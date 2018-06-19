Michael A. Smith, MD promoted to director of education at Life Extension

Dr. Smith has been affiliated with Life Extension for 11 years and most recently held the position of senior health scientist. He is the creator of The Supplement Pyramid, both a book and educational graphic tool designed to guide health conscious people in making healthy choices.

Recently, Dr. Smith launched a new health education website at www.lifeextension.com/education. The website provides a wide-range of material about dietary supplements, health quizzes and informational videos. Dr. Smith's new podcast series, Live FOREVER-ish, which is scheduled to debut this Summer, will feature interviews with health leaders, authors and celebrities.

In May, Dr. Smith received the SPOKEies® award from the New York City media firm of DS Simon as the top spokesperson in the Corporate Health/ Pharma category. The SPOKEies are the first awards program to honor the best spokespeople representing brands, non-profits and corporations. The mission behind the SPOKEies is to acknowledge and reward leaders who communicate honestly and effectively on behalf of their organizations. The winners were judged based on their ability to achieve organizational goals, creativity, trust and authenticity as a spokesperson.

Known as "Dr. Mike," his engaging ability to present complex medical topics in a clear, conversational manner has won him a sizable following of health-conscious fans worldwide. He is currently seen in several regional infomercials as an expert guest and is heard on numerous syndicated national health radio shows. For four years he hosted Healthy Talk on www.RadioMD.com. Previously, he was a recurring guest on The Suzanne Show with Suzanne Somers on the Lifetime Network. He also contributes to numerous publications in the dietary supplement industry and consumer media such as First for Women, Woman's World, Closer, Vogue and Martha Stewart's Whole Living website. He is also a guest lecturer for numerous worldwide anti-aging organizations.

A graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Smith completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Utah and three years as a radiology resident at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Life Extension develops and manufactures more than 350 science-based formulations that set the standard for quality, purity, and potency. A trailblazer in the $37 billion U.S. dietary supplements industry, Life Extension has a long history of offering prescient health guidance to American consumers, often years ahead of the mainstream medical establishment. Life Extension is an organization dedicated to finding new scientific methods to enhance and expand the healthy human life span. It funds research programs aimed at developing new scientific breakthroughs and has donated more than $175 million to anti-aging studies.

