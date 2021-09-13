Michael Baker International Promotes Michael J. Conaboy. P.E., to Executive Vice President and National Design-Build Executive

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Michael J. Conaboy, P.E., has been promoted to Executive Vice President and National Design-Build Executive. He joins the firm's Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will continue to be based in the firm's Santa Ana, California, office.

As National Design-Build Executive, Mr. Conaboy will provide seasoned, expert leadership for the company's Design-Build organization for both the pursuit and execution phases of projects and manage collaborative efforts between the firm's Regions and offices.

"With Mike's appointment as National Design-Build Executive, we are furthering our commitment to executing projects with innovative project delivery methods and collaborating with contractors and owners to provide design solutions tailored to each individual project," said Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Mike has spent nearly three decades with Michael Baker, managing multiple offices, as well as projects in various Practices throughout his tenure, including Transportation, Water and Federal – all of which utilize Design-Build delivery. Additionally, under Mike's leadership, Michael Baker secured and successfully executed the largest Design-Build project in our company's more than 80-year history with the $673 million Interstate 10 Corridor Express Lanes project in San Bernardino County. His deep understanding of Design-Build project delivery and proven track record will help set Michael Baker apart with our clients and further drive growth in our Design-Build Practice."

Mr. Conaboy's career with Michael Baker spans 27 years and most recently saw him serve in the role of Regional Director for the firm's West Region. His additional senior leadership roles with the company include National Practice Lead for Water, Office Executive for Hamilton, New Jersey, and Area Executive for New York and New Jersey.

Mr. Conaboy has volunteered his time and expertise to numerous organizations including: the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Council of Engineering Companies, Engineers Without Borders and the Association of Returned Peace Corps Volunteers. He also has served as an adjunct professor of hydrology and hydraulics for graduate-school programs at Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Conaboy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Drexel University and a Master of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

https://mbakerintl.com

