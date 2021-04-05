Michael Blanchard Declared "The Ansel Adams of the Recovery World"

WEST TISBURY, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Today Magazine, the #1 recovery-themed magazine, has dubbed photographer Michael Blanchard "The Ansel Adams of the Recovery World" in a feature that highlights his journey from a hard-driving business executive with zero artistic experience to an acclaimed photographer emerging as a leading voice in the national dialog around addiction and recovery. By combining vivid landscape photography with candid explorations of his own journey from the depths of alcoholism, Mr. Blanchard has emerged as a voice of hope for families and individuals affected by the disease of addiction.

Recovery Today honors the healing photography of Michael Blanchard A sampling of Mr. Blanchard's stunning photographs

In the interview, Editor-In-Chief Rob Hannley describes Mr. Blanchard as a "wonderful, humble, deep, spiritual, kind and thoughtful man who made many 'hard left turns' in his journey. Someone who discovered, almost by accident, a side to himself he never knew existed. To him, his addiction and recovery were a blessing, and his story may free you from the fear of the unknown, to step out and try something new, to take the reinvention of yourself further and do something which not only brings you passion and joy but has that effect on others as well."

Mr. Blanchard's uplifting message has found resonance with readers around the world since the launch of his Facebook page in 2012 and the publication of two books, Fighting For My Life (2014) and Through a Sober Lens- A Photographer's Journey(2019). Through A Sober Lens won the Gold Medal for Most Inspirational Book at the 2020 Benjamin Franklin Awards and the re-issue of Fighting For My Life has been nominated for Best Art and Photography Book in 2021.

Dr. Ellen Edens, MD, professor of addiction psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, writes "Michael Blanchard has redefined the term 'sober.' His work illustrates the brilliance of life lived in recovery. We need more books like his to loudly proclaim the joy, clarity, and sheer beauty of life on the other side of addiction."

In light of the positive response to the article, Mr. Blanchard will be a regular contributor to Recovery Today in a new column, "Hope Through A Lens". Regarding the impact his work is having on readers, Mr. Blanchard says, "I am thrilled about this developing relationship with Recovery Today. It will provide a forum to reach a wider audience and demonstrate how art, imagery and passion can lead to long-lasting sobriety."

To contact Genevieve Press email [email protected], visit www.asoberlens.com, or call Julian Wise directly at 774-563-0109. To contact Michael Blanchard, email [email protected] or visit www.blanchardphotomv.com. Michael Blanchard's books are available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, Walmart.com, Target.com, and directly from Genevieve Press at www.genevievepress.com

