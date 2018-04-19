Michael and Kristina Gabelli Make Donation to Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust ("WRCCT") is pleased to announce that Michael and Kristina Gabelli have made a $15,000 donation as a Leadership Sponsor for the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust's Red Bandanna U, a leadership and service program that is being developed in cooperation with Dominican College, Orangeburg, New York and the Rockland Country YMCA.

The WRCCT was founded in September 2001, as a not-for-profit charitable organization in honor of the late Welles Crowther, a 9/11 Civilian Hero who helped save many lives on September 11th before losing his own when the World Trade Center's South Tower collapsed. The mission of the WRCCT is to assist young people to become exemplary adults through education, health, recreation and character development. To this end, in partnership with the Fetzer Institute, Kalamazoo, Michigan, the WRCCT developed the Red Bandanna Project, social and emotional learning lessons on Leadership, Caring for Others, the Power of One and other subjects that are being taught in schools and youth programs across the U.S.

Red Bandanna U will further enforce these principles through its inaugural program, a 5-day residential course being planned for fifty rising high school juniors and seniors during the week of July 9, 2018 on the campus of Dominican College. In addition to various educational components and team building activities, field trips to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum and the hit Broadway show Come From Away, other sites of relevant interest will be incorporated into the program, as well.

Initial outreach will be to students entering their junior or senior year in Rockland and Westchester Counties and surrounding areas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but interested students from other areas of the country will be encouraged to apply as well. For more information, please visit www.crowthertrust.org or www.redbandannaproject.org.

Alison Crowther, Co-founder with her husband, Jefferson, of the WRCCT said, "We are grateful to Michael and Kristina for their generous donation. Because this is a week-long residential program with activities and field trips, the costs may become burdensome for some deserving, under-served, students. Sponsorships from private individuals are vital to the launch and success of this project. The Gabelli family's support has allowed us to defray costs and to reduce the tuition for 2018 significantly."

Ms. Crowther added, "Michael and Kristina have been supportive of our programs in the past and we are thrilled they have chosen to support the Red Bandanna U in such an impactful way."

Michael Gabelli added, "We are incredibly supportive of the central mission of the WRCCT to provide guidance and assistance to deserving young adults. We have sponsored prior charitable initiatives including the Red Bandana Run – the annual 5K run dedicated to Welles' memory held at Boston College – and are now pleased to provide funding for the Red Bandanna U. We are proud to help honor Welles' Remy Crowther's legacy and support this tremendous organization."

About the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust

The Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust was established in September 2001 by the Crowther Family to honor and keep their beloved son's memory alive through good works benefiting young people. The Welles Remy Crowther Trust recognizes and awards academic and athletic excellence in young men and women who serve their communities and assists deserving young people through education, health, recreation and character development. The Trust supports other not-for-profit organizations that benefit young people through annual gifts and special awards. Alison Crowther frequently travels throughout the U.S., speaking primarily at secondary schools and colleges, to sports teams, youth groups and corporations.

