Michael Baker International Welcomes Balram Bheodari as National Practice Lead - Aviation Services

Industry leader, who most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at the world's busiest airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, to drive growth across the firm's aviation portfolio

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Balram "B" Bheodari joined the firm as National Practice Lead – Aviation Services. In this role, Mr. Bheodari will be instrumental in driving growth across Michael Baker's aviation portfolio. He will lead the company's business development and client engagement strategy to capture new airport projects and clients, expand the firm's roster of aviation services and deliver exceptional results for clients.

"Today, we celebrate National Aviation Day and welcome Balram. With a storied career, which includes his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the world's busiest airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Balram's expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier engineering and consulting services," said Kent Zinn, P.E., President, Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International. "Balram's demonstrated leadership ability will foster collaboration across the organization to elevate Michael Baker's brand in the industry, and he will serve as a trusted advisor to our internal staff and our aviation clients nationwide. This appointment marks an exciting chapter in our company's journey, promising a future of expansion and excellence."

Mr. Bheodari has a remarkable track record of efficient operational excellence, commercial growth, capital expansion, stakeholder collaboration and customer experience. He dedicated 22 years of his career to ATL, where he recently retired as CEO. As ATL CEO, he led a staff of 1,400 team members and oversaw the airport's $12 billion capital improvement program. Under his leadership, ATL was recognized as North America's best airport for customer service, a testament to his unwavering commitment to service excellence, which will be a cornerstone of his role at Michael Baker and ensure that clients receive the highest quality of service. He also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Houston Airport System, managing 1,330 team members and operations across three airports. As a member of the U.S. Army's Aviation Branch for 22 years, Mr. Bheodari was an instrument-rated aviator who served on four continents.

Mr. Bheodari earned a Master of Science in Project Management and a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management from Troy State University in Troy, Alabama. He is a Board Member of the International Association of Airport Executives (IAAE) and an Airport Accredited Executive (AAE). He also holds the distinguished International Airport Professional (IAP) Accreditation with Airport Council International (ACI). Upon his retirement from ATL, Mr. Bheodari received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

