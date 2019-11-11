VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael A. Munz, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Neuro-Spine Surgeon at Veuro Neuro Spine.

Dr. Munz is a neurosurgeon in Vero Beach, FA, who has over twenty-four years of experience and specializes in spinal stenosis. At Veuro Neuro Spine, he treats a variety of conditions, such as spinal conditions, carpel tunnel syndrome, and spine and brain tumors. Prior to his current position, he worked as an Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Temple University in Pennsylvania for five years. Following this, he opened his private practice. Renowned in the medical community, he has been involved in countless research projects and clinical trial.



An academic scholar, Dr. Munz earned a Doctorate of Medicine and a Master of Science, with a focus on central nervous system regeneration and transplantation, at McGill University in Canada. He has completed neurosurgical training at the Montreal Neurological Institute, a fellowship in neurological surgery at the Mayo Clinic, and an additional fellowship in functional and stereotactic neurosurgery at the University of Toronto.

Well-respected in his field, Dr. Munz is affiliated with Indian River Medical. On account of his expertise, he is frequently invited to present nationally and internationally. He has published numerous journal articles on neurosurgery. A lover of neuroscience, he proclaims that, "in medicine there are three types of people who do well: 1, extremely smart people, 2. pluggers, 3. smart and hardworking people, and others. I have been lucky to have been trained by the best in my industry" and, "my practice is 80% spine and 20% neuro."



In his free time, Dr. Munz enjoys golfing, playing singles tennis, listening to music, and spending time with his two sons.



Dr. Munz would like to dedicate this recognition to Dr. Sundt, Dr. Kelly, Dr. Bertrand, and his 2 sons.



For more information please visit veroneurospine.com.

