Michael A. Smith, MD wins SPOKEies® award

The SPOKEies (www.dssimon.com/spokeies/) are the first awards program to honor the best spokespeople representing brands, non-profits and corporations. The mission behind the SPOKEies is to acknowledge and reward leaders who communicate honestly and effectively on behalf of their organizations. The winners were judged based on their ability to achieve organizational goals, creativity, trust and authenticity as a spokesperson.

Dr. Smith and other SPOKEies winners will share their advice with the communications community on May 3 on a live multi-channel video stream called "Spokesperson Secrets to Build Your Brand." A full list of honorees can be found on this Awards Page which also includes quotes and tips from the winners.

Known as "Dr. Mike," his engaging ability to present complex medical topics in a clear, conversational manner has won him a sizable following of health-conscious fans. He is currently seen in several regional infomercials as an expert guest and is heard on numerous syndicated national health radio shows. For four years he hosted Healthy Talk on www.RadioMD.com. Previously, he was a recurring guest on The Suzanne Show with Suzanne Somers on the Lifetime Network. He also contributes to numerous publications in the dietary supplement industry and consumer media such as First for Women, Woman's World, Closer, Vogue and Martha Stewart's Whole Living website. He is also a guest lecturer for numerous worldwide anti-aging organizations.

Dr. Smith is author of The Supplement Pyramid. Like the food pyramid, The Supplement Pyramid is both a book and educational graphic tool designed to guide you in making healthy choices. It's organized into three levels – the Foundation Level, the Personalization Level, and the Optimization Level. It is structured this way because as you ascend-up the levels of the pyramid, they shrink in size, representing their order of importance to your health.

Recently, Dr. Smith launched a new health education website at www.lifeextension.com/education. The website provides a wide-range of material about dietary supplements, health quizzes and informational videos. Dr. Smith's new podcast series, Live FOREVER-ish, which is scheduled to debut this Spring, will feature interviews with health leaders, authors and celebrities.

When asked by the SPOKEies judging committee as to what is most important about being an effective, authentic spokesperson Dr. Smith said, "If I had to provide one piece of advice it would be know your audience and what are their expectations, their goals, their knowledge and base. Delivering the right information to a particular audience is key for success."

Residing in South Florida, Dr. Smith founded the non-profit charity Gifts of Healing, which distributed nutritional supplements, water and food to homeless and transitional communities in South Florida.

A graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Smith completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Utah and three years as a radiology resident at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

For over 35 years, Life Extension has been a pioneer in funding and reporting the latest anti-aging research and integrative health regimens while offering superior-quality dietary supplements. Life Extension develops and manufactures more than 350 science-based formulations that set the standard for quality, purity, and potency. A trailblazer in the $37 billion U.S. dietary supplements industry, Life Extension has a long history of offering prescient health guidance to American consumers, often years ahead of the mainstream medical establishment. Life Extension is an organization dedicated to finding new scientific methods to enhance and expand the healthy human life span. It funds research programs aimed at developing new anti-aging regimens and has donated more than $175 million to anti-aging research.

