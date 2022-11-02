MiCare Path Joins the Innovators' Network at American Heart Association (AHA) Center for Health Technology & Innovation and Will Integrate AHA Digital Science-Based CarePlans into Its Platform

AHA consortium advances the development of evidence-based health tech solutions, CarePlans, from the American Heart Association aim to help improve health outcomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCare Path, a platform that optimizes patient care through remote patient monitoring, has joined the AHA for Health Technology & Innovation's Innovators' Network (the Center). The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions. MiCare Path will utilize CarePlans and digital science to deliver the future of healthcare, today.

MiCare Path is a platform that optimizes patient care through Remote Patient Monitoring today and data tomorrow

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. One person dies every 24 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.1 The AHA has defined ideal cardiovascular health based on eight common risk factors, Life's Essential 8®, that people can improve through lifestyle changes: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol, sleep and blood pressure. The Association's CarePlans present actions people can take to improve their Life's Essential 8 factors and are designed so that any person can work toward improved health. The actions are not expensive or difficult and even modest improvements to these factors can make a big difference.

"Every person deserves the opportunity for a full and healthy life. The Association's science-based CarePlans leverage best-in-class science from the American Heart Association, with the aim of improving health education and health engagement," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and Arthur L. Bloomfield professor and chair department of medicine, Stanford University. "Also, joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations and premier science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"Focused on the eight common risk factors of cardiovascular health, remote monitoring will provide a new subset of immediate results with patient-generated health data (PGHD), thus, enhancing our ability in partnership with providers to deliver proactive care while boosting our data generation aimed at improving healthcare for patients." Scott Laster, founder and CEO of MiCare Path shared. "We are honored to be named among many prestigious and exceptional products and innovators as part of the Center."

"By integrating the Center's science-based CarePlans with the powerful technology of MiCare Path's virtual health solutions, physicians and patients will benefit from next-generation care driving better outcomes for cardiology patients utilizing the platform," said John Jefferies, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FAAP, FHFSA, FESC, FRCPE; Jay Michael Sullivan Distinguished Chair; professor and chief, Division of Adult Cardiovascular Diseases; professor, Pediatric Cardiology, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital; professor, Department of Preventive Medicine; research member, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; governor, Tennessee Chapter of American College of Cardiology.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health, and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About MiCare Path

Building a closer connection with an ever-growing patient population, MiCare Path is a reimbursable, integrated mobile health (mHealth)2 platform delivering improved outcomes with data-driven decisions, personalized patient education and care paths promoting clinical efficiencies for a better patient experience. For more information, visit micarepath.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Monte Clair Greer, Sr. Director Communications and Investor Relations, [email protected], 901-848-6360

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics. About Multiple Causes of Death, 1999–2020. CDC WONDER Online Database website. Atlanta, GA : Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2022. Accessed February 21, 2022 . The National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines mHealth as: the use of mobile and wireless devices (cell phones, tablets, etc.) to improve health outcomes, health care services, and health research.

SOURCE MiCare Path