Michael Baker International Names Angela Nocera, P.E., Associate Vice President and Regional Practice Lead - Federal

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Angela Nocera, P.E., has been promoted to Associate Vice President and Regional Practice Lead – Federal for the firm's Southeast Region. Ms. Nocera will focus on deepening partnerships within Michael Baker's Federal practice to provide even greater support to its military and federal clients.

"Angela brings nearly 15 years of experience providing environmental and civil engineering consulting services to federal, state and municipal agencies," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Southeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "She will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to clients and colleagues alike in her expanded leadership role, aiding in the ongoing growth of our Federal work in the Southeast Region."

As an environmental engineer, Ms. Nocera has developed planning documents, conducted site investigations/sampling, provided construction oversight, and managed Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) projects under the Military Munitions Response Program (MMRP) and Installation Restoration Program (IRP) for the U.S. Army Environmental Command (USAEC) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). She has also conducted designs, evaluations and construction sequencing for infrastructure, including USACE levees and pump stations, state and county roads and municipal airfields. Additionally, Ms. Nocera has managed individual projects, as well as multimillion-dollar programs under U.S. Army indefinite delivery contracts.

Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2017, Ms. Nocera spent three years as a Senior Project Manager at PIKA International, Inc. and began her career as a civil engineer with ARCADIS/Malcolm Pirnie. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. Ms. Nocera is also a member and fellow of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) as well as a Director of the Girls Exploring Math & Science (GEMS) Program, which provides STEM workshops to hundreds of middle school girls and their parents to increase awareness of STEM career paths available within their communities.

