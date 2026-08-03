Michael Baker International Names Kevin R. Collins, P.E., President - Infrastructure

Industry expert to drive the strategy, performance, and continued growth of firm's Infrastructure business vertical

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting, and digital solutions, today announced that Kevin R. Collins, P.E., has joined the firm as President – Infrastructure. In this role, Mr. Collins will lead Michael Baker's largest business vertical, overseeing the firm's transportation capabilities –including highways, bridges, rail and transit, and aviation –as well as its water services, encompassing potable water, wastewater, and surface water, and its environmental services practice. He will focus on expanding the firm's presence in key markets, strengthening client relationships, and securing transformative infrastructure programs. He will also champion excellence in project delivery and innovation, advancing the use of cutting-edge digital solutions, modern delivery approaches, and sustainable infrastructure practices to drive consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients. Additionally, Mr. Collins will play a key role in developing future leaders across the firm, building strong leadership pipelines and fostering a culture of collaboration, mentorship, and career growth.

Kevin R. Collins, P.E., President - Infrastructure at Michael Baker International

"The future of infrastructure will be defined by the integration of technology, data, and engineering expertise, and Michael Baker is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation," said Kevin Reed, P.E., Chief Operating Officer at Michael Baker International. "Kevin brings the strategic vision and leadership necessary to help us realize our goals for the future of the Infrastructure business vertical. As we continue to expand our capabilities and strengthen our position as a technology-driven advisor for resilient communities and critical systems, his leadership will help us unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and long-term impact for our clients and the communities they serve."

Mr. Collins brings more than 30 years of industry experience and a proven ability to lead large, complex infrastructure organizations to his role as President – Infrastructure. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Collins spent nearly 13 years with HNTB, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Senior Project Director. He also served as New York Office Leader and Washington State Office Leader, where he led significant growth in revenue, margins, and headcount while maintaining strong employee retention and delivery performance. Earlier in his career, Mr. Collins spent more than 15 years with HDR, culminating as Transit Business Class Manager, where he provided engineering leadership for major rail transit projects and led strategic planning, business development, and talent recruitment.

Mr. Collins is an active industry leader. He has served on the American Public Transportation Association's Legislative Committee and as Chair of the New York Building Congress Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting, and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Places and Facilities, Federal and Government Services, and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit, and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental, and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

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SOURCE Michael Baker International