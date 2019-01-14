Michael Baker International Strengthens Northeast Operations with Appointment of Michael J. Hall, P.E., as Vice President and Office Executive in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced that Michael J. Hall, P.E., has joined the firm as Vice President and Office Executive in the Newark, N.J., office. In this role, Mr. Hall will develop, oversee and manage the growth of the Newark office's business portfolio. He also will be responsible for financial management, office administration, production/project oversight and business development.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to our team. He has a proven track record leading projects and teams, winning new work, developing staff and balancing resource requirements across projects and groups," said Michael Brescia, P.E., Senior Vice President and Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker. "Mike's vast experience in the marketplace will complement our continued growth."

Mr. Hall has 30 years of experience delivering large scale and complex infrastructure projects in the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, Canada, Thailand and Africa. His work in New York includes the delivery of several Resiliency Projects for New York City Transit following Hurricane Sandy, terminal demolition and reinstatement work at JFK International Airport and providing advice on Design-Build procurement techniques to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. He also has extensive Design-Build experience both as an Employers' Adviser for government agencies and as a Lead Designer for Contractors. Most recently, Mr. Hall was Associate Principal at Arup, where he led the Civil Engineering Group in the New York office and was the Americas Region Highway Skills Leader.

"I look forward to working alongside the local and nationwide teams at Michael Baker to increase the firm's presence in the Northeast Region," said Mr. Hall. "Specifically, my focus is on adding new markets and new clients and broadening the capabilities of the team while protecting the firm's core business."

Mr. Hall is a Chartered Engineer and Member of the U.K. Institution of Civil Engineers. He earned a TEC Civil Engineering degree from New College Durham in Durham, England, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Sunderland Polytechnic (now the University of Sunderland) in Sunderland, England.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

