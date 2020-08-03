Michael B. Shannon, FACS, FAANS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael B. Shannon, FACS, FAANS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Surgeon for his outstanding achievements in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as a Neurosurgeon at Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York.

At Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York their highly renowned surgeons are among the first to adapt in advances in brain and spine surgery. For speedy recovery, their doctors prefer non-surgical or minimally invasive surgical techniques whenever possible to prevent damage to healthy tissue. Overall they have about 17 physicians and surgeons treating at least 49 different conditions between all of their patients, performing over 2,200 procedures each year.



Dr. Michael B. Shannon has vast experience working as a neurosurgeon since 1980. With over 44 years in his field of medicine as a Neurosurgeon he has performed in general neurosurgery, brain tumors, and aneurysms, and spine surgery both complex and minimally invasive on the peripheral nerve. He specializes in providing treatment plans for a range of conditions that can affect the nervous system focusing on procedures such as stereotactic cranial surgery tumors, cranial surgery for hematomas, abscesses, and strokes to name a few. He is also proficient in complex complete spine surgery with instrumentation and fusions, including but not limited to artificial cervical disc replacement, micro discectomy – cervical and lumbar, anterior cervical fusions, minimally invasive spine surgery, Endoscopic minimally invasive carpal tunnel surgery, and Spinal cord tumors.



Prior to embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Shannon graduated received his BA from Ohio University, and continued education at the Medical College of Ohio where he was granted his medical degree. He then moved on to complete his residencies at the University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio where he completed his General Surgery Residency. He continued on and completed his Neurology and Neurosurgery Residencies at NYU Bellvue. He has been in private solo practice in neurosurgery since 1985, and has been a practicing consultant with Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York since January, 2017. He is Board Certified in Neurological Surgery since September 1982.



Dr. Michael B. Shannon is most proud to share the operating room with his son Dr. Craig Shannon. Outside of his immediate professional responsibilities, Dr. Shannon enjoys travels to Hawaii and spending time with his wife Linda and their three daughters Katie, Kristen and Melissa and eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



He would like to dedicate this recognition to Dr. Craig Shannon, Dr. John Abrahams and in memory of Dr. Joseph Ransohoff and wife Linda of 43 years.

