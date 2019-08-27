Michael Baker International Names Douglas Peterson, P.E., as Boston Office Executive

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Douglas Peterson, P.E., has been named the Office Executive for the company's Boston office. As the office lead, Mr. Peterson will oversee and manage the growth of Michael Baker's portfolio of business in the bustling city and throughout the state. In addition to engaging with prospective and current clients, Mr. Peterson will provide operational management, staff management and production/project oversight in the office.

"Douglas brings more than 26 years of experience as a structural engineer to his new role. Under his guidance, our Boston office will continue to grow and expand the breadth of projects that we complete for our clients as we work to enhance the state's infrastructure," said Scott Delesdernier, P.E., Vice President and Office Executive in Rocky Hill, Connecticut at Michael Baker. "We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

Most recently, Mr. Peterson served as Structural Group Manager at Kleinfelder (formerly Sea Consultants, Inc.), where his clients included MassDOT, Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA), Harvard University and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others. He also spent 14 years with URS Corporation (now AECOM), where he focused on transportation initiatives including highway, bridge, rail and aviation projects.

Mr. Peterson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Boston Society of Civil Engineers.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

