 Accounts payable 52,424

60,585 Accrued expenses 87,800

89,496 Current portion of long-term debt 51,208

50,835 Fair value of derivative instruments 974

1,710 Other current liabilities 51,266

47,762 Total current liabilities 251,222

255,965 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,608,812

3,530,311 Deferred income taxes 644,143

632,070 Fair value of derivative instruments 2,449

4,668 Tolling agreements – noncurrent 50,651

52,595 Other noncurrent liabilities 184,344

182,639 Total liabilities 4,741,621

4,658,248 Commitments and contingencies —

—

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS – (continued)

($ in Thousands, Except Share Data)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)







Stockholders' equity(1):













Common stock ($0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 84,902,562 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 84,733,957 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017) $ 85

$ 85 Additional paid in capital 1,728,712

1,840,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,357)

(29,993) Retained earnings 1,420,401

1,343,567 Total stockholders' equity 3,117,841

3,153,692 Noncontrolling interests 165,835

197,011 Total equity 3,283,676

3,350,703 Total Liabilities and equity $ 8,025,297

$ 8,008,951















(1) The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share. At March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, no preferred stock were issued or outstanding. The Company had 100 shares of special stock issued and outstanding to its Manager at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue





Service revenue $ 402,609

$ 363,804 Product revenue 98,947

87,653 Total revenue 501,556

451,457







Costs and expenses





Cost of services 187,470

154,706 Cost of product sales 53,385

47,225 Selling, general and administrative 86,957

76,952 Fees to Manager – related party 12,928

18,223 Depreciation 61,358

57,681 Amortization of intangibles 17,216

17,693 Total operating expenses 419,314

372,480 Operating income 82,242

78,977







Other income (expense)





Interest income 80

34 Interest expense(1) (18,790)

(25,482) Other income, net 42

1,182 Net income before income taxes 63,574

54,711 Provision for income taxes (16,779)

(22,073) Net income $ 46,795

$ 32,638 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (30,039)

(3,377) Net income attributable to MIC $ 76,834

$ 36,015 Basic income per share attributable to MIC $ 0.91

$ 0.44 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: basic 84,821,453

82,138,168 Diluted income per share attributable to MIC $ 0.88

$ 0.44 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: diluted 92,793,852

82,147,763 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.00

$ 1.32

1) Interest expense includes gains on derivative instruments of $15.1 million and $954,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

($ In Thousands)





Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017(1) Operating activities





Net income $ 46,795

$ 32,638







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 61,358

57,681 Amortization of intangible assets 17,216

17,693 Amortization of debt financing costs 3,049

2,202 Amortization of debt discount 897

619 Adjustments to derivative instruments (10,732)

1,972 Fees to Manager – related party 12,928

18,223 Deferred taxes 12,908

18,352 Pension expense 2,253

2,694 Other non-cash expense (income), net 563

(1,354) Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 4,242

1,059 Inventories (2,141)

(3,718) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,798)

(7,559) Due to Manager – related party (68)

11 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,945)

(12,382) Income taxes payable 1,559

1,341 Other, net 1,018

(1,878) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,102

127,594







Investing activities





Acquisitions of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired (11.433)

— Purchases of property and equipment (48,181)

(59,869) Loan to project developer (10,800)

(8,000) Loan repayment from project developer 5,217

— Other, net 86

50 Net cash used in investing activities (65,111)

(67,819)

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS – (continued)

(Unaudited)

($ In Thousands)









Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017(1)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt $ 141,500

$ 104,000 Payment of long-term debt (63,848)

(72,634) Proceeds from the issuance of shares 125

2,049 Dividends paid to common stockholders (122,259)

(107,714) Contributions received from noncontrolling interests 271

— Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (1,397)

(1,351) Offering and equity raise costs paid —

(69) Debt financing costs paid (2,595)

(435) Payment of capital lease obligations (22)

(21) Net cash used in financing activities (48,225)

(76,175) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (207)

— Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,559

(16,400) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 72,084

61,257 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 102,643

$ 44,857







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Accrued equity offering costs $ 80

$ 93 Accrued financing costs $ 233

$ — Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 19,038

$ 25,598 Issuance of shares to Manager $ 10,887

$ 18,462 Conversion of convertible senior notes to shares $ 6

$ 17 Distributions payable to noncontrolling interests $ 33

$ 29 Taxes paid, net $ 2,040

$ 2,379 Interest paid $ 25,986

$ 26,764







(1) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated condensed balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts presented in the consolidated condensed statements of cash flows:



As of March 31,

2018

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,021

$ 29,618 Restricted cash – current 26,622

15,169 Restricted cash – non-current(2) —

70 Total of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the

consolidated condensed statement of cash flows $ 102,643

$ 44,857

(2) Restricted cash - non-current is included in Other noncurrent assets in the consolidated condensed balance sheet.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – MD&A



Quarter Ended March 31,

Change Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Revenue













Service revenue $ 402,609

$ 363,804

38,805

10.7 Product revenue 98,947

87,653

11,294

12.9 Total revenue 501,556

451,457

50,099

11.1 Costs and expenses













Cost of services 187,470

154,706

(32,764)

(21.2) Cost of product sales 53,385

47,225

(6,160)

(13.0) Selling, general and administrative 86,957

76,952

(10,005)

(13.0) Fees to Manager – related party 12,928

18,223

5,295

29.1 Depreciation 61,358

57,681

(3,677)

(6.4) Amortization of intangibles 17,216

17,693

477

2.7 Total operating expenses 419,314

372,480

(46,834)

(12.6) Operating income 82,242

78,977

3,265

4.1 Other income (expense)













Interest income 80

34

46

135.3 Interest expense(1) (18,790)

(25,482)

6,692

26.3 Other income, net 42

1,182

(1,140)

(96.4) Net income before income taxes 63,574

54,711

8,863

16.2 Provision for income taxes (16,779)

(22,073)

5,294

24.0 Net income $ 46,795

$ 32,638

14,157

43.4 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (30,039)

(3,377)

26,662

NM Net income attributable to MIC $ 76,834

$ 36,015

40,819

113.3 Basic income per share attributable to MIC $ 0.91

$ 0.44

0.47

106.8 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













basic 84,821,453

82,138,168

2,683,285

3.3





NM — Not meaningful (1) Interest expense includes gains on derivative instruments of $15.1 million and $954,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO EBITDA EXCLUDING

NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW





















Quarter Ended March 31,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Net income $ 46,795

$ 32,638



Interest expense, net(1) 18,710

25,448



Provision for income taxes 16,779

22,073



Depreciation 61,358

57,681



Amortization of intangibles 17,216

17,693



Fees to Manager-related party 12,928

18,223



Pension expense(2) 2,253

2,694



Other non-cash expense, net(3) 4,880

3,865



EBITDA excluding non-cash items $ 180,919

$ 180,315

604

0.3 EBITDA excluding non-cash items $ 180,919

$ 180,315







Interest expense, net(1) (18,710)

(25,448)







Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in interest expense(1) (15,049)

(3,247)







Amortization of debt financing costs(1) 3,049

2,202







Amortization of debt discount(1) 897

619







Provision for current income taxes (3,871)

(3,721)







Changes in working capital(4) (3,133)

(23,126)







Cash provided by operating activities 144,102

127,594







Changes in working capital(4) 3,133

23,126







Maintenance capital expenditures (9,862)

(4,476)







Free cash flow $ 137,373

$ 146,244

(8,871)

(6.1)



1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non- cash amortization of debt discount related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023.

(2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

(3) Other non-cash expense, net, primarily includes non-cash amortization of tolling liabilities, unrealized gains (losses) on commodity hedges and non-cash gains (losses) related to disposal of assets. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion.

(4) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW TO

PROPORTIONATELY COMBINED FREE CASH FLOW





















Quarter Ended March 31,

Change Favorable/ (Unfavorable)

2018

2017

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow – Consolidated basis $ 137,373

$ 146,244

(8,871)

(6.1) 100% of Contracted Power Free Cash Flow included in

consolidated Free Cash Flow (14,527)

(9,839)







MIC's share of Contracted Power Free Cash Flow 12,099

8,171







100% of MIC Hawaii Free Cash Flow included in

consolidated Free Cash Flow (10,750)

(14,936)







MIC's share of MIC Hawaii Free Cash Flow 10,747

14,933







Free Cash Flow – Proportionately Combined basis $ 134,942

$ 144,573

(9,631)

(6.7)

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED

BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW













IMTT



























Quarter Ended March 31,







2018

2017

Change Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

$

$

$ %

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Revenue 139,389

138,817

572 0.4 Cost of services 54,425

49,846

(4,579) (9.2) Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,306

9,038

(268) (3.0) Depreciation and amortization 33,249

31,520

(1,729) (5.5) Operating income 42,409

48,413

(6,004) (12.4) Interest expense, net(1) (7,739)

(8,757)

1,018 11.6 Other income, net 296

708

(412) (58.2) Provision for income taxes (9,686)

(16,548)

6,862 41.5 Net income 25,280

23,816

1,464 6.1 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding

non-cash items and a reconciliation of cash provided

by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:











Net income 25,280

23,816





Interest expense, net(1) 7,739

8,757





Provision for income taxes 9,686

16,548





Depreciation and amortization 33,249

31,520





Pension expense(2) 2,080

2,416





Other non-cash expense, net 94

68





EBITDA excluding non-cash items 78,128

83,125

(4,997) (6.0) EBITDA excluding non-cash items 78,128

83,125





Interest expense, net(1) (7,739)

(8,757)





Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in











interest expense(1) (4,042)

(1,320)





Amortization of debt financing costs(1) 411

411





Provision for current income taxes (4,276)

(2,258)





Changes in working capital 5,089

736





Cash provided by operating activities 67,571

71,937





Changes in working capital (5,089)

(736)





Maintenance capital expenditures (6,989)

(2,460)





Free cash flow 55,493

68,741

(13,248) (19.3)

1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees. (2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses.

Atlantic Aviation















Quarter Ended March 31,









2018

2017

Change Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Revenue 247,202

212,753

34,449

16.2 Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below) 116,693

93,922

(22,771)

(24.2) Gross margin 130,509

118,831

11,678

9.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,939

53,890

(6,049)

(11.2) Depreciation and amortization 25,479

25,033

(446)

(1.8) Operating income 45,091

39,908

5,183

13.0 Interest expense, net(1) (69)

(3,446)

3,377

98.0 Other income (expense), net 56

(86)

142

165.1 Provision for income taxes (12,111)

(14,550)

2,439

16.8 Net income 32,967

21,826

11,141

51.0 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding non-cash

items and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating

activities to Free Cash Flow:













Net income 32,967

21,826







Interest expense, net(1) 69

3,446







Provision for income taxes 12,111

14,550







Depreciation and amortization 25,479

25,033







Pension expense(2) 5

5







Other non-cash expense, net 312

62







EBITDA excluding non-cash items 70,943

64,922

6,021

9.3 EBITDA excluding non-cash items 70,943

64,922







Interest expense, net(1) (69)

(3,446)







Convertible senior notes interest(3) (2,012)

(1,744)







Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in interest

expense(1) (4,367)

133







Amortization of debt financing costs(1) 279

314







Provision for current income taxes (6,533)

(2,872)







Changes in working capital 6,019

(6,116)







Cash provided by operating activities 64,260

51,191







Changes in working capital (6,019)

6,116







Maintenance capital expenditures (1,302)

(925)







Free cash flow 56,939

56,382

557

1.0















(1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees. (2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. (3) Represents the cash interest expense reclassified from MIC Corporate related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023, proceeds of which were used to pay down a portion of Atlantic Aviation's credit facility in October 2016.

Contracted P o w e r































Quarter Ended March 31,









2018

2017

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Product revenue 35,287

28,070

7,217

25.7 Cost of product sales 5,837

4,859

(978)

(20.1) Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,512

5,165

(2,347)

(45.4) Depreciation and amortization 15,527

15,340

(187)

(1.2) Operating income 6,411

2,706

3,705

136.9 Interest expense, net(1) (885)

(5,383)

4,498

83.6 Other income, net 1,005

765

240

31.4 Provision for income taxes (950)

(27)

(923)

NM Net income (loss) 5,581

(1,939)

7,520

NM Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (30,056)

(3,349)

26,707

NM Net income attributable to MIC 35,637

1,410

34,227

NM Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA

excluding non-cash items and a reconciliation of

cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash

Flow:













Net income (loss) 5,581

(1,939)







Interest expense, net(1) 885

5,383



Provision for income taxes 950

27



Depreciation and amortization 15,527

15,340



Other non-cash income, net(2) (1,888)

(2,024)



EBITDA excluding non-cash items 21,055

16,787

4,268

25.4 EBITDA excluding non-cash items 21,055

16,787







Interest expense, net(1) (885)

(5,383)







Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in





interest expense(1) (5,970)

(1,834)







Amortization of debt financing costs(1) 379

379







Provision for current income taxes (16)

(88)







Changes in working capital(3) 919

(585)







Cash provided by operating activities 15,482

9,276







Changes in working capital(3) (919)

585







Maintenance capital expenditures (36)

(22)







Free cash flow 14,527

9,839

4,688

47.6

NM — Not meaningful (1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees. (2) Other non-cash income, net, primarily includes amortization of tolling liabilities. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion. (3) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

M I C Hawaii















Quarter Ended March 31,









2018

2017

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Product revenue 63,660

59,583

4,077

6.8 Service revenue 17,249

13,457

3,792

28.2 Total revenue 80,909

73,040

7,869

10.8 Cost of product sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown













separately below) 47,548

42,366

(5,182)

(12.2) Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 16,352

10,940

(5,412)

(49.5) Cost of revenue – total 63,900

53,306

(10,594)

(19.9) Gross margin 17,009

19,734

(2,725)

(13.8) Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,229

6,085

(1,144)

(18.8) Depreciation and amortization 4,155

3,481

(674)

(19.4) Operating income 5,625

10,168

(4,543)

(44.7) Interest expense, net(1) (1,290)

(1,711)

421

24.6 Other expense, net (1,319)

(205)

(1,114)

NM Provision for income taxes (805)

(3,379)

2,574

76.2 Net income 2,211

4,873

(2,662)

(54.6) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 17

(28)

(45)

(160.7) Net income attributable to MIC 2,194

4,901

(2,707)

(55.2) Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding non-cash items













and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to Free

Cash Flow:













Net income 2,211

4,873







Interest expense, net(1) 1,290

1,711







Provision for income taxes 805

3,379







Depreciation and amortization 4,155

3,481







Pension expense(2) 127

273







Other non-cash expense, net(3) 6,199

5,571







EBITDA excluding non-cash items 14,787

19,288

(4,501)

(23.3) EBITDA excluding non-cash items 14,787

19,288







Interest expense, net(1) (1,290)

(1,711)







Adjustments to derivative instruments recorded in interest expense(1) (670)

(226)







Amortization of debt financing costs(1) 97

105







Provision for current income taxes (639)

(1,451)







Changes in working capital(4) (6,139)

(8,727)







Cash provided by operating activities 6,146

7,278







Changes in working capital(4) 6,139

8,727







Maintenance capital expenditures (1,535)

(1,069)







Free cash flow 10,750

14,936

(4,186)

(28.0)

NM — Not meaningful (1) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments related to interest rate swaps and non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees. (2) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. (3) Other non-cash expense, net, primarily includes non-cash adjustments related to unrealized gains (losses) on commodity hedges and non-cash gains (losses) related to disposal of assets. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion. (4) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Corporate and Other































Quarter Ended March 31,









2018

2017

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited) Fees to Manager-related party 12,928

18,223

5,295

29.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses(1) 4,202

3,995

(207)

(5.2) Depreciation 164

—

(164)

NM Operating loss (17,294)

(22,218)

4,924

22.2 Interest expense, net(2) (8,727)

(6,151)

(2,576)

(41.9) Other income, net 4

—

4

NM Benefit for income taxes 6,773

12,431

(5,658)

(45.5) Net loss (19,244)

(15,938)

(3,306)

(20.7) Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA excluding non-cash items and a reconciliation of cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow:













Net loss (19,244)

(15,938)







Interest expense, net(2) 8,727

6,151







Benefit for income taxes (6,773)

(12,431)







Depreciation 164

—







Fees to Manager-related party 12,928

18,223







Pension expense(3) 41

—







Other non-cash expense 163

188







EBITDA excluding non-cash items (3,994)

(3,807)

(187)

(4.9) EBITDA excluding non-cash items (3,994)

(3,807)







Interest expense, net(2) (8,727)

(6,151)







Convertible senior notes interest(4) 2,012

1,744







Amortization of debt financing costs(2) 1,883

993







Amortization of debt discount(2) 897

619







Benefit for current income taxes 7,593

2,948







Changes in working capital (9,021)

(8,434)







Cash used in operating activities (9,357)

(12,088)







Changes in working capital 9,021

8,434







Free cash flow (336)

(3,654)

3,318

90.8

NM — Not meaningful (1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, selling, general and administrative expenses included $944,000 of costs incurred in connection with the evaluation of various investment and acquisition opportunities. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, selling, general and administrative expenses included $2.3 million of costs related to the implementation of a shared service center. (2) Interest expense, net, included non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-cash amortization of debt discount related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023. (3) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. (4) Represents the cash interest expense reclassified to Atlantic Aviation related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023, proceeds of which were used to pay down a portion of Atlantic Aviation's credit facility in October 2016.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING

ACTIVITIES TO PROPORTIONATELY COMBINED FREE CASH FLOW

































For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018









IMTT

Atlantic

Aviation

Contracted

Power(1)

MIC

Hawaii (1)

MIC

Corporate

Proportionately

Combined(2)

Contracted

Power

100%

MIC

Hawaii

100%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)







Net income (loss) 25,280

32,967

4,268

2,210

(19,244)

45,481

5,581

2,211 Interest expense, net(3) 7,739

69

896

1,292

8,727

18,723

885

1,290 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,686

12,111

950

805

(6,773)

16,779

950

805 Depreciation and amortization





























of intangibles 33,249

25,479

13,644

4,150

164

76,686

15,527

4,155 Fees to Manager-related party —

—

—

—

12,928

12,928

—

— Pension expense(4) 2,080

5

—

127

41

2,253

—

127 Other non-cash expense (income), net(5) 94

312

(1,884)

6,199

163

4,884

(1,888)

6,199 EBITDA excluding non-cash items 78,128

70,943

17,874

14,783

(3,994)

177,734

21,055

14,787 items 78,128

70,943

17,874

14,783

(3,994)

177,734

21,055

14,787 Interest expense, net(3) (7,739)

(69)

(896)

(1,292)

(8,727)

(18,723)

(885)

(1,290) Convertible senior notes





























interest(6) —

(2,012)

—

—

2,012

—

—

— Adjustments to derivative





























instruments recorded in





























interest expense, net(3) (4,042)

(4,367)

(5,201)

(667)

—

(14,277)

(5,970)

(670) Amortization of debt





























financing costs(3) 411

279

365

97

1,883

3,035

379

97 Amortization of debt





























discount(3) —

—

—

—

897

897

—

— (Provision) benefit for current





























income taxes (4,276)

(6,533)

(16)

(639)

7,593

(3,871)

(16)

(639) Changes in working capital 5,089

6,019

1,189

(6,139)

(9,021)

(2,863)

919

(6,139) Cash provided by (used in)





























operating activities 67,571

64,260

13,315

6,143

(9,357)

141,932

15,482

6,146 Changes in working capital (5,089)

(6,019)

(1,189)

6,139

9,021

2,863

(919)

6,139 Maintenance capital





























expenditures (6,989)

(1,302)

(27)

(1,535)

—

(9,853)

(36)

(1,535) Proportionately Combined Free Cash Flow 55,493

56,939

12,099

10,747

(336)

134,942

14,527

10,750



































For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2017









IMTT

Atlantic

Aviation

Contracted Power(1)

MIC

Hawaii(1)

MIC

Corporate

Proportionately

Combined(2)

Contracted

Power

100%

MIC

Hawaii

100%

($ in Thousands) (Unaudited)







Net income (loss) 23,816

21,826

(1,954)

4,875

(15,938)

32,625

(1,939)

4,873 Interest expense, net(3) 8,757

3,446

4,790

1,710

6,151

24,854

5,383

1,711 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 16,548

14,550

27

3,379

(12,431)

22,073

27

3,379 Depreciation and amortization





























of intangibles 31,520

25,033

13,461

3,476

—

73,490

15,340

3,481 Fees to Manager-related party —

—

—

—

18,223

18,223

—

— Pension expense(4) 2,416

5

—

273

—

2,694

—

273 Other non-cash expense(income), net(5) 68

62

(2,003)

5,571

188

3,886

(2,024)

5,571 EBITDA excluding non-cash items 83,125

64,922

14,321

19,284

(3,807)

177,845

16,787

19,288































EBITDA excluding non-cash





























items 83,125

64,922

14,321

19,284

(3,807)

177,845

16,787

19,288 Interest expense, net(3) (8,757)

(3,446)

(4,790)

(1,710)

(6,151)

(24,854)

(5,383)

(1,711) Convertible senior notes





























interest(6) —

(1,744)

—

—

1,744

—

—

— Adjustments to derivative





























instruments recorded in





























interest expense, net(3) (1,320)

133

(1,614)

(226)

—

(3,027)

(1,834)

(226) Amortization of debt





























financing costs(3) 411

314

364

105

993

2,187

379

105 Amortization of debt





























discount(3) —

—

—

—

619

619

—

— (Provision) benefit for current income taxes (2,258)

(2,872)

(88)

(1,451)

2,948

(3,721)

(88)

(1,451) Changes in working capital(7) 736

(6,116)

(879)

(8,726)

(8,434)

(23,419)

(585)

(8,727) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 71,937

51,191

7,314

7,276

(12,088)

125,630

9,276

7,278 Changes in working capital(7) (736)

6,116

879

8,726

8,434

23,419

585

8,727 Maintenance capital expenditures (2,460)

(925)

(22)

(1,069)

—

(4,476)

(22)

(1,069) Proportionately Combined Free Cash Flow 68,741

56,382

8,171

14,933

(3,654)

144,573

9,839

14,936

(1) Represents MIC's proportionately combined interests in the businesses comprising these reportable segments. (2) The sum of the amounts attributable to MIC in proportion to its ownership. (3) Interest expense, net, includes adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non- cash amortization of debt discount related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023. (4) Pension expense primarily consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. (5) Other non-cash expense (income), net, primarily includes non-cash amortization of tolling liabilities, unrealized gains (losses) on commodity hedges and non-cash gains (losses) related to disposal of assets. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items, Free Cash Flow and Proportionately Combined Metrics" above for further discussion. (6) Represents the cash interest expense reclassified from MIC Corporate to Atlantic Aviation related to the 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2023, proceeds of which were used to pay down a portion of Atlantic Aviation's credit facility in October 2016. (7) Conformed to current period presentation for the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. See Note 2, "Basis of Presentation", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

