Michael Brozino Joins Maverick Medical AI as Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer to Bring Clinical AI Cognition™ Tech to Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Medical AI announced today that Michael Brozino, a veteran healthcare technology executive, has joined as Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. Brozino will be responsible for driving commercial growth and US expansion of the company focused on improving clinical data quality and analysis through its Clinical AI Cognition™ platform.

Mr. Michael Brozino (PRNewsfoto/Maverick Medical AI)

Brozino adds more than two decades of senior leadership in healthcare technology to the Maverick team, which includes: partner at TechCXO; fractional CEO and COO at several health technology companies; serving as CEO of iScRipt; serving as President and CEO of simplifyMD; and a variety of senior leadership positions across a number of McKesson's healthcare technology business units.

Brozino is a graduate of Penn State with B.S. in economics and bioscience.

"I've spent decades working with many technology solutions to complex health system problems, and I've rarely encountered technology as promising as Maverick's Clinical AI Cognition™ platform," said Michael Brozino. "While this tool offers the most obvious benefits to those working on risk adjustment for Medicare Advantage, there are countless other applications including clinical data mining and serving as a specialist report assistant."

"Knowing Mike from our time together as executives at McKesson, he was my first call to help us grow Maverick's commercial relationships, particularly in the United States," said Yossi Shahak, Founder and CEO of Maverick Medical AI. "The product we're bringing to the marketplace – the only AI that understands clinical text as a physician would – is an invaluable tool for health plans, provider networks, and ACOs."

Brozino's addition to the Maverick team is only the latest exciting news for the company. In late 2019, Maverick entered into its first commercial agreement with leading health management company US Health Systems (USHS). USHS is utilizing Maverick's software for reading primary care physician progress notes and extracting chronic conditions and risk factors with reimbursable value. This followed an initial pilot where Maverick's software was tested and validated by USHS and proven to achieve 98% accuracy on both precision and recall. Maverick's noncommercial relationships include leading health plans and provider organizations.

About

Maverick's Clinical AI Cognition™ platform is unique in its value-added approach to analyzing patient documentation by mimicking the way specialists read and understand clinical text. The Maverick Platform converts unstructured and fragmented text from patient records to structured information and, in the process, identifies valuable, actionable clinical insights based on an accurate view of patients' true clinical status. Maverick's founding team includes Yossi Shahak and Michael Brozino, former senior executives at McKesson with decades of operations, development, and revenue generation experience between them across large corporations and venture-backed organizations. Maverick is part of The Time incubator in Israel, and affiliated with MassChallenge and StartUp Health .



Yossi Shahak Founder, CEO

[email protected]

www.maverick-med.com

SOURCE Maverick Medical AI