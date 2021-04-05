Michael Bugbee Joins BSI Financial Services as Vice President of Client Success

"Michael's depth of knowledge and expertise in the agency and specialty servicing space is consistent with our core value of providing a world-class client experience," said Allen Price, senior vice president of sales and marketing at BSI Financial. "We're excited to have Michael join the BSI team."

The client success group previously reported to BSI President John Lawrence in servicing and operations; they will now report to Price in sales and marketing.

"It is exciting to grow our leadership team as we continue to focus in on our primary and specialty servicing clients," Lawrence said.

Bugbee replaces Mike Whitfield, who will transition into a senior project management role to focus on several key initiatives throughout the company. To ensure client success continuity and a smooth transition, Whitfield will continue to work with Bugbee over the next several weeks.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Bugbee worked for more than a decade at Mr. Cooper/Nationstar Mortgage, where he held a variety of roles but more recently leading a team of client managers responsible for portfolios totaling 300,000 units with a UPB of $86 billion. Before that, he worked for over seven years at Freddie Mac as a portfolio manager.

"I'm delighted to lead BSI's client success delivery model and look forward to further enhancing the client management experience," Bugbee said. "I believe my mortgage background in operations, client and portfolio management makes me well suited for this critical role."

Led by a seasoned team of financial industry professionals, BSI Financial Services provides mortgage servicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO and asset management services, and life-of-loan performance reporting using advanced data analytics tools. Leveraging a 30-year performance track record, BSI Financial offers clients customized solutions using proprietary digital technology such as BSI ASSET360, an advanced form of RegTech. BSI ASSET360 provides daily reporting on loan condition using exception processing that applies 600 business rules across 10,000 loan-level data elements that are updated daily. With BSI ASSET360, clients have real-time visibility into loan status and performance, affording them choice and control. BSI Financial is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, the Federal Home Loan Banks and several private investors, and is approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae. BSI Financial's business operations are located in Titusville, PA; Irvine, CA; and Irving, TX, where it also maintains its corporate headquarters. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com.

