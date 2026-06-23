Michael Baker International Names Jeremy Hunter Indianapolis Office Executive

Industry leader to strengthen client relationships and accelerate growth throughout Indiana and the Great Lakes Region

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Jeremy Hunter has joined the firm as the Office Executive for its Indianapolis, Indiana, location. In this role, Mr. Hunter will provide operational leadership, including oversight of project delivery and office performance, while also strengthening relationships with existing partners and driving growth efforts that support long-term expansion across the Great Lakes Region. He will foster a collaborative environment that supports professional development for local and regional staff and advances the firm's integrated service model under One Michael Baker.

"Jeremy's deep experience leading complex projects and programs, combined with his longstanding relationships with Departments of Transportation and firsthand public-sector leadership, make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our Indianapolis office," said Paul Gluck, P.E., PMP, DBIA, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "He has a proven ability to strengthen client engagement, translate agency priorities into effective strategies and foster strong partnerships that drive long-term results. I look forward to collaborating with Jeremy as we advance how Michael Baker serves its people and clients across the region."

Mr. Hunter has extensive background as a senior engineering executive and brings 27 years of combined public- and private-sector experience to his new role, including expertise in transportation design, asset management and executive leadership. He joins Michael Baker from Clark Dietz, where he was the Indiana and Kentucky Regional Director. Previously, he spent more than 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility at the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), including Managing Director of Asset Management, Chief Engineer and Director of Bridge Design. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hunter was Bridge Department Manager and Project Engineer for various consulting firms.

Mr. Hunter has held leadership roles with several industry groups, including MAASTO, where he was Chair of the Chief Engineers Committee, and AASHTO, where he was a Voting Member on the Council on Highways and Streets. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International