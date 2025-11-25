MiCare Path Closes Fourth Funding Round and Acquires Compwell, LLC to Accelerate National Expansion and AI-Powered Virtual Care

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCare Path, a leading innovator in virtual care solutions that extends support beyond the office visit, today announced the successful close of its fourth funding round and the strategic acquisition and integration of Compwell, LLC. Compwell is a well-established, Tennessee-based provider of care management and virtual assessments. Together, these milestones mark a pivotal step in MiCare Path's mission to transform connected, ongoing care delivery within the U.S.

MiCare Path supports tens of thousands of patients across a dozen medical specialties nationwide through partnerships with forward-thinking clinicians who share its vision of making healthcare more personal, accessible, and effective. Its reimbursable, integrated virtual care platform powers Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Principal Care Management (PCM) - enabling care teams to deliver continuous, data-driven insights and improve outcomes across the U.S. MiCare Path is also expanding the use of advanced AI tools to enhance clinical efficiency, automate key workflows, and drive more proactive, personalized patient care.

"We started MiCare Path with a belief that patient care should continue beyond the office visit," said Scott Laster, President and CEO of MiCare Path. "That belief continues to guide our growth today. With both the close of this funding round and our acquisition of Compwell, we are now strengthened to scale our national footprint and resourced to support clinicians and patients with a complete, turnkey solution of services and technology for both clinics and hospital systems, extending care to every patient we serve."

MiCare Path continues to deliver more cost-effective and connected patient care as healthcare shifts toward value-based models. With more than 40 employees nationwide, the company is setting a new benchmark for virtual care through its "health-digital" approach, that amplifies, rather than replaces, human connection of the clinicians and patients.

The new capital and acquisition will fuel continued expansion of MiCare Path's clinical programs, deepen collaboration with health systems, and accelerate AI innovation on top of its FDA-registered software platform. With proven results across tens of thousands of patients and clinics, MiCare Path remains focused on a singular mission: helping clinicians extend care beyond the office visit to where it matters most, in patients' everyday lives.

Founded in 2019, MiCare Path partners with leading physician groups, healthcare systems, and hospitals across the country, helping thousands of patients benefit from connected, ongoing care every day.

