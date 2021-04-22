Michael Burke Joins Board Of Directors At Universal Engineering Sciences As Chairman

Burke aims to guide UES' growth from a $300 million to $1 billion enterprise. Tweet this

"UES is well-positioned to be the leading infrastructure company in the geotechnical engineering space," said UES Chairman Michael Burke. "I'm excited to join UES at this pivotal moment in its history and to seize the opportunity to address the nation's current and anticipated infrastructure demands. UES has the ideal combination of business strategy, leadership, industry talent, strong reputation and client relationships to help shape infrastructure and development in communities nationwide for decades to come."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier infrastructure firm in the geotechnical engineering space and its complementary businesses, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of communities across the country. The White House recently unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan focused on revitalizing U.S. transportation, infrastructure, water systems and more. The need for professional engineering services continues to grow, with experts predicting a significant demand for infrastructure growth and repairs in the U.S. in the coming years, with an anticipated $255 billion needed to modernize miles of roadways and repair more than 10,000 bridges.



"Michael Burke is well-recognized in our industry for his operational excellence and ability to effectively grow a global professional services company to its maximum potential," said Palm Beach Capital Co-founder and Managing Partner Nate Ward. "His dynamic leadership will accelerate our expansion and help us achieve the dominant position in infrastructure related engineering and consulting solutions."

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering infrastructure firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.



With more than 2,150 professionals across 48 branches nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure projects and build safe and successful communities. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services LLC, Contour Engineering, LLC, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates Inc, Construction Testing & Engineering and SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, Inc. and GEOServices, LLC, have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .



SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences

Related Links

https://universalengineering.com

