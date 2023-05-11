Micah Buchdahl to Receive ABA Award for Law Practice Management Excellence

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethics attorney Micah Buchdahl will receive the 2023 Samuel S. Smith Award, the highest honor bestowed by the American Bar Association Law Practice Division, recognizing an individual who has demonstrated outstanding lifetime achievement in the field of law practice management. The award will be presented during the Law Practice Division Spring Meeting, May 17-20, at Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island.

Buchdahl, a Pennsylvania-licensed attorney, is the founder and president of HTMLawyers Inc., a law firm marketing consultancy based in Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been an active member of the Law Practice Division for nearly 25 years, serving in various leadership roles, including chair of the division (2009-10), Section Council member, marketing columnist for Law Practice magazine and editor in chief of the ABA Law Practice Today webzine. He has also served as chair of the ABA Standing Committee on Continuing Legal Education (2015-19).

Buchdahl is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and member of the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers. He is also an author and frequent speaker on law firm marketing and legal ethics topics.

"Micah's contributions to the division and in the field of law practice management are staggering, and his dedication to mentoring and networking with other legal professionals is core to who we know him to be," said Stephen Embry, chair of the ABA Law Practice Division. "Micah's innovation and creativity have supported numerous law firms and legal organizations to be more successful in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. But more than that, he is a genuinely good guy."

Buchdahl will receive the award at a reception on May 18. The award is named in honor of the late Samuel S. Smith, a founding member and early chair of the division, and was established in 1999 to mark the Law Practice Division's 25th anniversary.

