Mica Market to grow by USD 97.85 million from 2022 to 2027 | Aromax Colourants Pvt. Ltd., Asheville Mica Co., BASF SE, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mica market is expected to grow by USD 97.85 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for mica from developing countries is notably driving the mica market. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies in the global mica market may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mica Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (natural and synthetic), application (electronics, paints and coatings, construction, cosmetics, and others), grade type (ground, sheet, and built-up), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the mica market including Aromax Colourants Pvt. Ltd., Asheville Mica Co., BASF SE, China Crystal New Material Holding Co. Ltd., Cleveland MICA Co., Daruka International, Dev International, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA, Gunpatroy Pvt. Ltd., Jalan Mica Exports, Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., OJSC Elinar Holding Co., Pacer Minerals LLC, Pamica Group Ltd., Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co., The Premier Mica Co., YAMAGUCHI MICA Co. Ltd., and ELEMENTARY CITY YIXIN YIXIN MINING Ltd..

Mica Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aromax Colourants Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers mica such as clear sheet stove mica and spotted stove mica sheet.

Mica Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The natural segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In igneous rocks composed of lava or magma, natural mica is a silicate mineral. In their original forms, mica crystals are also available as rough flakes or blocks of irregular sizes, shapes and thicknesses with structural imperfections and impurities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing number of internet users in the region will lead to increased demand for electronics, such as mobile phones, notebooks, and cameras, which will have an impact on the growth of the electronics market thus leading to greater demand for mica when it comes to electrical applications. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Mica Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mica market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mica market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the mica market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of mica market companies

