Michael Berenbaum, Ph.D., to be Honored at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Annual Hope for Humanity Dinner

The internationally renowned Holocaust scholar is being honored with the Hope for Humanity Award for his dedication to teaching the history of the Holocaust, including his direct influence on the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum's permanent exhibition.

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum has announced that the honoree for their upcoming 2025 Hope for Humanity dinner is internationally renowned Holocaust scholar, Michael Berenbaum, Ph.D. The event will be held on November 18, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

The dinner will pay tribute to local Holocaust survivors for their strength and passion for educating future generations and will honor Michael Berenbaum with the Hope for Humanity Award, which is presented annually to an outstanding individual who demonstrates a dedication to improving society.

Berenbaum, a preeminent scholar, author, and educator, has profoundly shaped Holocaust education and remembrance worldwide, including here in Dallas. At the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, he served as the Exhibition Project Director, where his knowledge and vision led to the thought-provoking and inspiring permanent exhibition that the Museum is known for today. He served as Project Director for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, establishing its research institute. Berenbaum was the first President and CEO of the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, founded by Steven Spielberg, which oversaw the monumental effort to collect 52,000 survivor testimonies, preserving vital stories in 32 languages. His impactful work, including award-winning films like One Survivor Remembers and The Last Days, has educated millions, ensuring the horrors of the past and the resilience of its survivors are never forgotten.

"Receiving the Hope for Humanity Award from the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum feels surreal, given my work designing the Museum's permanent exhibition, and the deep respect and admiration I have for the Museum's mission," said Dr. Berenbaum. "My life's work has been telling the story of the Holocaust to the American people, which is an incredibly important lesson of humanity, given we live in a time when human rights and dignity are under threat. This award highlights the enduring power of historical truth to illuminate our path toward a more just and compassionate future."

Leading Hope for Humanity's 2025 event are honorary chairs Ann and Nate Levine, alongside event co-chairs Barbi and Scott Cohen and Catherine and Sam L. Susser. The event is also made possible through the dedicated support of the Honorary Committee and Host Committee. The Museum is grateful for generous lead sponsorship of the dinner from Christy and Adam Blumenfeld.

"Every person who has walked through our Museum, has been impacted by Michael Berenbaum, making him the ideal embodiment of the Hope for Humanity Award," said Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. "Michael's calling has been to tell the story of the Holocaust correctly, and ensure people never forget. Thanks to his brilliance, determination, and thoughtful design process, the Museum became the educational center it is known as today and helps fulfill his life's mission of ensuring people do not forget."

