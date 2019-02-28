Michael Cassel Group to Produce ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Opening Celebration

-- GLOBAL TELEVISION AUDIENCE OF OVER 1.5 BILLION

POTTS POINT, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael Cassel Group has been appointed to produce the opening celebration of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, hosted in Australia.

The celebrations will launch and immediately precede the first match of the tournament between Australia and India at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday 21 February 2020.

"It's an honour to be selected for this unique opportunity on the international sporting stage," said Michael Cassel, Producer and CEO, Michael Cassel Group.

"T20 Cricket has a reputation for bringing together multiple generations and diverse cultures. This is a thrilling opportunity to partner with the Local Organising Committee and the New South Wales Government to celebrate a spectacular start to the T20 World Cup."

The company will join forces with ceremony supremos Julie Brooks (Doha 2006 Asian Games, the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 Pan American Games and the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games) and Ric Birch (the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, the 2006 Torin Olympic Winter Games, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the Mexico Bicentennial 2010, the 2010 Changhai World Expo and 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games) to produce the opening event of the T20 World Cup, which is cricket's ultimate prize in the fastest growing and most accessible format of the game.

"I am delighted to be partnering with great friends, and renowned ceremony producers, Julie Brooks and Ric Birch to launch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, and to create a world-class celebration that captivates both the live stadium audience and those watching around the world."

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia will be the first time both the Women's and Men's T20 World Cups are played as standalone events in the same host country in the same year. The Women's tournament dates are, 21 February - 8 March 2020, and the Men's tournament dates, 18 October - 15 November 2020.

Tickets for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opening celebration and first match between Australia and India, and all other matches, are on sale now at t20worldcup.com.

