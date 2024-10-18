Mica Market to grow by USD 101.9 Million from 2024-2028, driven by rising demand in developing countries, with AI powering market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Mica Market size is estimated to grow by USD 101.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for mica from developing countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of mica in paint technology. However, stringent regulations and policies in global mica market poses a challenge - Key market players include Aromax Colourants Pvt. Ltd., Asheville Mica Co., BASF SE, China Crystal New Material Holding Co. Ltd., Cleveland MICA Co., Daruka International, Dev International, ELEMENTARY CITY YIXIN YIXIN MINING Ltd., Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA, Gunpatroy Pvt. Ltd., Jalan Mica Exports, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., OJSC Elinar Holding Co., Pamica Group Ltd., Pacer Minerals LLC, Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co., The Premier Mica Co., and YAMAGUCHI MICA Co. Ltd..

Mica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 101.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, and Japan Key companies profiled Aromax Colourants Pvt. Ltd., Asheville Mica Co., BASF SE, China Crystal New Material Holding Co. Ltd., Cleveland MICA Co., Daruka International, Dev International, ELEMENTARY CITY YIXIN YIXIN MINING Ltd., Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA, Gunpatroy Pvt. Ltd., Jalan Mica Exports, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., OJSC Elinar Holding Co., Pamica Group Ltd., Pacer Minerals LLC, Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co., The Premier Mica Co., and YAMAGUCHI MICA Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global mica market is anticipated to grow due to the rising demand for mica in paint technology, particularly in the production of pearlescent finishes for automotive and architectural paints. Mica enhances paint film durability by reducing internal stresses from oxidation, thermal expansion, and contraction. It increases film flexibility, improving adhesion and weathering resistance. In architectural coatings, mica's strong anti-UV function significantly improves weather resistance and anti-corrosion performance. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electropainting, a dip-coating process, drives the demand for mica as it is commonly used in electropaint formulations. These factors collectively contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Mica Market Trends: Boosting Industries with Logistics Services Mica, a naturally occurring mineral, is in high demand due to its versatility in various industries. In logistics, mica's use is significant in the transportation of fiberglass and cellulose acetate, key raw materials in construction and plastics applications. Construction and cosmetics industries benefit from mica's properties as a pigment extender, suspension facilitator, chalking reduction agent, and shrinkage avoidance additive. In paints and coatings, mica enhances smooth consistency, workability, and cracking resistance. Mica's role extends to culinary lifestyles as an extender and filler in acrylate polymers, phenolic, nylon, and other extreme temperature applications. Medical industries use mica in sheet silicate minerals for its crystal structure, physically and chemically similar to human tissue, making it ideal for extreme temperature filler and extender. Mica reserves are abundant, primarily in forests, ensuring a steady supply for the paint industry, where it plays a crucial role in suspension, shrinkage prevention, and paint film resistance. With natural and synthetic mica options, including ground, sheet, built-up, and various forms, the market continues to grow. Effective contingency planning ensures a consistent supply, meeting the demands of diverse industries.

Market Challenges

The global mica market may face hindrances due to regulatory restrictions. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) have imposed rules limiting mica use in the paint and cosmetics industries. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforces the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 21, providing guidelines on safe mica usage in drugs and cosmetics. Strict regulations under CFR 21 (part 73 subpart C) govern mica color additives for cosmetic applications. These stringent policies could potentially curb the growth of the mica market during the forecast period.

Mica Market Overview: The mica market encompasses various applications, including construction, cosmetics, and the paint industry. Culinary lifestyles and extreme temperatures pose challenges in the usage of mica in food and medical industries. Two primary types of mica are natural and synthetic, with sheet mica, ground mica, built-up mica, and various forms like nylon, polyester, phenolic, acrylate polymers, and fillers/extenders. Mica's physical and chemical similarities with sheet silicate minerals make it suitable for various industries. Extreme temperatures and crystal structure are crucial factors in mica's applications. In construction, mica's flexibility, elasticity, infusibility, thermal conductivity, and electrical conductivity make it a preferred choice. Mica's chemical inertness and high dielectric strength are essential in the paint industry for suspension, shrinkage prevention, and paint film resistance. Natural and synthetic mica are used in cosmetics for their unique properties. Mica reserves are abundant, with significant mining activity contributing to economic growth. However, mica substitutes and mining challenges may impact market trends. Mica exports play a significant role in the global market, with major producers including India , China , and the US. The paint, plastic, rubber, and medical industries are key consumers, with demand driven by their specific requirements.

Segment Overview

This mica market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Natural

1.2 Synthetic Application 2.1 Electronics

2.2 Paints and coatings

2.3 Construction

2.4 Cosmetics

2.5 Others Grade Type 3.1 Ground

3.2 Sheet

3.3 Built-up Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Natural- Natural mica is a valuable mineral derived from igneous rocks, primarily found in India, Belgium, China, and Brazil. Its unique properties include high dielectric strength, durability, low dielectric loss, advanced insulating qualities, and fireproof and electrically fire-resistant characteristics. Muscovite and phlogopite are the most commonly used types for commercial purposes. Muscovite, with its high voltage endurance and ease of insulation, is utilized in electronics and cosmetics. Phlogopite, known for its high thermal stability and electrical properties, is employed in electrical insulation and gasket applications. Indian muscovite comes in two qualities: Ruby and Green. Ruby muscovite, with superior dielectric strength and low power loss, is preferred for its electrical properties. Green muscovite, valued for its optical quality in clear sheets, is flatter and used in certain applications. The demand for natural mica, driven by its exceptional properties, is expected to increase, leading to the growth of the global mica market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Mica Market Overview: Mica is a mineral known for its unique properties, including logistics services in transporting it due to its physical and chemical similarities. Two main types of mica are Fiberglass Mica and Muscovite Mica. Fiberglass Mica, also known as Phlogopite Mica, is used extensively in construction applications for its shrinkage prevention capabilities. In plastics and cosmetics industries, it functions as a pigment extender, suspension facilitator, and filler. Mica's crystal structure provides it with excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, chemical inertness, and dielectric strength. These properties make it an essential ingredient in various industries, including paints and coatings. Mica reserves are abundant, primarily found in forests, and its flexibility and elasticity make it suitable for extreme temperature applications. Its infusibility is a significant advantage, preventing it from melting during manufacturing processes. Mica's role in the paint industry is vital, where it acts as a suspension in paints to maintain their consistency and prevent settling. Sheet silicate minerals, physically and chemically similar to mica, are also used in the industry for their similar properties. In summary, mica's unique properties make it an indispensable component in various industries, including construction, plastics, cosmetics, and paints, where it functions as a filler, extender, pigment, suspension facilitator, and thermal and electrical conductor.

Market Research Overview

Mica is a mineral known for its unique properties, including its ability to provide excellent logistics services due to its lightweight, durability, and resistance to extreme temperatures. It is widely used in various industries for diverse applications. In construction, mica is used as a pigment extender, suspension facilitator, shrinkage avoidance agent, and cracking resistance enhancer. In plastics and cosmetics, it adds smooth consistency, flexibility, elasticity, and infusibility. In paints and coatings, mica improves paint film resistance, reduces chalking, and enhances thermal and electrical conductivity. Mica is physically and chemically similar to sheet silicate minerals, with a crystal structure that makes it an ideal extender and filler. It is available in natural and synthetic forms, including ground, sheet, built-up, and various types such as acrylate polymers, phenolic, nylon, and more. Mica reserves are abundant, with significant deposits found in forests and mines around the world. Its use spans across industries, from the paint industry to medical industries, and its versatility makes it an essential component in contingency planning for various applications. Mica's properties make it an excellent substitute for other materials in extreme temperature conditions. Its use extends to various industries, including medical, and its exports continue to grow with economic growth. Mining activity remains a significant contributor to its production, and high-quality mica is in high demand due to its unique properties.

