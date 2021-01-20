Michael Baker International Promotes John Tedder to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that John Tedder has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Mr. Tedder will serve as an important advisor responsible for guiding Michael Baker's legal, contracting, insurance and compliance activities.

"John joined Michael Baker two years ago as Vice President and Associate General Counsel, and quickly demonstrated his expertise developed during nearly 25 years working on project development, procurement and complex design and construction disputes," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "As we continue to focus on strengthening our Culture of Excellence, I look forward to working closely with John as a member of our Executive Leadership Team."

Mr. Tedder's experience includes work surrounding power plant capital projects, commercial development, highway/bridge construction and energy and natural resources. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Tedder served as Partner at Reed Smith LLP, Duane Morris LLP and Sherrard, German & Kelly, P.C. He has been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© in the fields of Construction Law and Construction Litigation.

Mr. Tedder earned his Juris Doctorate from the Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh and his Bachelor of Arts in History from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

