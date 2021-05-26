Michael Baker International Names David Liebgold, P.E., P.P., Vice President and Newark, New Jersey Office Executive

NEWARK, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that David Liebgold, P.E., P.P., has been promoted to Vice President and Office Executive for the firm's Newark, New Jersey, office. In his new role, Mr. Liebgold will leverage his 23 years of industry experience to aid in client engagement, strategic business development and project execution, while overseeing office personnel and managing day-to-day operations.

"David is an extremely accomplished professional committed to achieving success for our clients and developing our people to ensure we have the right talent in place for current and future projects ," said Magdy M. Hagag, Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "His leadership and expertise will be vital as we deepen partnerships with consultants and industry leaders, accelerate growth and deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the company and Northeast Region."

Mr. Liebgold, who joined Michael Baker in 2015, has extensive experience managing complex transportation projects in New Jersey, with particular expertise in traffic engineering and operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), Design-Build, advanced systems communications, construction inspection and management and transportation planning. Most recently, he was Department Manager of ITS, Traffic and Electrical Engineering, and was a finalist for the 2019 Michael Baker International Chairman's Award, the company's highest honor. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Liebgold was Chief of Transportation at the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority/Meadowlands Commission, where he managed the professional engineering and planning staff, consultants and construction contractors.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University.

