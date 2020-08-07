Michael & Son Donates HVAC System to a Local Family

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael & Son Services, in partnership with Carrier Enterprises, will be surprising a Silver Spring family in need with a brand new HVAC system on Tuesday, August 11th. Kathleen Musaro is a mother of 5 and a local public school teacher who spent her summer teleworking and caring for her special needs son, Danny, along with his four siblings. Danny has several disabilities, including a breathing issue that has been severely affected when their 25-year-old HVAC unit broke down amid a recent heatwave. Kathleen started a gofundme to help bring awareness to her family's situation a few weeks back. Upon learning of the family's urgent needs, Michael & Son partnered with Carrier enterprise to assist the family. Carrier enterprise graciously offered to donate the system as Michael & Son will be donating their crew's time to help in installing the unit for the Musaro's.

Join Michael & Son and Owner Basim Mansour as he surprises the Musaro family with a brand new A.C. system on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11th, at 1220 Rainbow Dr. Silver Spring MD. Interviews with Michael & Son and the Musaro family will be available.

All media and news outlets are welcomed to join to cover this great story and ESB Advertising will also be there to capture the surprise on video!

