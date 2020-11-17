Michael B. Foggs, M.D., Joins Tivic Health's Medical Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health® Systems Inc., today announced that Michael B. Foggs, MD, FAAAAI, DFACAAI, FCCP, and chief of allergy and immunology at Advocate Medical Group of AdvocateAuroraHealth in Chicago has joined the company's Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Foggs joins the Tivic Health Medical Advisory Board that includes: Subinoy Das, MD, CEO, US Institute for Advanced Sinus Care and Research; Alan Goldsobel, MD, Allergy and Asthma Associates Northern California, adjunct professor, Stanford University Medical Center and clinical professor UCSF; Peter H. Hwang, MD, president, American Rhinologic Society and profession of otolaryngology, Stanford University Medical Center; and Howard Levine, MD, F.A.C.S., F.A.R.S, and director of the Cleveland Nasal Sinus and Sleep Center and adjunct staff, Head and Neck Institute of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

"Dr. Foggs is well respected for his extensive experience in the treatment of allergic and non-allergic sinus disorders," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "His experience in the payer and healthcare networks adds additional dimensions to our Medical Advisory Board. We look forward to his strategic guidance as we build out the market place for ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief and develop future bioelectronic therapies to treat chronic conditions."

"I'm delighted to join the Tivic Health Medical Advisory Board and look forward to working with my colleagues to provide guidance and direction to the executive team as they continue to innovate and create medical devices that improve a patient's quality of life," said Michael B. Foggs, MD. "ClearUP is a game-changing product that is safe and effective for treating allergy-related sinus pain. It's an example of bioelectronics, an emerging form of drug-free, non-invasive medicine that uses neuromodulation to treat a variety of health conditions."

Dr. Foggs has served as president of both the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the American Association of Certified Allergies & Immunologists. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (DFACAAI) and Fellow at American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP), and Fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (FAAAAI). He is a member of the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and past member of the US Food & Drug Administration Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee and recipient of the FDA's Distinguished Service Award. Dr. Foggs is a Living Legend in Medicine Award recipient from the Dr. Joseph Henry Tyler, Jr. Chapter of the National Medical Association, 2019 and the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the National Medical Association, 2019. He is a graduate of Harvard Medical School and Yale University.

About ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief

Clinically proven and FDA cleared, ClearUP is the only drug-free treatment that targets allergy sinus pain at the source. A small handheld device, ClearUP is available over-the-counter without a prescription to 50 million American allergy sufferers. ClearUP uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to reduce sinus pain and is an example of bioelectronics, an emerging form of non-invasive medicine to treat chronic conditions.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global bioelectronics industry that is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products that treat chronic diseases and conditions that empower people to improve their health and quality of life. ClearUP has received awards from: Last Gadget Standing CES 2020, Digital Trends Best Health Gadgets CES 2020, TIME's 2019 Best Inventions and CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Award. @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

