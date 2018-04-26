Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest in New Jersey still going strong for 29 years

AUGUSTA, N.J., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy winners, New Orleans music legends and Louisiana style dishes are featured at Michael Arnone's 29th Annual Crawfish Fest, June 1 - 3, 2018 at the Sussex County Fair Grounds in Augusta, NJ. The festival features 23 artists on three stages playing 28 sets of music throughout the weekend.

Two-time Grammy winner Taj Mahal headlines the Main Stage with Samantha Fish opening for Taj on Sunday. Saturday's Main Stage headliner is Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee Tab Benoit.

Michael Arnone's 29th Annual Crawfish Fest June 1-3, 2018. Augusta, NJ (Credit: Bob Adamek) Michael Arnone's 29th Annual Crawfish Fest June 1-3, 2018. Augusta, NJ

The Crawfish Fest has a variety of Louisiana cuisine. Every dish is priced at $12 or less and brings to New Jersey the great flavors of Louisiana that are hard to find elsewhere in the northeast: Jambalaya, Boiled Crawfish, Oyster Po-Boys, Grilled Alligator Sausage, Southern Fried Chicken, Crawfish Etouffee, Boudin, Char-Grilled Oysters, Red Beans and more. New this year is a Crab Cake Eggs Benedict.

Our special guest, Louisiana Lt. Governor and Director of The Louisiana Dept. of Recreation, Culture and Tourism, Billy Nungesser will visit our festival on June 2nd.

2018 sponsors: Bud Light, Bulleit Bourbon, Twisted Tea, LivingstonTourism.com, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, Barenjager Honey Bourbon, Chateau Ste. Michelle, New Jersey Lottery, Crystal Hot Sauce, Service Electric Broadband Cable, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, 84RV.com and Holiday Inn Budd Lake.

Social Media links and Tickets: Crawfishfest.com

In depth detailed Press Release

About The Festival

What started as a small crawfish boil for 70 people in New Jersey homesick for Louisiana crawfish and jambalaya in 1989, has turned into Michael Arnone's 29th Annual Crawfish Fest. Featuring the best Music and Food that Louisiana and New Orleans has to offer. 23 bands of Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Brass, Gospel and Jazz on 3 Stages.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-arnones-crawfish-fest-in-new-jersey-still-going-strong-for-29-years-300636511.html

SOURCE Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest

Related Links

http://www.crawfishfest.com

