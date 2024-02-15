Michael Baker International Promotes Aaron Morris, GISP, to National LiDAR and Pavement Practice Executive

Firm's Mobile LiDAR and Pavement Management Services segment named a Center of Excellence

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Aaron Morris, GISP, has been promoted to Vice President, National LiDAR and Pavement Practice Executive. In this role, Mr. Morris will oversee the firm's Mobile LiDAR and Pavement Management services for capturing data and documenting existing and as-built conditions along the nation's critical infrastructure utilizing innovative remote sensing technologies. Additionally, the firm's Mobile LiDAR and Pavement Management Services segment has been named a Center of Excellence (COE) within the firm.

"For 27 years, Aaron has been a leader in fostering our firm's geospatial, LiDAR and pavement capabilities to provide clients a broader portfolio of Michael Baker's services and has lent his technical consulting expertise to diverse projects for local, state and federal governments," said John Tricini, Practice Executive - Transportation, at Michael Baker International. "I look forward to continuing my partnership with Aaron as we realize the natural evolution and continued growth of these offerings."

Mr. Morris joined Michael Baker in 1997 and most recently served as National Operations Director within the Consulting and Technology Solutions vertical. Additional roles that he has held include Office Executive for Michael Baker International's Mobile, Alabama, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Ridgeland, Mississippi, offices and Associate Vice President with the National Geospatial Practice.

Mr. Morris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Urban Planning from Frostburg State University in Maryland and a Master's Certificate in Project Management from the University of Pittsburgh. He currently serves as the National Treasurer and Secretary for the Management Association for Private Photogrammetric Surveyors (MAPPS) and President of the non-profit Friends of the Mississippi River Basin Model. He is also a member of the Geospatial Information and Technology Association (GITA), Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

