Michael Baker International Promotes Jim Duguay to National Aviation Planning Lead

Industry expert and active pilot to advance aviation planning excellence and future-ready airport infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting, and digital solutions, today announced that Jim Duguay has been promoted to National Aviation Planning Lead. In this role, Mr. Duguay will provide national leadership for aviation planning, directing complex airfield layout plans, master plans, and infrastructure assessments while ensuring full compliance with FAA standards, design circulars, and regulatory requirements. He will drive integrated planning solutions by coordinating closely with airfield designers, engineers, and technical specialists to develop actionable alternatives, manage scopes, schedules, and budgets and deliver high‑quality outcomes for diverse airport clients. Additionally, Mr. Duguay will strengthen client partnerships and future growth by serving as a trusted liaison to airport authorities and agencies, supporting business development and proposal efforts, and mentoring junior planners to build technical depth and long‑term team capability.

"Jim has dedicated his career to advancing the aviation industry, and his passion for airports, planning, and client service is evident in the successful projects he has delivered and the trusted relationships he has built with airport clients across the country," said Balram "B" Bheodari, National Practice Lead – Aviation Services at Michael Baker International. "His unique combination of technical expertise, airport management experience, and operational insight as an active pilot allows him to bring a comprehensive perspective to every project. We are excited to see him expand his impact in this national leadership role as he helps clients plan for the future of aviation."

Mr. Duguay brings 33 years of experience, including 26 with Michael Baker International, to his new role. Earlier in his career, Mr. Duguay was a Noise and Environmental Manager for DeKalb Peachtree Airport, one of the nation's busiest general aviation airports, and worked in Airport Management for Gwinnett County Government. He earned his Private Pilot Certificate and Part 107 sUAS Remote Pilot Certificate and has committed his entire career to the airport profession.

Mr. Duguay holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from Auburn University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Places and Facilities, Federal and Government Services and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International