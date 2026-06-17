Michael Baker International's Pankaj Duggal, AICP, AIA-IA, President, Integrated Design and Advisory, Elected to National Academy of Construction

Industry leader recognized for exceptional, lifelong contributions to the construction field

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Pankaj Duggal, AICP, AIA-IA, President, Integrated Design and Advisory, has been elected to the National Academy of Construction (NAC) as part of its Class of 2026. The NAC is an organization of industry leaders dedicated to advancing the construction industry through leadership, collaboration and the sharing of expertise. Founded in 1999, NAC recognizes a select group of individuals for their exceptional, long-term contributions to the field. Members are elected by their peers for their impact in areas such as technology, safety and process improvement, while demonstrating strong leadership, integrity and a commitment to strengthening the industry.

"Pankaj is a well-known leader in our profession, a tireless mentor to our colleagues and an advocate for delivering quality work for clients," said Chris Peters, P.E., S.E., Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "His leadership and commitment to technical excellence and client service have made a lasting impact on our firm and the communities we serve. His election to the NAC is a well-deserved recognition of his contributions across our industry."

Mr. Duggal is an established AEC industry leader with three decades of diverse business, architecture, engineering, consulting and construction experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. His project portfolio spans 47 states in the U.S. and 32 countries around the world, and he has been actively involved in more than 15 mergers, acquisitions and integration efforts during his career.

As President of Integrated Design and Advisory, Mr. Duggal leads Michael Baker International's Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Fire Protection, Structural Engineering, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Architecture, Federal Planning, Cost Management and related advisory services, while also overseeing the strategic vision, goals and growth for both public and private sector clients. The vertical brings these capabilities together to deliver coordinated, end-to-end solutions aligned with each client's goals and project vision, enabling stronger collaboration, efficient problem-solving and alignment among stakeholders from concept through completion.

He has many professional affiliations, including his role as Chair of the Dean's Advisory Board at the University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning. He also serves as a director on the Board of the National Defense Industry Organization (NDIA), Washington, DC Chapter and as member of the Design Futures Council.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International