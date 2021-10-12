Michael Casey Joins Wilson Sonsini's National Security Practice In London

Casey is a dual-qualified lawyer whose practice focuses on investigations and regulatory compliance matters related to economic sanctions, export controls, money laundering, corruption, and white-collar fraud. He regularly acts as a national security specialist in mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions. He also frequently advises clients on the UK National Security and Investment Act and other national security review regimes.

"In recent years, we've taken steps to build our national security practice at a time when compliance issues related to foreign investment in the United States, and now the UK and EU, have become increasingly complex," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "With the number of companies and investors we represent doing business across domestic and global markets, the addition of Michael's expertise to our team is particularly valuable. For example, Michael and others in our firm are well-positioned to assist clients with global investigations and advise clients on national security regulatory and compliance issues, including the UK National Security and Investment Act. We're pleased to welcome him to our firm."

Most recently, Casey was a partner in the London office of Kirkland & Ellis. He is admitted to practice in New York, the District of Columbia, and as a Solicitor of England and Wales. Casey is the lead author of the book Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance: A Practitioner's Guide to OFAC (Bloomberg BNA, September 2019). In addition, leading legal publications have published more than 40 of his articles.

"I am very excited to join Wilson Sonsini because the firm has such an expansive range of innovative and growing clients, including many that are investing in UK and European markets or otherwise involved in cross-border transactions," said Casey. "I'm looking forward to directing my energy and experience toward continuing to grow Wilson Sonsini's London office and helping clients address and resolve their most important national security issues."

Wilson Sonsini's national security practice advises clients ranging from large multinational companies to small start-ups on national security issues, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and other foreign investment screening rules, export controls and economic sanctions, telecommunications, anti-money laundering, corruption and bribery, and government contracts. The firm's attorneys have deep experience in the national security community and counsel clients on all aspects of national security issues, including advising on various government licensing requirements; assisting with obtaining required government authorizations; and representing clients throughout government inquiries and investigations, board investigations, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions.

