Mice Model Market is estimated to grow to $2.7 billion by 2028 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mice model industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future as researchers and pharmaceutical companies continue to use mice to study human diseases and develop new treatments. With the emergence of advanced genetic engineering techniques, researchers will be able to create mice models that more accurately replicate human diseases. In addition, the use of CRISPR technology is expected to increase the efficiency and accuracy of mice model research. This could lead to the development of more effective treatments for human diseases. Furthermore, the increasing demand for mouse models for clinical trials and drug discovery is expected to further drive the growth of the mice model industry.

Mice Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in mouse models, and the rising number of clinical trials are boosting the growth of the market. However, the presence of alternative animal research models recent ban on animal models from U.S.FDA can hamper the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1308

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mice Model Market"

228 - Tables

37 - Figures

223 - Pages

Mice Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Model Types & Services, Technologies, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research Key Market Drivers Rising investments in mouse model-based research

Model type segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market

Among the model type & services, the mice model market is segmented into model type and services. In 2022, the model type segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to availability of various types of mice models due to advancements in biotechnology.

Cryopreservation services is the fastest-growing application segment of the mice model market

Based on application, the mice model market is segmented into breeding services, cryopreservation services, rederivation services, quarantine services and other services. In 2022, the cryopreservation services segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of mice model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the need of preservation of novel mice models.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market.

The Asia Pacific mice model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising focus on R&D activities, increasing adoption of mice models, and technological development in R&D activites. Moreover, growth in regenerative medicine and biomedical & medical research in Japan are some of the key factors contributing to market growth in the region. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the comparatively less-stringent regulations in Asian countries as compared to those in Europe and the US, as well as the region's low-cost advantage—both factors have driven outsourcing to Asia.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1308

Mice Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising investments in mouse model-based research Increasing demand for mouse-based clinical trials (MCTs) Growing preference for personalized medicine

Restraints:

Introduction of 3D-printed mouse models

Opportunities:

Utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research

Challenges:

Development of alternative animal testing methods

Key Market Players:

The market for mice model is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the mice model market are Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Inotiv (US), genOway (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Janvier Labs (France), Harbour BioMed (China), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), PolyGene AG (Switzerland), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty. Ltd. (Australia), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Allentown, LLC (US), Innovive (US), Lab Products, LLC. (US), Crescendo Biologics Limited (UK), ImmunoGenes (Hungary), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Ltd (UK). Marshall BioResources (US), and Applied StemCell Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1308

Recent Developments:

In April 2019 , Charles River acquired Citoxlab to strengthen its portfolio & geographic footprint, enhancing the ability to partner with clients across the drug discovery and development continuum. This acquisition helped Charles River strengthen its position in regulated safety assessment services, non-regulated discovery services, animal research models, and medical device testing.

, acquired Citoxlab to strengthen its portfolio & geographic footprint, enhancing the ability to partner with clients across the drug discovery and development continuum. This acquisition helped strengthen its position in regulated safety assessment services, non-regulated discovery services, animal research models, and medical device testing. In June 2020 , Charles River Laboratories established two new offices in China and Singapore , combined with its existing locations in Japan , Taiwan , India , and South Korea . These offices support sales and project management for biologics research.

, Charles River Laboratories established two new offices in and , combined with its existing locations in , , , and . These offices support sales and project management for biologics research. In January 2022 , Inotiv completed the acquisition of Orient BioResource Center, Inc. from Orient Bio, Inc., a preclinical CRO and animal model supplier based in Seongnam, South Korea . Orient BioResource Center is a primate quarantine & holding facility located near Alice, Texas .

Mice Model Market Advantages:

High-throughput Screening: Mice models provide an efficient platform for high-throughput screening of compounds to identify those with pharmacological activity. This allows for rapid identification of promising compounds that can be further tested in preclinical studies.

Improved Accuracy: Mice models are more accurate than other animal models because they can be genetically modified to have mutations that are seen in humans. This allows for more precise testing of drug efficacy and safety compared to other animal models.

Reduced Cost: Mice models are much cheaper than other large animal models. This allows for more cost-effective drug development and testing.

Reduced Timeframe: Mice models provide faster results than other animal models. This reduces the time required to develop drugs and get them to market.

Reduced Animal Use: Mice models reduce the number of animals needed for drug testing, reducing the use of animals in research.

Mice Model Market - Report Highlights:

The value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, and regulatory scenario are added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated market breakdown with detailed analysis on model types & services, technology, application and end user.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major types in the mice model market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.

Related Reports:

CRO Services Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Patient Derived Xenograft Models Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

In Vivo Toxicology Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mice-model-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mice-model.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets