Michael Bard to Perform at Carnegie Hall - A Musical Salute to Veterans and the Communities They Inspire

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Bard , an internationally celebrated classical guitarist and composer, is slated to perform in the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. This performance, benefiting Veterans Repertory Theater of New York in alignment with Veterans Day, underscores the profound power of music to heal, connect, and uplift.

Renowned Guitarist Michael Bard

"This concert is such a great opportunity to showcase the creativity that can spring from the hard experiences of the veteran community. It is inspirational to be a part of a performance that shows the full extent of virtuosic artistry veteran and veteran-adjacent talent can bring to audiences," said Chris Meyer, President and Artistic Director of Veterans Repertory Theater , a non-profit organization that provides a platform for current and former veterans to create compelling, professional live theater and events.

Bard's repertoire for the evening will feature timeless works by Bach, Spanish masters Granados and Tárrega. It will also be the world premiere of his composition "Mediterranean Beauty," accompanied by Chilean guitarist Benjamin Schnake.

"It's been my tremendous privilege to work with many veterans. Seeing this transformation in veterans and patients underscores music's unique power to bring people together," said Michael Bard . "In a time where divisions and tensions are high, now more than ever, I believe in music's power to offer solace and hope, especially to veterans, patients, and all who face challenges."

In addition to Benjamin Schnake, joining Bard on stage will be Jesús Daniel Hernández, a U.S. Army veteran, and Aurora Dainer, a talented soprano vocalist.

"A life in service often translates into a heart full of melodies, melodies that echo bravery, camaraderie, and resilience. Sharing these through music is an honor," said Jesus Hernández.

A dedicated advocate for the therapeutic effects of music, Bard's endeavors extend far beyond the concert stage. He is associated with Harvard University's "Music and the Mind" course and patient healing music programs at Berkshire Medical Center. These initiatives explore the profound impact of music on neurological disorders.

Bard has performed in concert halls in Spain, northern Europe, Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East. As a musical ambassador, he served the U.S. Department of State through several administrations on goodwill missions of artistic exchange, performance and mentoring of young artists throughout the world. Bard performed during the induction of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Bard's extensive experience with veterans also includes his ongoing participation in an educational program sponsored by Marlow Guitar International's Regis Ferruzza Guitars for Veterans, in coordination with Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic and Easterseals. The program offers music lessons and performance as therapy for those suffering from PTSD.

Tickets for Michael Bard's Nov. 4th concert in New York can be purchased at CarnegieHall.org , at the Box Office at 57th and 7th Ave, or through CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800.

