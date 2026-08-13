Michael Carbonara Appointed Trustee of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

The congressional candidate joins the leadership of the nation's largest professional association representing federal law enforcement officers.

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Carbonara has been appointed to serve as a Trustee of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the largest nonpartisan professional association exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers in the United States.

Founded to advocate for the men and women who serve in federal law enforcement, FLEOA represents more than 28,000 federal officers and agents nationwide. The association provides its members with legal defense services, advocacy for retirees, mental health and wellness programs, scholarship support through the FLEOA Foundation, and representation before Congress on the issues that affect federal officers and their families.

More than 1,000 federal agents and their families live in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed a Trustee of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association," said Carbonara. "The men and women of federal law enforcement do one of the hardest jobs in this country. They run toward danger, they spend holidays away from their families, and they carry the weight of that work home with them. They deserve far more than gratitude. They deserve legal protection when they are doing their jobs correctly, real mental health support, and leaders who will stand behind them."

"This is a responsibility I take seriously, and it is separate from any campaign," Carbonara added. "FLEOA is a nonpartisan association, and its work protecting federal officers and their families should never be a partisan question. I am grateful to the association's leadership for their trust, and I intend to earn it by showing up and doing the work."

About the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers. FLEOA represents more than 28,000 federal officers and agents across the country and advocates on their behalf on legal, legislative, and wellness matters. Learn more at fleoa.org.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, technology, and healthcare. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

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