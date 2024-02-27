Michael Bennett and Lou Sassano of SYSPRO Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO , a global provider of ERP software , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Michael Bennett, Global Channel Executive at SYSPRO, and Lou Sassano, Vice President of Channel at SYSPRO Americas, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. The list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Bennett is responsible for the development and execution of SYSPRO's global channel strategy. He has worked in the channel for 15 years and has held senior roles at companies such as Crayon, Liquid Telecom Group and Microsoft. He has an impressive track record in translating corporate vision and strategy into policies, procedures, and tangible results.

Sassano oversees all channel activities for the United States and Canada. With three decades of channel experience, he has previously served as Global Head of Channels for Tata Consultancy Services and as Director of Global Business Partners for IBM. He is deeply committed to helping Business Partners build stronger, more profitable, and ultimately more valuable businesses.

Through the PartnerUP Program, SYSPRO works hand-in-hand with its connected community of partners to offer industry specialization and innovative solutions to manufacturing and distribution customers. PartnerUP is designed to drive a Partner's business to the next level with valuable content, expertise, support, and rewards.

"Our channel partners are key to our success as they offer industry-specific knowledge, valuable customer insights, and local expertise. In 2023, we invested significantly in strengthening and expanding our channel resources to make it even easier and more lucrative for partners to work with us," said Sandra Fraga, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at SYSPRO. "Michael and Lou are spearheading this effort, and it's already showing measurable benefits to customers, partners and SYSPRO."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

