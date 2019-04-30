Michael B. Jordan Wins $100,000 for Feeding America as Honey Nut Cheerios' Good Rewards Comes to a Close

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Nut Cheerios™ has crowned the winner of its first-ever Good Rewards program, with Michael B. Jordan claiming the top prize of $100,000 on behalf of Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization leading the charge to help end hunger in our country. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA) received $50,000, and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation received $25,000 as the second and third place charity beneficiaries of Good Rewards.

"My parents emphasized the importance of giving back to me since I was a kid, so when Honey Nut Cheerios asked me if I wanted to help others do the same through a fun competition, it was an easy yes," said Michael B. Jordan about Good Rewards. "I'm so thankful to everyone who joined and supported Team MBJ. Thanks to you, we're helping to end hunger across the country."

The seven-month long competition kicked off in October 2018 and provided people of all ages an opportunity to come together, do good and have fun in the process. Those who joined the program opted to team up with their favorite celebrity team captain and help them collect the most Buzzcoin – a digital game currency located on the back of Honey Nut Cheerios™ boxes – for their respective charity.

"We were overwhelmed with the positive response we saw from Good Rewards, with more than 580 million Buzzcoin collected over the course of the program," said Liz Mascolo, vice president of marketing for Cheerios. "We see every day how young people want to give back, so we were thrilled to give them an easy opportunity to do so through this fun program."

Jordan was one of three superstars that were tapped to lead the program as team captains and help continue the cereal brand's mission to make the good go round. Actress and animal lover Lucy Hale claimed second place on behalf of the ASPCA. And former professional football player Rob Gronkowski took third for the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, an organization he leads to support youth sports.

Buzz the bee and Honey Nut Cheerios™ surprised a local, Minnesota-based member food bank of Feeding America with the announcement Friday, over a delicious breakfast and a check for $100,000.

"We are grateful to Honey Nut Cheerios for organizing this spirited program that has helped feed people facing hunger, and to Michael for representing our organization" said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "This donation will allow us to provide more meals to people in need, and will help further our mission to end hunger."

In addition to the monetary prizes being awarded to each celebrity coach's charity organization, one lucky Good Rewards player will receive a personal prize of $10,000, along with an additional $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

