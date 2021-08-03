MIC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial And Operational Results

- Strong leisure and tourism activity drives solid Atlantic Aviation results and bolsters MIC Hawaii performance

- Sales of Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii on track, record and meeting dates for Special Meeting of Shareholders set

News provided by

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

Aug 03, 2021, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) (the "Company") today provided an update on the previously announced sales of its Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii businesses and reported its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2021. 

"The increase in general aviation flight activity drove strong results in the quarter for Atlantic Aviation," said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. "Within our MIC Hawaii segment, we benefited from an increase in visitor arrivals in Hawaii."

Update on Announced Sales

On June 7, 2021, MIC announced the sale of its Atlantic Aviation business (the "AA Transaction") to a newly formed entity controlled by KKR for $4.475 billion. On July 15, 2021, the waiting period for the Federal Trade Commission's review of the AA Transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 expired without comment.

The MIC Board of Directors set August 23, 2021 as the record date for a Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 10:00 am Eastern time on September 21, 2021. At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve the AA Transaction. If approved, MIC expects the AA Transaction to close at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and result in a distribution of approximately $37.35 per unit. 

On June 14, 2021, MIC announced the merger of its MIC Hawaii businesses (the "MH Merger") into a newly formed entity managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners ("Argo") for $3.83 per unit.

On July 7, 2021, together with MIC Hawaii and Argo, the Company filed a petition with the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission seeking approval of the change of control over the regulated portion of Hawaii Gas as contemplated in the MH Merger. The approval process is expected to conclude in the first half of 2022. Shareholders will be asked to approve the MH Merger, in addition to the AA Transaction, at the September 21, 2021 Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Operational and Financial Results

MIC's results for the second quarter of 2021 reflect solid performance by its Atlantic Aviation subsidiary on the strength of the recovery in domestic general aviation flight activity and a continued positive trajectory in the performance of its MIC Hawaii businesses as tourism in Hawaii recovers from COVID-induced lows.

MIC recorded net income from continuing operations of $6.9 million compared with a net loss of $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 ("prior comparable period"). The improvement reflects primarily higher revenue and lower interest expense, partially offset by increases in operating expenses and income taxes.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash items from continuing operations of $77.9 million for the quarter, versus $18.6 million in the prior comparable period.

MIC used $79.5 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with cash provided by operating activities of $17.8 million in the prior comparable period. The change primarily reflects the payment of capital gains taxes related to the sale of the Company's IMTT business, partially offset by higher EBITDA excluding non-cash items.

The Company reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations of $51.6 million for the quarter, versus $1.2 million in the prior comparable period. The increase reflects higher EBITDA excluding non-cash items and lower cash interest, partially offset by higher cash taxes and maintenance capital expenditures.

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation generated EBITDA excluding non-cash items of $70.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $16.9 million in the prior comparable period and above the $61.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The result was driven by a substantial recovery in general aviation flight activity (take offs and landings) versus the second quarter in 2020.

As reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, same store general aviation flight activity at airports on which Atlantic Aviation operates increased by 137% in the second quarter compared with the second quarter of 2020 and increased by 11% versus the second quarter of 2019. The activity was substantially domestic in nature and was strongest at predominantly leisure-oriented destinations in the Intermountain West and Florida. Although activity at business-oriented destinations increased during the quarter, it remains below industry average and pre-pandemic levels.

MIC Hawaii

MIC Hawaii generated EBITDA excluding non-cash items of $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and down from $14.3 million in the second quarter in 2019. The result reflects the ongoing recovery in the number of visitors to Hawaii from the lows in 2020, although not yet to the historically high levels of 2019, partially offset by a higher cost of purchased propane.

Commercial and industrial gas consumption increased during the quarter with the higher number of visitor arrivals while residential gas consumption was stable. Total gas consumption increased by 54% versus the second quarter in 2020 but was 8% below consumption in the second quarter of 2019.

Corporate and Other

MIC's Corporate and Other segment result primarily includes fees payable to the Company's external manager, public company expenses and interest expense on holding company level debt. Higher expenditures in the second quarter of 2021, including costs incurred in connection with efforts to sell the Company's operating businesses, resulted in the generation of EBITDA excluding non-cash items of ($10.1) million compared with ($7.3) million the second quarter of 2020.

Discontinuing Financial Guidance

With the announced sales of Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii, the Company will no longer provide outlook on the performance of its businesses and is withdrawing its previously provided guidance.

Summary Financial Information

Quarter Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

($ In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

GAAP Metrics














Continuing Operations














Net income (loss)

$

6,933

$

(24,429)

31,362

128

$

20,730

$

(31,417)

52,147

166

Net income (loss) per share attributable to MIC

0.08

(0.29)

0.37

128

0.23

(0.37)

0.60

162

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(79,539)

17,779

(97,318)

NM

(39,546)

69,319

(108,865)

(157)

Discontinued Operations














Net income

$



$

17,131

(17,131)

(100)

$



$

35,346

(35,346)

(100)

Net income per share attributable to MIC



0.20

(0.20)

(100)



0.41

(0.41)

(100)

Cash provided by operating activities



54,588

(54,588)

(100)



103,276

(103,276)

(100)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding: basic

87,628,429

86,871,892

756,537

1

87,520,541

86,779,432

741,109

1

MIC Non-GAAP Metrics














EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing operations

$

71,278

$

16,878

54,400

NM

$

143,928

$

81,342

62,586

77

Investment and acquisition/disposition costs

6,596

1,719

4,877

NM

10,875

12,826

(1,951)

(15)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non - cash items–continuing operations

77,874

18,597

59,277

NM

154,803

94,168

60,635

64

Cash interest

(15,387)

(19,264)

3,877

20

(28,442)

(37,834)

9,392

25

Cash taxes

(4,730)

5,638

(10,368)

(184)

(7,939)

818

(8,757)

NM

Maintenance capital expenditures

(6,140)

(3,738)

(2,402)

(64)

(9,804)

(9,452)

(352)

(4)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - continuing operations

$

51,617

$

1,233

50,384

NM

$

108,618

$

47,700

60,918

128

EBITDA excluding non-cash items - discontinued operations

$



$

67,689

(67,689)

(100)

$



$

145,336

(145,336)

(100)

Cash interest



(10,059)

10,059

100



(19,828)

19,828

100

Cash taxes



(847)

847

100



(2,954)

2,954

100

Maintenance capital expenditures



(12,872)

12,872

100



(18,487)

18,487

100

Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations

$



$

43,911

(43,911)

(100)

$



$

104,067

(104,067)

(100)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - consolidated

$

51,617

$

45,144

6,473

14

$

108,618

$

151,767

(43,149)

(28)

___________________

NM — Not meaningful.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation; and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow

In addition to MIC's results under U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the non-GAAP measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow to assess the performance and prospects of its businesses.

MIC measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items as a reflection of its businesses' ability to effectively manage the volume of products sold or services provided, the operating margin earned on those transactions and the management of operating expenses independent of the capitalization and tax attributes of those businesses. The Company believes investors use EBITDA excluding non-cash items primarily to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to make comparisons with the operating performance of other businesses whose depreciation and amortization expense may vary widely from MIC's, particularly where acquisitions and other non-operating factors are involved. MIC defines EBITDA excluding non-cash items as net income (loss) or earnings —the most comparable GAAP measure— before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash items including impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, adjustments for other non-cash items and pension expense reflected in the statements of operations. Other non-cash expenses, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries. EBITDA excluding non-cash items also excludes base management fees and performance fees, if any, whether paid in cash or stock.

The Company's businesses can be characterized as owners of high-value, long-lived assets capable of generating substantial Free Cash Flow. MIC defines Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities —the most comparable GAAP measure —less maintenance capital expenditures and adjusted for changes in working capital.

Management uses Free Cash Flow as a measure of its ability to fund acquisitions, invest in growth projects, reduce, or repay indebtedness and/or return capital to shareholders. GAAP metrics such as net income (loss) do not provide MIC management with the same level of visibility into the performance and prospects of the business as a result of: (i) the capital intensive nature of MIC's businesses and the generation of non-cash depreciation and amortization; (ii) shares issued to the Company's external manager under the Management Services Agreement, (iii) the Company's ability to defer all or a portion of current federal income taxes; (iv) non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of derivative instruments; (v) gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities, (vi) non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of the Company's operating business; and (vii) pension expense. Pension expenses primarily consist of interest expense, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. Any cash contributions to pension plans are reflected as a reduction in Free Cash Flow and are not included in pension expense. Management believes that external consumers of its financial statements, including investors and research analysts, use Free Cash Flow to assess the Company's ability to fund acquisitions, invest in growth projects, reduce or repay indebtedness, and/or return capital to shareholders.

In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company has disclosed Free Cash Flow on a consolidated basis and for each of its operating segments and MIC Corporate and Other. Management believes that both EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow support a more complete and accurate understanding of the financial and operating performance of its businesses than would otherwise be achieved using GAAP results alone.

Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration required payments on indebtedness and other fixed obligations or other cash items that are excluded from MIC's definition of Free Cash Flow. Management notes that Free Cash Flow may be calculated differently by other companies thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Free Cash Flow should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of its financial results reported under GAAP.

See the tables below for a reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA excluding non-cash items from continuing operations and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations to Free Cash Flow from continuing operations.

Classification of Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Growth Capital Expenditures

MIC categorizes capital expenditures as either maintenance capital expenditures or growth capital expenditures. As neither maintenance capital expenditure nor growth capital expenditure is a GAAP term, the Company has adopted a framework to categorize specific capital expenditures. In broad terms, maintenance capital expenditures primarily maintain MIC's businesses at current levels of operations, capability, profitability, or cash flow, while growth capital expenditures primarily provide new or enhanced levels of operations, capability, profitability, or cash flow. Management considers various factors in determining whether a specific capital expenditure will be classified as maintenance or growth.

MIC does not bifurcate specific capital expenditures into growth and maintenance components. Each discrete capital expenditure is considered within the above framework and the entire capital expenditure is classified as either maintenance or growth.

Important Information For Investors And Stockholders

In connection with the proposed transactions, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (the "Company") has filed a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 15, 2021, the definitive version of which will be mailed to stockholders of the Company.  INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will also be available free of charge on the Company website at www.macquarie.com/mic or by writing to us at 125 West 55th Street, New York, New York 10019, United States of America, Attention: Investor Relations.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions.  Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 17, 2021, and its definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021.  Other information regarding the participants of the Company in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the transaction when they become available.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements.  The Company may, in some cases, use words such as "project," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "potentially" or "may" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements.  Such statements include, among others, those concerning the Company's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, statements regarding sales of the Company's operating businesses (including the Company's reorganization) and the anticipated uses of any proceeds therefrom, statements regarding the anticipated specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events.  Forward-looking statements in this communication are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among other things: changes in general economic or business conditions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to complete the sales of its operating businesses; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transactions; the risk that conditions to closing of the proposed transactions are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain the requisite stockholder approvals or regulatory clearances; the occurrence of any event giving rise to a termination of the proposed transactions; the Company's ability to service, comply with the terms of and refinance debt; its ability to retain or replace qualified employees; in the absence of a sale or sales of its businesses, its ability to complete growth projects, deploy growth capital and manage growth, make and finance future acquisitions and implement its strategy; the regulatory environment; demographic trends; the political environment; the economy, tourism, construction and transportation costs; air travel; environmental costs and risks; fuel and gas and other commodity costs; the Company's ability to recover increases in costs from customers; cybersecurity risks; work interruptions or other labor stoppages; risks associated with acquisitions or dispositions; litigation risks; reliance on sole or limited source suppliers, risks or conflicts of interests involving the Company's relationship with the Macquarie Group; and changes in U.S. federal tax law.  These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

The Company's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks of which the Company is not currently aware could also cause its actual results to differ. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur.  These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in Thousands, Except Share Data)


June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

319,690

$

1,828,063

Restricted cash

11,790

11,157

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

55,057

46,862

Inventories

19,663

16,551

Prepaid expenses

13,385

8,326

Other current assets

12,101

9,197

Total current assets

431,686

1,920,156

Property, equipment, land and leasehold improvements, net

849,530

854,200

Operating lease assets, net

321,941

322,892

Goodwill

617,072

616,939

Intangible assets, net

441,012

457,587

Other noncurrent assets

8,863

6,865

Total assets

$

2,670,104

$

4,178,639

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Due to Manager-related party

$

2,755

$

1,203

Accounts payable

31,406

30,470

Accrued expenses

50,177

46,112

Current portion of long-term debt

11,333

11,310

Dividend payable



960,981

Operating lease liabilities - current

17,069

17,157

Income taxes payable

3,200

132,113

Other current liabilities

24,121

22,861

Total current liabilities

140,061

1,222,207

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,097,923

1,554,359

Deferred income taxes

132,738

126,858

Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

311,122

311,597

Other noncurrent liabilities

64,893

70,312

Total liabilities

1,746,737

3,285,333

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity(1):


Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 87,780,539 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2021 and 87,361,929 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2020)

$

88

$

87

Additional paid in capital

180,346

177,975

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,175)

(6,175)

Retained earnings

740,640

713,129

Total stockholders' equity

914,899

885,016

Noncontrolling interests

8,468

8,290

Total equity

923,367

893,306

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,670,104

$

4,178,639

_____________________

(1)

The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share authorized. On June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no preferred stocks were issued or outstanding. The Company had 100 shares of special stock, par value $0.001 per share, issued and outstanding to its Manager on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)


Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue






Service revenue

$

230,037

$

104,318

$

439,641

$

328,315

Product revenue

58,740

36,795

113,327

97,257

Total revenue

288,777

141,113

552,968

425,572

Costs and expenses






Cost of services

99,534

29,280

181,767

123,943

Cost of product sales

37,834

18,225

72,590

60,159

Selling, general and administrative

80,822

73,049

157,834

160,632

Fees to Manager - related party

7,551

3,824

13,103

11,180

Depreciation

19,629

19,745

38,860

39,271

Amortization of intangibles

8,287

9,273

16,575

20,278

Total operating expenses 

253,657

153,396

480,729

415,463

Operating income (loss)

35,120

(12,283)

72,239

10,109

Other income (expense)






Interest income

41

189

202

657

Interest expense(1)

(16,773)

(23,639)

(35,392)

(50,344)

Other income (expense), net

793

46

1,295

(100)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

19,181

(35,687)

38,344

(39,678)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(12,248)

11,258

(17,614)

8,261

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

6,933

(24,429)

20,730

(31,417)








Discontinued Operations(2)






Net income from discontinued operations before income taxes



22,371



46,916

Provision for income taxes



(5,240)



(11,570)

Net income from discontinued operations



17,131



35,346

Net income (loss)

6,933

(7,298)

20,730

3,929








Net income (loss) from continuing operations

6,933

(24,429)

20,730

(31,417)

Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(416)

656

181

581

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to MIC

7,349

(25,085)

20,549

(31,998)

Net income from discontinued operations



17,131



35,346

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to MIC



17,131



35,346

Net income (loss) attributable to MIC

$

7,349

$

(7,954)

$

20,549

$

3,348








Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to MIC

$

0.08

$

(0.29)

$

0.23

$

(0.37)

Basic income per share from discontinued operations attributable to MIC



0.20



0.41

Basic income (loss) per share attributable to MIC

$

0.08

$

(0.09)

$

0.23

$

0.04

Weighted average number of shares outstanding: basic

87,628,429

86,871,892

87,520,541

86,779,432








Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to MIC

$

0.08

$

(0.29)

$

0.23

$

(0.37)

Diluted income per share from discontinued operations attributable to MIC



0.20



0.41

Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to MIC

$

0.08

$

(0.09)

$

0.23

$

0.04

Weighted average number of shares outstanding: diluted

87,728,174

86,871,892

87,612,379

86,779,432

____________________

(1)

Interest expense includes non-cash losses on derivative instruments of $78,000 and non-cash gains of $203,000 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared with non-cash losses of $172,000 and $4.4 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.


(2)

See Note 4, "Discontinued Operations and Dispositions", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, for discussions on businesses classified as held for sale.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities


Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

20,730

$

(31,417)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations:


Depreciation

38,860

39,271

Amortization of intangibles

16,575

20,278

Write-off of debt financing costs

4,562

1,468

Amortization of debt discount and financing costs

2,476

5,218

Adjustments to derivative instruments

(5,153)

1,192

Fees to Manager - related party

13,103

11,180

Deferred taxes

9,675

(7,443)

Other non-cash expense, net

6,647

4,944

Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(8,136)

25,756

Inventories

(3,720)

6,079

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5,480)

(2,734)

Due to Manager - related party



(41)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,988

(13,010)

Income taxes payable

(128,085)

(2,263)

Other, net

(5,588)

10,841

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations

(39,546)

69,319

Investing activities


Acquisitions of businesses and investments, net of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash acquired



(13,495)

Purchases of property and equipment

(32,864)

(29,285)

Other, net

59

11

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(32,805)

(42,769)

Financing activities


Proceeds from long-term debt



874,000

Payment of long-term debt

(474,113)

(280,874)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

(960,981)

(86,742)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest

(3)


Debt financing costs paid

(292)

(386)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations

(1,435,389)

505,998

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations

(1,507,740)

532,548

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS – (continued)

(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations:


Net cash provided by operating activities

$



$

103,276

Net cash used in investing activities



(106,003)

Net cash used in discontinued operations



(2,727)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(222)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,507,740)

529,599

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,839,220

358,565

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

331,480

$

888,164

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:


Non-cash investing and financing activities:


Accrued purchases of property and equipment from continuing operations

$

6,231

$

3,317

Accrued purchases of property and equipment from discontinued operations



15,939

Accrued debt financing costs from continuing operations



59

   Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities from continuing operations

806

5,267

   Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities from discontinued operations



726

Taxes paid, net, from continuing operations

135,894

1,444

Taxes paid, net, from discontinued operations



2,653

Interest paid, net, from continuing operations

32,899

39,205

Interest paid, net, from discontinued operations



19,689

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from both continuing and discontinued operations reported within the consolidated condensed balance sheets that is presented in the consolidated condensed statements of cash flows:

As of June 30,

2021

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

319,690

$

845,604

Restricted cash - current

11,790

13,721

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash included in assets held for sale



28,839

Total of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the consolidated condensed statements of cash flows

$

331,480

$

888,164

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – MD&A


Quarter Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

($ In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

Revenue














Service revenue

$

230,037

$

104,318

125,719

121

$

439,641

$

328,315

111,326

34

Product revenue

58,740

36,795

21,945

60

113,327

97,257

16,070

17

Total revenue

288,777

141,113

147,664

105

552,968

425,572

127,396

30

Costs and expenses














Cost of services

99,534

29,280

(70,254)

NM

181,767

123,943

(57,824)

(47)

Cost of product sales

37,834

18,225

(19,609)

(108)

72,590

60,159

(12,431)

(21)

Selling, general and administrative

80,822

73,049

(7,773)

(11)

157,834

160,632

2,798

2

Fees to Manager - related party

7,551

3,824

(3,727)

(97)

13,103

11,180

(1,923)

(17)

Depreciation and amortization

27,916

29,018

1,102

4

55,435

59,549

4,114

7

Total operating expenses 

253,657

153,396

(100,261)

(65)

480,729

415,463

(65,266)

(16)

Operating income (loss)

35,120

(12,283)

47,403

NM

72,239

10,109

62,130

NM

Other income (expense)














Interest income

41

189

(148)

(78)

202

657

(455)

(69)

Interest expense(1)

(16,773)

(23,639)

6,866

29

(35,392)

(50,344)

14,952

30

Other income (expense), net

793

46

747

NM

1,295

(100)

1,395

NM

Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

19,181

(35,687)

54,868

154

38,344

(39,678)

78,022

197

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(12,248)

11,258

(23,506)

NM

(17,614)

8,261

(25,875)

NM

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

6,933

(24,429)

31,362

128

20,730

(31,417)

52,147

166
















Discontinued Operations














Net income from discontinued operations before income taxes



22,371

(22,371)

(100)



46,916

(46,916)

(100)

Provision for income taxes



(5,240)

5,240

100



(11,570)

11,570

100

Net income from discontinued operations



17,131

(17,131)

(100)



35,346

(35,346)

(100)

Net income (loss)

6,933

(7,298)

14,231

195

20,730

3,929

16,801

NM
















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

6,933

(24,429)

31,362

128

20,730

(31,417)

52,147

166

Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(416)

656

1,072

163

181

581

400

69

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to MIC

7,349

(25,085)

32,434

129

20,549

(31,998)

52,547

164

Net income from discontinued operations



17,131

(17,131)

(100)



35,346

(35,346)

(100)

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to MIC



17,131

(17,131)

(100)



35,346

(35,346)

(100)

Net income (loss) attributable to MIC

$

7,349

$

(7,954)

15,303

192

$

20,549

$

3,348

17,201

NM
















Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to MIC

$

0.08

$

(0.29)

0.37

128

$

0.23

$

(0.37)

0.60

162

Basic income per share from discontinued operations attributable to MIC



0.20

(0.20)

(100)



0.41

(0.41)

(100)

Basic income (loss) per share attributable to MIC

$

0.08

$

(0.09)

0.17

189

$

0.23

$

0.04

0.19

NM

Weighted average number of shares outstanding: basic

87,628,429

86,871,892

756,537

1

87,520,541

86,779,432

741,109

1

___________________

NM — Not meaningful.


(1)

Interest expense includes non-cash losses on derivative instruments of $78,000 and non-cash gains of $203,000 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared with non-cash losses of $172,000 and $4.4 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA EXCLUDING

NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW


Quarter Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

6,933

$

(24,429)





$

20,730

$

(31,417)




Interest expense, net(1)

16,732

23,450





35,190

49,687




Provision (benefit) for income taxes

12,248

(11,258)





17,614

(8,261)




Depreciation and amortization

27,916

29,018





55,435

59,549




Fees to Manager - related party

7,551

3,824





13,103

11,180




Other non-cash (income) expense, net(2)

(102)

(3,727)





1,856

604




EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing operations

$

71,278

$

16,878

54,400

NM

$

143,928

$

81,342

62,586

77
















EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing operations

$

71,278

$

16,878





$

143,928

$

81,342




Interest expense, net(1)

(16,732)

(23,450)





(35,190)

(49,687)




Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

1,345

4,186





6,748

11,853




(Provision) benefit for current income taxes

(4,730)

5,638





(7,939)

818




Changes in working capital

(130,700)

14,527





(147,093)

24,993




Cash (used in) provided by operating activities - continuing operations

(79,539)

17,779





(39,546)

69,319




Changes in working capital

130,700

(14,527)





147,093

(24,993)




Maintenance capital expenditures

(6,140)

(3,738)





(9,804)

(9,452)




Free cash flow - continuing operations

$

45,021

$

(486)

45,507

NM

$

97,743

$

34,874

62,869

180

__________________

NM — Not meaningful.


(1)

Interest expense, net, includes non-cash adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of debt financing fees, and non-cash amortization of debt discount related to our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, interest expense also includes non-cash write-offs of debt financing costs related to the repurchase of our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes, the cancellation of the holding company revolving credit facility in January 2021, and the full repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes. In connection with the repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes, the Company paid a $4.7 million 'make-whole' payment.


(2)

Other non-cash (income) expense, net, includes primarily non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of the commodity hedge contracts, non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of our operating businesses, and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. Other non-cash (income) expense, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries, for which this adjustment is reported in working capital in the above table. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

EXCLUDING NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED

BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

Atlantic Aviation

Quarter Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

%

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Service revenue

230,037

104,318

125,719

121

439,641

328,315

111,326

34

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

99,534

29,280

(70,254)

NM

181,767

123,943

(57,824)

(47)

Gross margin

130,503

75,038

55,465

74

257,874

204,372

53,502

26

Selling, general and administrative expenses

62,512

58,860

(3,652)

(6)

124,098

123,000

(1,098)

(1)

Depreciation and amortization

23,589

24,865

1,276

5

46,889

51,444

4,555

9

Operating income (loss)

44,402

(8,687)

53,089

NM

86,887

29,928

56,959

190

Interest expense, net(1)

(10,764)

(14,129)

3,365

24

(21,494)

(33,005)

11,511

35

Other income (expense), net

2

(133)

135

102

(16)

(205)

189

92

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(9,015)

6,401

(15,416)

NM

(17,611)

922

(18,533)

NM

Net income (loss)

24,625

(16,548)

41,173

NM

47,766

(2,360)

50,126

NM

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA excluding non-cash items and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:














Net income (loss)

24,625

(16,548)





47,766

(2,360)




Interest expense, net(1)

10,764

14,129





21,494

33,005




Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,015

(6,401)





17,611

(922)




Depreciation and amortization

23,589

24,865





46,889

51,444




Other non-cash expense, net(2)

2,326

849





3,895

1,662




EBITDA excluding non-cash items

70,319

16,894

53,425

NM

137,655

82,829

54,826

66
















EBITDA excluding non-cash items

70,319

16,894





137,655

82,829




Interest expense, net(1)

(10,764)

(14,129)





(21,494)

(33,005)




Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

938

2,486





1,881

7,645




(Provision) benefit for current income taxes

(6,490)

8,497





(10,970)

(80)




Changes in working capital

6,961

8,050





8,877

23,717




Cash provided by operating activities

60,964

21,798





115,949

81,106




Changes in working capital

(6,961)

(8,050)





(8,877)

(23,717)




Maintenance capital expenditures

(4,494)

(2,361)





(7,044)

(5,406)




Free cash flow

49,509

11,387

38,122

NM

100,028

51,983

48,045

92

____________________

NM — Not meaningful.


(1)

Interest expense, net, includes non-cash adjustments to derivative instruments and non-cash amortization of debt financing fees.


(2)

Other non-cash expense, net, includes primarily non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to incentive plans and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. Other non-cash expense, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries, for which this adjustment is reported in working capital in the above table. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.

MIC Hawaii


Quarter Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

%

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Product revenue

58,740

36,795

21,945

60

113,327

97,257

16,070

17

Cost of product sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

37,834

18,225

(19,609)

(108)

72,590

60,159

(12,431)

(21)

Gross margin

20,906

18,570

2,336

13

40,737

37,098

3,639

10

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,929

6,438

(491)

(8)

12,606

12,760

154

1

Depreciation and amortization

3,840

3,778

(62)

(2)

7,588

7,402

(186)

(3)

Operating income

10,137

8,354

1,783

21

20,543

16,936

3,607

21

Interest expense, net(1)

(5,664)

(1,780)

(3,884)

NM

(6,968)

(4,555)

(2,413)

(53)

Other expense, net

(82)

(56)

(26)

(46)

(418)

(168)

(250)

(149)

Provision for income taxes

(1,318)

(1,772)

454

26

(3,685)

(3,547)

(138)

(4)

Net income

3,073

4,746

(1,673)

(35)

9,472

8,666

806

9

Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(416)

656

1,072

163

181

581

400

69

Net income attributable to MIC

3,489

4,090

(601)

(15)

9,291

8,085

1,206

15

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA excluding non-cash items and a reconciliation of cash (used in) provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:














Net income

3,073

4,746





9,472

8,666




Interest expense, net(1)

5,664

1,780





6,968

4,555




Provision for income taxes

1,318

1,772





3,685

3,547




Depreciation and amortization

3,840

3,778





7,588

7,402




Other non-cash income, net(2)

(2,836)

(4,841)





(3,092)

(1,728)




EBITDA excluding non-cash items

11,059

7,235

3,824

53

24,621

22,442

2,179

10
















EBITDA excluding non-cash items

11,059

7,235





24,621

22,442




Interest expense, net(1)

(5,664)

(1,780)





(6,968)

(4,555)




Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

274

188





43

1,191




Provision for current income taxes

(669)

(791)





(2,185)

(2,914)




Changes in working capital

(5,760)

8,692





(7,456)

3,606




Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(760)

13,544





8,055

19,770




Changes in working capital

5,760

(8,692)





7,456

(3,606)




Maintenance capital expenditures

(1,646)

(1,377)





(2,760)

(4,046)




Free cash flow

3,354

3,475

(121)

(3)

12,751

12,118

633

5

____________________

NM — Not meaningful.


(1)

Interest expense, net, includes non-cash adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of debt financing fees, and non-cash write-offs of debt financing costs related to the full repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes. In connection with the repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes, Hawaii Gas paid a $4.7 million 'make-whole' payment.


(2)

Other non-cash income, net, includes primarily non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of the commodity hedge contracts, non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to incentive plans, and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. Other non-cash income, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries, for which this adjustment is reported in working capital in the above table. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.

Corporate and Other


Quarter Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

%

$

$

$

%

($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11,381

7,751

(3,630)

(47)

21,130

24,872

3,742

15

Fees to Manager - related party

7,551

3,824

(3,727)

(97)

13,103

11,180

(1,923)

(17)

Depreciation and amortization

487

375

(112)

(30)

958

703

(255)

(36)

Operating loss

(19,419)

(11,950)

(7,469)

(63)

(35,191)

(36,755)

1,564

4

Interest expense, net(1)

(304)

(7,541)

7,237

96

(6,728)

(12,127)

5,399

45

Other income, net

873

235

638

NM

1,729

273

1,456

NM

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(1,915)

6,629

(8,544)

(129)

3,682

10,886

(7,204)

(66)

Net loss

(20,765)

(12,627)

(8,138)

(64)

(36,508)

(37,723)

1,215

3

Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA excluding non-cash items  and a reconciliation of cash used in  operating activities to Free Cash Flow:














Net loss

(20,765)

(12,627)





(36,508)

(37,723)




Interest expense, net(1)

304

7,541





6,728

12,127




Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,915

(6,629)





(3,682)

(10,886)




Fees to Manager - related party

7,551

3,824





13,103

11,180




Depreciation and amortization

487

375





958

703




Other non-cash expense, net(2)

408

265





1,053

670




EBITDA excluding non-cash items

(10,100)

(7,251)

(2,849)

(39)

(18,348)

(23,929)

5,581

23
















EBITDA excluding non-cash items

(10,100)

(7,251)





(18,348)

(23,929)




Interest expense, net(1)

(304)

(7,541)





(6,728)

(12,127)




Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

133

1,512





4,824

3,017




Benefit (provision) for current income taxes

2,429

(2,068)





5,216

3,812




Changes in working capital

(131,901)

(2,215)





(148,514)

(2,330)




Cash used in operating activities

(139,743)

(17,563)





(163,550)

(31,557)




Changes in working capital

131,901

2,215





148,514

2,330




Free cash flow

(7,842)

(15,348)

7,506

49

(15,036)

(29,227)

14,191

49

____________________

NM — Not meaningful.


(1)

Interest expense, net, includes, non-cash amortization of debt financing fees and non-cash amortization of debt discount related to our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, interest expense also includes non-cash write-offs of debt financing costs related to the repurchase of our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes and the cancellation of the holding company revolving credit facility in January 2021.


(2)

Other non-cash expense, net, includes primarily non-cash adjustments related to non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to incentive plans and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA EXCLUDING

NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW



For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Atlantic

Aviation

MIC

Hawaii

Corporate

and Other

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

($ in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

24,625

3,073

(20,765)

6,933



6,933

Interest expense, net(1)

10,764

5,664

304

16,732



16,732

Provision for income taxes

9,015

1,318

1,915

12,248



12,248

Depreciation and amortization

23,589

3,840

487

27,916



27,916

Fees to Manager - related party





7,551

7,551



7,551

Other non-cash expense (income), net(2)

2,326

(2,836)

408

(102)



(102)

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

70,319

11,059

(10,100)

71,278



71,278

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

70,319

11,059

(10,100)

71,278



71,278

Interest expense, net(1)

(10,764)

(5,664)

(304)

(16,732)



(16,732)

Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

938

274

133

1,345



1,345

(Provision) benefit for current income taxes

(6,490)

(669)

2,429

(4,730)



(4,730)

Changes in working capital

6,961

(5,760)

(131,901)

(130,700)



(130,700)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

60,964

(760)

(139,743)

(79,539)



(79,539)

Changes in working capital

(6,961)

5,760

131,901

130,700



130,700

Maintenance capital expenditures

(4,494)

(1,646)



(6,140)



(6,140)

Free Cash Flow

49,509

3,354

(7,842)

45,021



45,021














For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Atlantic

Aviation

MIC

Hawaii

Corporate

and Other

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

($ in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net (loss) income

(16,548)

4,746

(12,627)

(24,429)

17,131

(7,298)

Interest expense, net(1)

14,129

1,780

7,541

23,450

9,941

33,391

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(6,401)

1,772

(6,629)

(11,258)

5,240

(6,018)

Depreciation and amortization

24,865

3,778

375

29,018

33,750

62,768

Fees to Manager - related party





3,824

3,824



3,824

Other non-cash expense (income), net(2)

849

(4,841)

265

(3,727)

1,627

(2,100)

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

16,894

7,235

(7,251)

16,878

67,689

84,567

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

16,894

7,235

(7,251)

16,878

67,689

84,567

Interest expense, net(1)

(14,129)

(1,780)

(7,541)

(23,450)

(9,941)

(33,391)

Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

2,486

188

1,512

4,186

(118)

4,068

Benefit (provision) for current income taxes

8,497

(791)

(2,068)

5,638

(847)

4,791

Changes in working capital

8,050

8,692

(2,215)

14,527

(2,195)

12,332

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

21,798

13,544

(17,563)

17,779

54,588

72,367

Changes in working capital

(8,050)

(8,692)

2,215

(14,527)

2,195

(12,332)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(2,361)

(1,377)



(3,738)

(12,872)

(16,610)

Free Cash Flow

11,387

3,475

(15,348)

(486)

43,911

43,425


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Atlantic

Aviation

MIC

Hawaii

Corporate

and Other

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

($ in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

47,766

9,472

(36,508)

20,730



20,730

Interest expense, net(1)

21,494

6,968

6,728

35,190



35,190

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

17,611

3,685

(3,682)

17,614



17,614

Depreciation and amortization

46,889

7,588

958

55,435



55,435

Fees to Manager - related party





13,103

13,103



13,103

Other non-cash expense (income), net(2)

3,895

(3,092)

1,053

1,856



1,856

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

137,655

24,621

(18,348)

143,928



143,928

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

137,655

24,621

(18,348)

143,928



143,928

Interest expense, net(1)

(21,494)

(6,968)

(6,728)

(35,190)



(35,190)

Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

1,881

43

4,824

6,748



6,748

(Provision) benefit for current income taxes

(10,970)

(2,185)

5,216

(7,939)



(7,939)

Changes in working capital

8,877

(7,456)

(148,514)

(147,093)



(147,093)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

115,949

8,055

(163,550)

(39,546)



(39,546)

Changes in working capital

(8,877)

7,456

148,514

147,093



147,093

Maintenance capital expenditures

(7,044)

(2,760)



(9,804)



(9,804)

Free Cash Flow

100,028

12,751

(15,036)

97,743



97,743














For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Atlantic

Aviation

MIC

Hawaii

Corporate

and Other

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

($ in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net (loss) income

(2,360)

8,666

(37,723)

(31,417)

35,346

3,929

Interest expense, net(1)

33,005

4,555

12,127

49,687

25,240

74,927

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(922)

3,547

(10,886)

(8,261)

11,570

3,309

Depreciation and amortization

51,444

7,402

703

59,549

68,230

127,779

Fees to Manager - related party





11,180

11,180



11,180

Other non-cash expense (income), net(2)

1,662

(1,728)

670

604

4,950

5,554

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

82,829

22,442

(23,929)

81,342

145,336

226,678

EBITDA excluding non-cash items

82,829

22,442

(23,929)

81,342

145,336

226,678

Interest expense, net(1)

(33,005)

(4,555)

(12,127)

(49,687)

(25,240)

(74,927)

Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

7,645

1,191

3,017

11,853

5,412

17,265

(Provision) benefit for current income taxes

(80)

(2,914)

3,812

818

(2,954)

(2,136)

Changes in working capital

23,717

3,606

(2,330)

24,993

(19,278)

5,715

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

81,106

19,770

(31,557)

69,319

103,276

172,595

Changes in working capital

(23,717)

(3,606)

2,330

(24,993)

19,278

(5,715)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(5,406)

(4,046)



(9,452)

(18,487)

(27,939)

Free Cash Flow

51,983

12,118

(29,227)

34,874

104,067

138,941

____________________________

(1)

Interest expense, net, includes non-cash adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of debt financing fees, and non-cash amortization of debt discount related to our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, interest expense also includes non-cash write-offs of debt financing costs related to the repurchase of our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes, the cancellation of the holding company revolving credit facility in January 2021, and the full repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes. In connection with the repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes, the Company paid a $4.7 million 'make-whole' payment.


(2)

Other non-cash expense (income), net, includes primarily non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of the commodity hedge contracts, non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of our operating businesses, and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. Other non-cash expense (income), net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries, for which this adjustment is reported in working capital in the above table. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.

SOURCE Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation

Related Links

http://www.macquarie.com/mic

Also from this source

MIC Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial And Operational Results...

MIC Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial And...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics