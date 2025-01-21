Michael Burrus Joins ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales as Business Development Manager

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is proud to announce Michael Burrus joining as Business Development Manager. Michael has years of experience and industry expertise, having spent the past 18 years as a Project Executive at one the PNWs top design build mechanical contracting companies. His deep knowledge of the biotech and healthcare sectors, as well as his exceptional track record in delivering outstanding project outcomes, will make him a valuable addition to ACI.

"Michael's industry knowledge and the capacity to build client relationships is exactly what we need to grow in our markets," said Brian Wolford, Executive VP. "We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and look forward to the great things he will accomplish at ACI.

In his new role, Michael will focus on strengthening relationships with key clients, driving strategic growth, and enhancing our reputation as a trusted partner in the relationship. He will lead initiatives to translate client partnerships into impactful results, analyze market trends to identify new opportunities, and work closely with internal teams to deliver solutions aligned with our clients' needs and objectives. Michael's leadership will also support sustainable business growth through strategic planning and efficient resource management.

I couldn't turn down the opportunity to work with this incredible team", states Michael Burrus. "The leadership and culture are second to none, and I am excited to share my industry experience to help grow the ACI footprint in all market sectors.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Made up of a team of fifty-fve degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

