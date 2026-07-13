Michael Baker International Names Alex Shannon National Director - Water

Accomplished water industry executive brings proven leadership experience to support business growth, client success, and sustainable water solutions

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting, and digital solutions, today announced that Alex Shannon has joined the firm as National Director – Water. Mr. Shannon will lead the continued growth of Michael Baker's water business nationwide, driving strategy, business performance, and market expansion while strengthening relationships with key municipal, state, and private-sector clients. He will also oversee project delivery, advance technical excellence, foster collaboration across the practice, and champion the use of leading-edge technologies to address clients' evolving water infrastructure needs and position the firm for expansive growth in the water market.

"Michael Baker's water professionals deliver innovative consulting, planning, and engineering solutions that help clients manage the full water cycle. Together, we are modernizing aging infrastructure, enhancing resilience, and protecting water resources that communities nationwide depend on every day," said Kevin Reed, P.E., Chief Operating Officer at Michael Baker International. "Alex brings a strong track record of operational leadership and business growth, along with a deep commitment to developing people and creating industry-leading team culture. His experience and vision will help advance our water business while supporting the continued success of our clients, projects, and teams."

Mr. Shannon joins Michael Baker with a strong blend of strategic leadership and operational expertise. Throughout his career, he has successfully driven growth initiatives, led organizational transformation, and managed complex water, wastewater, and stormwater programs. Most recently, Mr. Shannon served as Senior Vice President and West Region Water Leader for WSP USA, where he led significant business growth, developed innovative capital and financial planning tools for utilities, and supported projects and programs representing billions of dollars in capital investment. Earlier in his career, he served in leadership roles with HDR and Jacobs.

An active industry leader, Mr. Shannon regularly contributes to publications and forums on topics including water strategy, emerging technologies, and infrastructure innovation. He is active with organizations such as the American Water Works Association and has served on multiple industry and community boards. He holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and International Political Economy from the University of Puget Sound.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting, and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Places and Facilities, Federal and Government Services, and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit, and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental, and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

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SOURCE Michael Baker International