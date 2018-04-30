Michael Bublé Gives Dazzling Performance At Keep Memory Alive's 22nd Annual Power Of Love® Gala, April 28

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8311251-keep-memory-alive-2018-power-of-love-gala-michael-buble/

The acclaimed crooner delighted guests with favorites "Haven't Met You Yet" and "Feeling Good." Bublé finished his set with a smashing rendition of the Beach Boys' hit, "God Only Knows." Celebrities who showed their support included, actress Marcia Gay Harden; superstar DJ Steve Aoki; Planet Hollywood resident Pitbull; Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer; Mötley Crüe lead vocalist Vince Neil; songwriter and vocalist Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds; and reality star, Scheana Shay. Additionally, Keep Memory Alive co-founder, Larry Ruvo, presented former CEO and Executive Advisor of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Toby Cosgrove, with specially-designed artwork in appreciation and recognition of his support and partnership and as a gift since Dr. Cosgrove recently stepped out of his position.

Continuing its 22-year history, the Power of Love® gala showcased a dinner prepared by superstar chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Wolfgang Puck, who has participated in every gala since its inception. In addition to enjoying the finest cuisine, wine and spirits, guests bid on one-of-a-kind experiences during the event's signature live and silent auctionsauctioned include a week-long stay in Guy Laliberté's 21,000-square-foot home in Hawaii, vacation sailing off the coast of Australia aboard the ultra-luxurious MY Texas super yacht, a private tennis lesson with Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi and dinner with rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, his wife and his son at his favorite restaurant in the Hamptons.

For more information about Cleveland Clinic's fight against brain disease, visit clevelandclinic.org/brainhealth.

About Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health:

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health provides state-of-the-art care for neurological disorders and for the family members of those who suffer from them. The physicians and staff at the Center for Brain Health provide early diagnosis, on-going care and optimal care. Patients receive expert treatment at the Center for Brain Health, which offers a multidisciplinary patient-focused approach to diagnosis and management, promoting collaboration across all care providers and integrating education and research into all aspects of care. Clinical trials are a major scientific focus of the Center; patients are provided with opportunities to participate in tests of advanced therapies for brain disorders. The facility, designed by Frank Gehry, houses clinical space, a diagnostic center, neuroimaging rooms, physician offices, laboratories devoted to clinical research and the Keep Memory Alive Event Center. For more information, visit www.clevelandclinic.org/brainhealth.

About Keep Memory Alive:

Keep Memory Alive, whose mission is to provide enhanced treatment and ultimately cures for patients and their families suffering from neurocognitive disorders, raises awareness and funds in support of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. By supporting Keep Memory Alive and its fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, frontotemporal dementia, multiple sclerosis and multiple system atrophy, we can ensure progress towards better treatments and ultimately cures will occur in Las Vegas. For additional information call (702) 263-9797 or visit www.keepmemoryalive.org.

