Michael Bolton Presents 'American Dream: Detroit,' a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only

DENVER, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Bolton, the multiple Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, was first drawn to Detroit while researching for his album "A Tribute to Hitsville USA." The home of his greatest musical influences, he realized that there was so much more to explore about Detroit's past, present and future. His resulting project, the engaging and uplifting documentary "American Dream: Detroit," celebrates the golden age of the Motor City - featuring its native entertainment legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Jerry Bruckheimer, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and Alice Cooper - and reveals the landscape of a new Detroit being built by young visionaries and entrepreneurial moguls alike.

American Dream: Detroit

In addition to the documentary, moviegoers will enjoy an exclusive performance from Michael Bolton & Friends, captured live from The Grove in Los Angeles.

Tickets for "Michael Bolton Presents American Dream: Detroit" go on sale to the public on Friday, April 13 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating box offices. Michael Bolton fans can get early access to tickets on April 11 by signing up in advance at www.MichaelBolton.com.

Fathom Events and Passion Films bring "Michael Bolton Presents American Dream: Detroit" to over 450 U.S. cinemas for one night on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of locations will be available April 13 on the Fathom Events website (cinemas and participants are subject to change).

This documentary illustrates why the history and the future of Detroit matters in the global landscape. Told through the eyes of Bolton's own discovery, this important story has remained largely obscured by mainstream media's preference to portray only the devastation of the city's downfall, until now. This is the story of the American Dream.

"This documentary is a truly inspiring tale of a city's historical transformation that is certain to entertain, educate and move fans coast to coast," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Additionally, the special bonus concert is a must-see for my friend Michael and 'Hitsville USA' aficionados."

About Michael Bolton and Passion Films

Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter and Social Activist, who has sold more than 65 million records and continues to tour the world. Michael has earned 2 Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), 6 American Music Awards, 3 Emmy nominations and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, 9 Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With 9 #1 singles, Michael has seen 9 studio albums rank in the Top Ten. Michael became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island's Emmy nominated video, "Captain Jack Sparrow" that launched on Saturday Night Live and has racked up over 180 million views on YouTube. He's appeared on hit network shows like Two and a half Men, Glee, Fresh off the Boat, and Last Week Tonight. Through his media company Passion Films, Michael has produced and starred in projects such as the Netflix show Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Special and Bolt of Talent on StarWorld Asia. He recorded the Oscar-nominated theme song "Go the Distance" from Walt Disney's blockbuster animated film Hercules and wrote and recorded the title song for Russell Crowe's film Fathers & Daughters. He also executive produced the documentary Terror at Home, addressing Domestic Violence in America, and was Emmy-nominated for writing the title song "Tears of The Angels." Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, now in its 25th year.

