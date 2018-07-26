Michael Allen Lowe's Reinterpretation Opens at Findlay Galleries

Reasserting the relevance of figurative painting, draftsmanship, and the Old Masters, Michael Allen Lowe's work combines classical systems with a contemporary methodology, using "fragments of paintings from history as component parts to a newly imagined whole." The resulting works are something of a palimpsest, richly layered with overlapping languages, subjects, histories, and styles, yet also floating somewhere in the median of time, where Fuseli, Uccello, and Klimt can interact on one canvas.

Consider Lowe's Europa. Synopsis:

The setting for Lowe's reinterpretation of this Greek myth comes from a mid-15th century drawing A Mounted Knight with a Lance, by Uccello, thought to be St George. Lowe's Europa is after a foreground nymph from François Boucher's The Rape of Europa, c.1733-34. Lowe has incorporated decorative art nouveau elements in this work including metallic gold paint and stylized flowers in the vein of Gustav Klimt. Lowe's work is a visual exploration into coexisting and contrasting mythological identities: the primal masculine and the sacred feminine.

Reinterpretation, comprised of 19 paintings, will be on view through October 6th.

Findlay Galleries



724 Fifth Ave, 7th Floor



New York, NY 10019

Contact Fred Clark, fred@findlayart.com, 212-421-5390.

Or visit www.findlaygalleries.com

About Findlay Galleries



Findlay Galleries is an iconic 148-year old family art business founded in 1870. Specializing in Impressionism, European Modernism, l'Ecole de Rouen, L'Ecole de Paris, and 20th Century American Art, the gallery represents over 100 artists and artist estates.

Called Wally Findlay Galleries since 1965, the business was acquired in 1998 by James R. Borynack. A longtime Findlay executive, Borynack was committed to the relentless pursuit of veritable European period works and contemporary artists. In 2016 Borynack also acquired the David Findlay Jr. Gallery and merged the two. Since then, the gallery has operated under its original name from 1870, Findlay Galleries, and has continued to offer a strong collection of both period works and contemporary art, both European and American.

