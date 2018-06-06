Michael A. DiTeresa, MD, Recognized for Contributions to Medicine and Education

With a focus on preventative medicine, Dr. DiTeresa is a noted expert of high blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid conditions, among other areas of practice. He currently serves as a physician and internist with Tomball Adult Internal Medicine, where he is responsible for overseeing patient care and education. In this position, Dr. DiTeresa is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center, Tomball Regional Medical Center and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. DiTeresa was inspired to pursue a medical career by his seventh grade biology teacher, who sparked his initial interest in medicine and health care. He went on to attend the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where he received a Doctor of Medicine in 2000. Prior to establishing a private medical practice, Dr. DiTeresa completed a residency in internal medicine through the Baylor Health Care System.

In recognition of his contributions to the medical community, Dr. DiTeresa was selected to receive the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. He previously received an On-Time Doctor Award in 2014, Compassionate Doctor Award in 2013 and Patients' Choice Award in 2008, as well as several Compassionate Doctor Recognitions between 2009 and 2013. As a medical professional, Dr. DiTeresa takes great pride in his commitment to patient care. In his spare time, he educates young adults and mentors underprivileged high school students. As Dr. DiTeresa moves forward with his career, he intends to streamline his practice, as well as integrate younger patients into his practice.

