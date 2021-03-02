MICA by Next Gear Solutions Now Integrated with Dri-Eaz Command Hub

MICA by Next Gear Solutions , the leading water mitigation software in the restoration industry, is a simple and comprehensive solution that provides benefits for the insurance carrier, adjuster, and contractor. Dri-Eaz products are part of the Legend Brands family, a leading provider of equipment and training for smoke and fire remediation and water damage restoration. This integration demonstrates Next Gear's commitment to efficient workflows and accurate data.

Dri-Eaz' Command Hub prioritizes data integrity by allowing technicians using MICA to accurately identify, record, and assign multiple machines to the appropriate job. Water restoration contractors can then digitally capture all current temperature and humidity readings using the Bluetooth technology in Command Hub.

"This integration will help significantly improve the water damage mitigation workflow by eliminating the need to manually enter dehumidifier and other air reading information, which takes more time and often leads to documentation errors," said Brandon Burton, VP of Technical Application for Next Gear Solutions and the IICRC Standards Chairman.

This integration is available to all MICA users with the existing MICA iOS mobile application.

Next Gear Solutions is the preferred partner of managed repair networks, franchisors, contractors, and insurance carriers looking to run a consistently smarter business. Its range of mobile job management, damage documentation, and estimate auditing tools are used by 8,700-plus restoration companies across North America and a majority of the nation's 25 largest insurance carriers. To learn more about Next Gear Solutions, visit nextgearsolutions.com or follow Next Gear Solutions on LinkedIn.

Legend Brands provides industry-leading solutions globally for professional cleaning and fire and water damage restoration, including: Dri-Eaz® airmovers, dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, and specialty drying systems; Mediclean® antimicrobials and ODORx® and Unsmoke® odor and smoke removal chemicals; and Prochem®, Chemspec® and Sapphire Scientific® truckmounts, tools and chemicals for professional cleaners. For more information, visit LegendBrandsRestoration or follow us on Instagram.

Contact

Jenn Barber

Marketing & PR

[email protected]

760-331-7914

SOURCE Next Gear Solutions

Related Links

https://www.nextgearsolutions.com

