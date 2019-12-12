Michael Block Joins Adit Ventures as Special Advisor

Michael Block, a well-known market strategist and corporate advisor, has joined Adit Ventures, a New York late stage venture capital investment firm focused on companies driving today's market and tomorrow's economy, as Special Advisor. In this role, Mr. Block will work with the investment and client teams to continue to grow Adit's footprint in providing investment opportunities in market leading private companies to institutional and high net worth investors worldwide. He will also chair the firm's Advisory Board which comprises a diverse group of experts providing thought leadership and counsel to Adit and its investors across a variety of areas and themes. Mr. Block will be publishing various thought leadership pieces about the markets and investable themes for Adit and its investors in the coming months.

Mr. Block is known as an expert on macroeconomics, global markets, and alternative investments and advises a wide variety of global institutional clients and fiduciaries. He writes daily on global markets and is a frequent expert panelist on networks like CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, CNN, and Bloomberg, and is cited frequently by publications and websites like CNNMoney.com, Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. He currently serves as Market Strategist for Third Seven Capital LLC, a New York investment bank that focuses on connecting early stage growth companies with institutional and high net worth investors.

Prior to this, Mr. Block spent over ten years in various leadership roles in trading, research, and strategy at various alternative investment firms including Sandell Asset Management and Magnetar Capital, and he began his career in Investment Banking at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

About Adit Ventures:

Adit Ventures is a late-stage venture capital firm with headquarters in NYC. Its business model focuses on purchasing shares from early-stage investors or employees seeking liquidity before the company has a liquidity event. Adit's investment objective is 3x return of capital within a 3-5-year time frame. Adit buys both primary and secondary shares on behalf of investors from a global network of relationships cultivated over their 100 years of principal investing experience. Adit seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends in the global economy where they see dynamic areas of growth. It is in these sectors Adit sees the best opportunities for long term capital appreciation and to make a positive impact on the world by improving quality of life, while generating a healthy return on our invested capital in alignment with their investors & principles. Current sectors of interest include AI & Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Defense, Educational Technology, FinTech, Health Tech, IoT, Life Sciences, Media, Shared Economy and Space. Portfolio companies include Airbnb, Cohesity, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Flexport, Klarna, Palantir, SpaceX and Turo among others. Please visit www.aditventures.com for further information.

Adit Ventures uses a 10-step investment process incorporating its proprietary research on both quantitative and qualitative factors.

Quantitative:

-Valuation at entry is a critical discipline, as this is one thing we control.

-Revenue growth rate drives future valuation, so is a key element to Adit.

-Margins and cash flows are vital to an enterprise's success, and drive valuation.

-Scalability of business across various markets is a big factor in the valuation of any business.

-Profitability: A clear path to profitability is essential to any investment.

Qualitative:

-Is it a good business model, in a good sector with long term secular tends driving it?

-Is there a good management team, with depth and experience in meeting challenges, competitive threats and executing its goals?

-Does it have a good capital base, board of directors/investors and well-regarded savvy Venture Sponsors?

-Does the business adhere to fundamental ESG principles with character and integrity in its practice?

-Will the business make a difference by adding value for its customers, it's employees and the community it serves, as well as its shareholders?

Adit has invested in some of the world's leading companies with exits in GoPro, Spotify, Snap and Lyft.

Contact:

Julie Klugman

www.aditventures.com

SOURCE Adit Ventures

Related Links

http://www.aditventures.vc

