Mice Model Market Worth $2.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mice Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, and growing need for reliable and predictive animal models to facilitate drug discovery and development are the major driving factors of the mice model market. However, the presence of alternative research models, and recent guidelines of U.S.FDA on restriction animal models can hamper market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1308

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mice Model Market"

496 - Tables

46 - Figures

386 - Pages

Mice Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $2.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Model Type & Service, Technology, Therapeutic Area, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for disease specific mice models Key Market Drivers Rising demand for personalized medicines in oncology

The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest share by model type in the mice model market in 2023.

By model type, the mice model market has been further categorized into inbred mice, genetically engineered mice, hybrid/congenic mice, and outbred mice. Inbred mice accounted for the largest share of the mice model market in 2023. The pivotal role played by genetic uniformity provides consistency and reproducibility, making them ideal for studying complex traits and diseases, contributes significantly to the expansion of this segment within the mice model market.

The CRISPR/Cas9 segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the mice model market has been segmented into CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. In 2023, the CRISPR/Cas9 segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2029. CRISPR technology offers a cost-effective solution for generating genetically modified mice compared to traditional methods such as embryonic stem cell-based targeting.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic area segment in the mice model market in 2023.

Based on therapeutic area, the mice model market is segmented into oncology, neurology, metabolic diseases, immunology, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. In 2023, oncology accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The expansion of the oncology mice model market is fueled by a surge in research funding dedicated to the advancement of personalized drug products for cancer treatment. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) allocated an estimated USD 6,467 million from its research budget, covering diverse disease areas such as AIDS, brain & CNS, and cancer.

The North America region accounted for the largest share of the mice model market in 2023.

The mice model market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. The North America region is witnessing increasing investments and research activities in the field of drug discovery and development. The need for advanced therapies due to rising rate of cancer and other chronic diseases has contributed to growth of the mice model market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1308

Mice Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High adoption of mice models in preclinical studies Increasing demand for mouse clinical trials (MCTs) Growing preference for personalized medicine in oncology Advancements in genetic engineering

Restraints:

Introduction of 3D printed models Ethical concerns and regulatory restrictions

Opportunities:

Low Utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research Rising demand for disease-specific models

Challenge:

Development of alternative animal testing methods Genetic & Phenotypic variability

Key Market Players of Mice Model Industry:

Key players in the mice model market Charles River Laboratories (US), Inotiv (US), THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US), GemPharmatech (China), Cyagen (US), Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. (China), JSR Corporation (Japan), Biocytogen (China), TRANS GENIC INC. (Japan), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Harbour BioMed (China), Marshall BioResources (US), genOway (France), Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. (India), ingenious targeting laboratory (US), Janvier Labs (France), Applied StemCell (US), Creative Animodel (US), JOINN Laboratories Co., Ltd. (China), Creative Biolabs (US), Crescendo Biologics (UK), Aragen Life Sciences (India), and PolyGene (Switzerland).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 55%, Director-level - 20%, and Others - 25%

By Region: North America -45%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, Middle East -3%, and Africa - 2%

Recent Developments of Mice Model Industry:

In December 2023, Biocytogen entered into a licensing agreement with Nuerocrine Biosciences. This agreement grants Neurocrine Biosciences the right to license selected antibodies for therapeutic product development, manufacturing, and commercialization for all uses worldwide.

In July 2022, GemPharmatech has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Charles River Laboratories to distribute its next-generation NOD CRISPR Prkdc Il2r gamma (NCG) mouse lines in North America .

. In April 2022, Inotiv acquired Histion, LLC. The acquisition is a strategic development that reflects the company's capabilities in expanding capabilities for surgical models and pathology services.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1308

Mice Model Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall mice model market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Genetic & physiological versatility of mice models in preclinical studies, increasing demand for mouse clinical trials (MCTs), rising demand for personalized medicine in oncology, genetic engineering advancement), restraints (Introduction of 3D, ethical concerns and regulatory restrictions), opportunities (Utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research, rising demand for disease-specific models), and challenges (Development of alternative animal testing methods, genetic and phenotypic variability) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services of the mice model market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the mice model market

Competitive Assessment: Charles River Laboratories (US), Inotiv (US), THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US), GemPharmatech ( China ), Cyagen (US), Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. ( China ), JSR Corporation ( Japan ), Biocytogen ( China ), TRANS GENIC INC. ( Japan ), Ozgene Pty Ltd. ( Australia ), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), TransCure bioServices ( France ), Harbour BioMed ( China ), Marshall BioResources (US), genOway ( France ), Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. ( India ), ingenious targeting laboratory (US), Janvier Labs ( France ), Applied StemCell (US), Creative Animodel (US), JOINN Laboratories Co., Ltd. ( China ), Creative Biolabs (US), Crescendo Biologics (UK), Aragen Life Sciences ( India ), and PolyGene ( Switzerland ), among others in the market.

Related Reports:

Contract Research Organization Services Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mice-model-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mice-model.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets